2022 12 Days of MXmas - Backyard Designs Custom Graphics Kit

2022 12 Days of MXmas
Backyard Designs
ML512
ML512 14 hours ago
14 hours ago

Welcome back everyone! It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well, so it's time for the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.



How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

The next item up for 12 Days is a custom graphics kit from Backyard Designs!

Also, don't forget to check out day one through six as well. 2022 12 Days of MXmas Link

Graphics is more than just a job. It's our passion. Discover the roots of BYD

The Backyard Story began in 2011 in Southern California. More precisely, in the heart of motocross in SoCal: Anaheim.
At the end of 2010, Philipp Klakow, then 20 years old, traveled from Germany to the USA to compete in the AMA Supercross Championship for the first time. Philipp always dreamed of a career as pro racer.

However, the reality was somewhat different. Although he was able to qualify for the nightshow at one of his first AMA-SX races, there was no money to be made from these results.

During his stay in the US, Philipp then had to look for a job to finance his career. He found a job as a temp at one of the largest graphics companies in the U.S. and quickly learned his new passion. He enjoyed designing motorcycles as much as riding them. This is where he got the idea to start his own graphics company and revolutionize the scene. As a rider, he knew of course what requirements the decals must have in terms of style and durability.

With this idea he founded Backyard Design in 2011. What was initially ridiculed by many, quickly evolved into a professional company and developed into a brand that gained international popularity and established itself in the scene.

Today, Backyard Design is represented in several countries and on several continents worldwide and is supported by riders and legends like Josh Hansen, Ryan Villopoto and Tommy Searle, who represent BYD internationally.

What drives us is the passion for riding and the unique and absolute best community that stands behind it. With our roots in the MX sport we’re well aware of what makes a great kit.

Over the course of year-long testing periods we’ve developed our own vinyl composition together with one of the largest vinyl manufacturers in the US. We’ve developed a material that meets the extreme demands of off roading. Together with the greatest people from the scene we’ve tested and improved, to deliver designs as unique and diverse as you.

Our goal is to provide graphics that not only look cool but are of the highest quality. We want you to have the most joy possible when riding. Because if you’re having fun, then so are we. It’s about individuality and about being yourself. That’s why your bike shouldn’t look like any other. We help you express your personality and style.

We want to offer riders from all over the world easy access to individual and customizable bike graphics and to offer them freedom for their creativity. But more than that it’s about the community. Having fun with like minded people and forging new friendships – that’s what our Ridedays are for.

Regardless of your riding level – it’s about having fun together on the track!

Estimated Costs of the prize: $240-$300

t_hacks
t_hacks 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Brother goes down enough, he needs them!

1

johnk408
johnk408 13 hours ago
13 hours ago
t_hacks wrote:

Brother goes down enough, he needs them!

Oh boy, that could be read WAY out of context.

theycallmeebryan 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

These would look way better than the electrical tape numbers i have on my bike right now Laughing

dsmith 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Ya shot off my pinky toe.....

slipdog 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Would love to have some fresh designs for the new year!

ben990 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Awesome!

zookrider62! 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

please please please x1000

 

Backyard has the best website and its not even close. Can't tell you how many work hours i've wasted playing around with their configurator. 

iro 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Yesss pleeaassee

braybray182 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Just custom designed a kit on Backyard's site! Would be sick to win it.

Moto520 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

I like.....

bm2ktom 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Never have had graphics before 

MXATC 12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Those are sweet!!

