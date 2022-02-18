Forum Main Moto-Related Yamaha Pulls Out of DAKAR and FIM Rally Series

Yamaha Pulls Out of DAKAR and FIM Rally Series

Doesn't seem like they see value racing it anymore. Wonder if other manufacturers are starting to feel the same way? Wonder where that leaves Shorty?

https://www.motorsport.com/dakar/news/yamaha-ends-factory-motorcycle-programme/8278218/
Yeah that's a shame, they had been going well.

I mean when the prizemoney for win is less than entry fee... and is ran by monkeys making their own rules on the go (like 24hrs LeMans) and playing heavy favors to factory riders... then maybe it was doomed from the start. Shame Yami is pulling the plug but Dakar is not a fair game.

Photo


We are all loosing interest for Dakar. Not sure what the solution could be but this is not what it used to be.

Dakar is dead.

It doesn't even go to Dakar!

IMO, rename it, and do on a different continent every year, making it more international.

Do one gnarly one out west here in the US, up through the dunes of Utah and the gnarly mountains to the salt flats pinned to the Nevada deserts.

Have one in Chile (again) and Brazil and Thailand and China and Australia.

Just move to new challenging local, one that can garner a great deal of local interest that creates new followers and fans

ferrys123 wrote:

We are all loosing interest for Dakar. Not sure what the solution could be but this is not what it used to be.

...more

Unfortunately it doesn't package well for television.
The 30-60 minute segments we get every night during it's running, are nothing more than highlight reels, and the dreaded backstories.

I followed on the dakar YouTube channel.
It wasn't much better.

Another case of, it's a helluvan event to compete in.
But not so much to spectate.
Although the scenery is incredible.

You guys are fuckin high. I've seen more coverage and interest in Dakar in the last 5 years than I had in the 20 prior combined.

ferrys123 wrote:

We are all loosing interest for Dakar. Not sure what the solution could be but this is not what it used to be.

...more
Joey_Bridges wrote:

Unfortunately it doesn't package well for television.
The 30-60 minute segments we get every night during it's running, are ...more

...more

Go watch Lyndon Poskitt prep for and race the Malle Moto class in 2018, that was truly a fascinating look into racing Dakar all on your own that you can still watch on youtube (Races to Places). IMO it runs right up there with the first Long Way Round movie with Ewin McGregor and Charlie Boorman.

To further their support of the SXS racing no less.. damn.

Shame to see them leave. Now my hopes of buying a production WR450Rally from the dealership truly are dead.

Such a shame to see them leave Dakar and rally. Since 1978 this has been at the heart of Yamaha off-road program. They wrote history on the Dakar.
The Ténéré and their adventure bike segment is built on the rally races. Such a shame.

flarider wrote:

Dakar is dead.

It doesn't even go to Dakar!

IMO, rename it, and do on a different continent every year, making it more ...more

...more

Dakar and rally raids racing is far from dead. Might be in the US but coverage is as big as ever in Europe, it's on national tv news and has more coverage nowadays thanks to social media and red bull than ever before.

I've only been following Dakar for the last two years, but since discovering the Dakar Rally Daily podcast, I've been way more invested.

Organizers may be bogus, but the racing is still incredible. Maybe I'm in the minority, but it seems that podcast continues to grow in popularity.

Last Braaap wrote:

I mean when the prizemoney for win is less than entry fee... and is ran by monkeys making their own rules on the go (like ...more

...more

Interesting, can you elaborate on this or send links to further reading.

flarider wrote:

Dakar is dead.

It doesn't even go to Dakar!

IMO, rename it, and do on a different continent every year, making it more ...more

...more
Shenzi wrote:

Dakar and rally raids racing is far from dead. Might be in the US but coverage is as big as ever in Europe, it’s on national ...more

...more

Hey Shenzi, I meant in name.

In spirit it lives, of course, but it needs a makeover.

Calling it Dakar when it no longer goes to Dakar is silly.

Also, if it travelled, like F1 and others, it'll gain more fans.

Their 'product' is completely misaligned with the Dakar race bike (WR450 and Tenere) so they bungled the off-road sales boom by not having a product ready for their customers.

Energy drinks are cutting back on sponsorship of motorsports so they were basically going to be left to fund the whole racing program. Complete lack of corporate understanding or interest in this segment and a squeeze from lack of funding.

Makes total sense that Yamaha is done with desert racing.

The Dakar and World CC Rally and their athletes are incredible. Corporate Yamaha, not so much ...

YZed250 wrote:

Their 'product' is completely misaligned with the Dakar race bike (WR450 and Tenere) so they bungled the off-road sales boom ...more

...more

Honda doesnt sell a Dakar race bike neither, KTM brands neither. If there was a 450 Honda Dakar or KTM I would have bought one.

