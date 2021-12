Pulp is my overall favorite. Great blend of serious interviews, many different co-hosts, heated debates, it can go from being a very serious factual show in one segment and the next is pure entertainment with silly debates, funny drops (you ok back there?). I love when Weege/JT co-host but then it's also great when you get someone like RV/Jake n Coke who come on and just show us ex pros who are having a blast and giving us behind the scenes stories.



If I could give a 2nd place vote, it would be WTS. I love how Pingree will spend the entire show going into full detail of someone's past/present/future and make it a more intimate interview. I admit I don't watch every episode though, just the ones with guests I'm really interested to hear from.