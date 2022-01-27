We've Lost a Fellow Brother (MXerDW - Dwayne Williams)

As many of you read in a thread a few months back that Dwayne Williams (MXerDW) had a stroke. It really looked like he was improving but then had a setback a few days ago and today succumbed to his illness. I know a lot of you guys used his race day links for years and if you had a chance a lot of us spent some time at Glen Helen or Pala or where ever a National was run and thoroughly enjoyed Dwayne's hospitality. If you all get a chance, lift a beer and give Dwayne a toast.



RIP Dwyane