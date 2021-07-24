Forum Main Moto-Related Washougal National - Main Races Bench Racing

Washougal National - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8961
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 8961

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

7/24/2021 12:38 PM

The broadcast starts in 20 minutes!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28269
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 28269

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/24/2021 12:40 PM

Holeshot!

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

levimx22

Posts: 527
Joined: 4/25/2011
Location: Coalgate, OK USA

Posts: 527

Joined: 4/25/2011

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

7/24/2021 12:40 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Holeshot!

podium

ktmusa

Posts: 48
Joined: 5/28/2021
Location: S.H., FL USA

Posts: 48

Joined: 5/28/2021

Location: S.H., FL USA

7/24/2021 12:41 PM

My computer takes so long to load on Vital I'm stuck in the gate.

ProKawi24

Posts: 752
Joined: 2/20/2018
Location: Folsom, CA USA

Posts: 752

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

7/24/2021 12:58 PM

Good Lord that dirt looks soooo perfect. Track prep looked pretty good in qualifying, lets hope we continue to get multiple rider battles.

ktmusa

Posts: 48
Joined: 5/28/2021
Location: S.H., FL USA

Posts: 48

Joined: 5/28/2021

Location: S.H., FL USA

7/24/2021 1:00 PM

19 out of 40 250's made in Austria. Just sayin.

Reese95w

Posts: 12571
Joined: 2/7/2011
Location: Kent, WA USA

Posts: 12571

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

7/24/2021 1:01 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Holeshot!

...more

Yea I don't think VitalMX Moderators should be eligible for the highly sought after Bench Racing Holeshots. I mean really, how do we not know GD2 is sending you signals on the gate drop? laughing

WhatsStoppingU

Posts: 330
Joined: 5/14/2018
Location: Torrington, CT USA

Posts: 330

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

7/24/2021 1:04 PM

AP bombing Weege and GL, lol!

Reese95w

Posts: 12571
Joined: 2/7/2011
Location: Kent, WA USA

Posts: 12571

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

7/24/2021 1:05 PM

Any bets? Will Langston point out the no longer existing Chuck Sun Jump during the Track Map section?

FerCzD

Posts: 916
Joined: 5/6/2018
Location: Pue, MEX

Posts: 916

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

7/24/2021 1:07 PM

Will Jett take the red plate Back?

1911

Posts: 1930
Joined: 4/2/2008
Location: NV, USA

Posts: 1930

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: NV, USA

7/24/2021 1:07 PM

Reese95w wrote:

Any bets? Will Langston point out the no longer existing Chuck Sun Jump during the Track Map section?

...more

Is that what is on your mind? I just want to know how these riders met their wives! grin grin

levimx22

Posts: 527
Joined: 4/25/2011
Location: Coalgate, OK USA

Posts: 527

Joined: 4/25/2011

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

7/24/2021 1:09 PM

Reese95w wrote:

Any bets? Will Langston point out the no longer existing Chuck Sun Jump during the Track Map section?

...more

hahaha there it is

skeef

Posts: 736
Joined: 7/18/2018
Location: AZ, USA

Posts: 736

Joined: 7/18/2018

Location: AZ, USA

7/24/2021 1:09 PM

Go rocky rocky roczen <3

xrmark

Posts: 948
Joined: 9/9/2019
Location: Lake Elsinore, CA USA

Posts: 948

Joined: 9/9/2019

Location: Lake Elsinore, CA USA

7/24/2021 1:10 PM

Not even 10 minutes in and GL already called it the chuck sun haha should've taken the bet

Rickyisms

Posts: 2332
Joined: 10/5/2017
Location: Bradenton, FL USA

Posts: 2332

Joined: 10/5/2017

Location: Bradenton, FL USA

7/24/2021 1:13 PM

Mumford!!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28269
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 28269

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/24/2021 1:13 PM

Schwartz with a good start.

aeffertz

Posts: 5917
Joined: 7/16/2015
Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

Posts: 5917

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

7/24/2021 1:14 PM

Bummer for Shimoda.

EnvyXx

Posts: 177
Joined: 9/8/2017
Location: Sulphur, LA USA

Posts: 177

Joined: 9/8/2017

Location: Sulphur, LA USA

7/24/2021 1:14 PM

Wow FINALLY Mumford is in the mix

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28269
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 28269

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/24/2021 1:15 PM

Lol. 30 Brandon Hartranft.

aeffertz

Posts: 5917
Joined: 7/16/2015
Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

Posts: 5917

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

7/24/2021 1:15 PM

I hope Mumfy doesn't gas himself out. This is just what he needed for him and his team!

davis224

Posts: 4165
Joined: 8/15/2006
Location: Cornland, IL USA

Posts: 4165

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Cornland, IL USA

7/24/2021 1:16 PM

They need a spider cam/drone over the whoops to finally get us a different camera angle of them. Or make a small lane off the side big enough for a SXS with a camera

xrmark

Posts: 948
Joined: 9/9/2019
Location: Lake Elsinore, CA USA

Posts: 948

Joined: 9/9/2019

Location: Lake Elsinore, CA USA

7/24/2021 1:16 PM

Generational talent in 12th

FerCzD

Posts: 916
Joined: 5/6/2018
Location: Pue, MEX

Posts: 916

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

7/24/2021 1:18 PM

xrmark wrote:

Generational talent in 12th

...more

Hold your horses, we are just 10 mins in

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28269
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 28269

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/24/2021 1:19 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Schwartz with a good start.

...more

And just like that he's now 20th.

aeffertz

Posts: 5917
Joined: 7/16/2015
Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

Posts: 5917

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

7/24/2021 1:19 PM

Hampshark is in full effect!

Press516

Posts: 1628
Joined: 9/11/2018
Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

Posts: 1628

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

7/24/2021 1:21 PM

Just got home... Just got caught up to live. This moto is already great!!!

Reese95w

Posts: 12571
Joined: 2/7/2011
Location: Kent, WA USA

Posts: 12571

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

7/24/2021 1:22 PM

xrmark wrote:

Not even 10 minutes in and GL already called it the chuck sun haha should’ve taken the bet

...more

And after Weege talked at length with Chuck Sun on the Weege Show about the jump no longer being on the track???

Press516

Posts: 1628
Joined: 9/11/2018
Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

Posts: 1628

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

7/24/2021 1:22 PM

This is the RJ we all hope to see every week. Fast, aggressive and still on the bike...

aeffertz

Posts: 5917
Joined: 7/16/2015
Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

Posts: 5917

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

7/24/2021 1:24 PM

xrmark wrote:

Generational talent in 12th

...more
FerCzD wrote:

Hold your horses, we are just 10 mins in

...more

“Generational talent” shouldn’t wander around the 10th spot for half the moto amongst privateer team riders and rookies.

He’s good but that term isn’t quite fitting for him just yet.

406 twindad

Posts: 10
Joined: 6/5/2021
Location: Belgrade, MT USA

Posts: 10

Joined: 6/5/2021

Location: Belgrade, MT USA

7/24/2021 1:25 PM

I can't tell if Hampshire is closing in because they just zoom in on cooper they zoom in too much this year

