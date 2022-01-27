Forum Main Moto-Related We've Lost a Fellow Brother (MXerDW - Dwayne Williams)

We've Lost a Fellow Brother (MXerDW - Dwayne Williams)

HuskyEd

Posts: 4630

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Palmdale, CA USA

1/27/2022 5:17 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/27/2022 5:18 PM

As many of you read in a thread a few months back that Dwayne Williams (MXerDW) had a stroke. It really looked like he was improving but then had a setback a few days ago and today succumbed to his illness. I know a lot of you guys used his race day links for years and if you had a chance a lot of us spent some time at Glen Helen or Pala or where ever a National was run and thoroughly enjoyed Dwayne's hospitality. If you all get a chance, lift a beer and give Dwayne a toast.

RIP Dwyane

|

TeamGreen

Posts: 22536

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

1/27/2022 5:20 PM

We'll have to have a drink at A2 in his honor.

Dwayne, you will be missed.

|

Nobody ever told me, I found out for myself. You've got to believe in foolish miracles. It's not how you play the game, it's if you win or lose. You can choose. Don't confuse. Win or lose. It's up to you!

Sandwarrior752

Posts: 4542

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

1/27/2022 5:20 PM

Damn rest in peace. When i made a topic on here in 2016 asking for SoCal mx travel tips he was one of the first ones to come through with some info and offer me to visit him at the USGP that year, sadly didn't take him up on that offer.

|

SLAPAHO

Posts: 1157

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Newport Beach, CA USA

1/27/2022 5:20 PM

RIP Dwayne 🙁.
I had been getting updates the last 2 days. Such a bummer. Way too young.

|

paul walker

Posts: 74

Joined: 8/11/2010

Location: Ottawa Lake, MI USA

1/27/2022 5:27 PM

Met him briefly at the Glen Helen national a few years back. Rest easy moto brother.

|

ML512

Posts: 11915

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

1/27/2022 5:35 PM

TeamGreen wrote:

We'll have to have a drink at A2 in his honor.

Dwayne, you will be missed.

...more

Damnit....damnit....damnit....

RIP Dwayne, gone way too soon. Rest in peace, sir.

I don't drink but I may have to take you up on that in this case, Manny.

|

jeffro503

Posts: 25132

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

1/27/2022 5:39 PM

This is terrible news. Was really pulling for him to get well. Some of the funnest race weekends I have had in the past 10 years was when I was hanging out with Dwayne. He'll be sorely missed. We have lost some good people tied to this sport the last couple years. Rest in peace Dwayne.

|

And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Ezza is Da man!

Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja

Heggo

Posts: 180

Joined: 1/14/2021

Location: CHE

1/27/2022 5:44 PM

Best race links ever. RIP

|

Zeke27G

Posts: 923

Joined: 11/8/2011

Location: Ascot Park, CA USA

1/27/2022 5:44 PM

Very sad to hear the news through a mutual friend of ours today. Dwayne was a good human and I considered him a friend from the moment I first met him. His SX and MX links were always “much appreciated” as I would often comment to him on another MX forum that we’re both members of. You’ll be missed Dwayne and I’m having an ice cold beer right now for ya.

|

Do It In The Dirt!

1/27/2022 5:45 PM

Photo
|

MXMattii

Posts: 3374

Joined: 3/6/2010

Location: BEL

1/27/2022 5:55 PM

Godspeed Dwayne! Your links, all the ones you need on one page, was one of the reasons how I ended up here. Wishing allot of strength to friends and family in these hard days and the the upcoming weeks and months.

|

mx 219

Posts: 3031

Joined: 8/15/2010

Location: South Central, PA USA

1/27/2022 6:01 PM

RIP DW

|

TerryB

Posts: 2448

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Cambridge, MN USA

1/27/2022 6:04 PM

Bummer, sad news! Dwayne was a real asset to this community.

|

pelted

Posts: 613

Joined: 6/25/2007

Location: ., USA

1/27/2022 6:05 PM

Wow, that' a real loss. RIP moto brother.

|

lukaitis9

Posts: 780

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Brick, NJ USA

1/27/2022 6:06 PM

Rest in Peace - Dwayne

|



trentmanracing

Posts: 349

Joined: 12/4/2007

Location: Dayton, OH USA

1/27/2022 6:09 PM

damn....... Ride in Peace Dwayne

|

slipdog

Posts: 9995

Joined: 7/25/2009

Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

1/27/2022 6:20 PM

Rest In Peace, Dwayne!

