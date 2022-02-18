Yamaha Pulls Out of DAKAR and FIM Rally Series

Dakar is dead.



It doesn't even go to Dakar!



IMO, rename it, and do on a different continent every year, making it more international.



Do one gnarly one out west here in the US, up through the dunes of Utah and the gnarly mountains to the salt flats pinned to the Nevada deserts.



Have one in Chile (again) and Brazil and Thailand and China and Australia.



Just move to new challenging local, one that can garner a great deal of local interest that creates new followers and fans