First time I met DW in person was at Glenn Helen 2015. When I unloaded my bike it had a flat and before I could even set up my camp Dwayne had run down to find a vendor and was back with a new tube and some irons and had fixed before I could get my gear on for practice.

|

Jordan421

Posts: 1704

Joined: 12/5/2007

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

1/27/2022 6:20 PM

A lot of wonderful people have already passed this year… RIP and prayers to the family

|

jeffro503

Posts: 25132

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

1/27/2022 6:23 PM

slipdog wrote:

Rest In Peace, Dwayne!

First time I met DW in person was at Glenn Helen 2015. When I unloaded my bike it had a flat and ...more

...more

That is cool as hell right there.

|

defeatist45

Posts: 576

Joined: 1/13/2010

Location: Raleigh, NC USA

1/27/2022 6:24 PM

Ride in paradise, Mr Williams.

|

jeffro503

Posts: 25132

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: St Helens, OR USA

1/27/2022 6:26 PM

ML512 wrote: Photo
...more

ML....I know there were some decals made with this picture. Do you know who printed them , and maybe where we could buy some if we wanted? I would gladly buy some if I knew where to go.

|

Bill_Carroll

Posts: 2725

Joined: 9/15/2010

Location: Falcon, CO USA

1/27/2022 6:28 PM

Dwayne was why i was at Vital... Googled MXON Lakewood in 2010 and found Dwayne link to events.
Got clicked soon after because I disagreed with Steve. So di Dwayne get shifted from his Position of " Race Day events".

Dono where we go from here, All the folks that care are forced to leave or passing.
Dwayne was one of the best!.

|

Motodave15

Posts: 3486

Joined: 8/7/2010

Location: Temple City, CA USA

1/27/2022 6:34 PM

Rip dwayne, he was a cool dude.

|

moto314

Posts: 828

Joined: 10/20/2009

Location: Mooresville, NC USA

1/27/2022 6:40 PM

Dwayne was the best, most giving guy I ever met and a true moto fan. He took a motor home to all the nationals two years in a row. I had the best times watching the races at Glen Helen with him. RIP
Photo

|

G-man

Posts: 6330

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Mesa, AZ USA

1/27/2022 6:44 PM

Oh man I hate hearing about this.
Never met Dwayne but he seemed like a cool dude who was always helpful to everyone.

RIP Dwayne.....

|

Forty

Posts: 2417

Joined: 7/27/2009

Location: Saint Paul, MN USA

1/27/2022 6:51 PM

I did not ever meet this man however the few post prior are enough to tell me that he was one of the good guys

RIP

|

G-man

Posts: 6330

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Mesa, AZ USA

1/27/2022 6:51 PM

Oh Dang motto 314 that sounds like a good time wish I would've met him there.
I cropped the picture to see what the sign said very cool picture of a dog and a motorcycle. My kinda guy. 👍

Photo

Thanks for the picture.

|

mb60

Posts: 3172

Joined: 3/7/2010

Location: GRAPEVINE, TX USA

1/27/2022 7:03 PM

God speed Moto Brother

|

aaryn #234

Posts: 3142

Joined: 8/19/2007

Location: South Australia, AUS

1/27/2022 7:10 PM

That is some sad news,

Relied on his posts so much in my early days on this forum.

Probably the most important content here.

RIP Dwayne Williams.

|

avidchimp

Posts: 3731

Joined: 7/9/2008

Location: Westlake Village, CA USA

1/27/2022 7:20 PM

ML512 wrote: Photo
...more
jeffro503 wrote:

ML....I know there were some decals made with this picture. Do you know who printed them , and maybe where we could buy some ...more

...more

Paul, PD441 made them up a long time ago.

RIP Dwayne. He was a really good guy...

|
