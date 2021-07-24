Washougal National - Main Races Bench Racing

The broadcast starts in 20 minutes!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Holeshot!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
podium
My computer takes so long to load on Vital I'm stuck in the gate.
Good Lord that dirt looks soooo perfect. Track prep looked pretty good in qualifying, lets hope we continue to get multiple rider battles.
MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)
19 out of 40 250's made in Austria. Just sayin.
Yea I don't think VitalMX Moderators should be eligible for the highly sought after Bench Racing Holeshots. I mean really, how do we not know GD2 is sending you signals on the gate drop?
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
AP bombing Weege and GL, lol!
Any bets? Will Langston point out the no longer existing Chuck Sun Jump during the Track Map section?
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Will Jett take the red plate Back?
Is that what is on your mind? I just want to know how these riders met their wives!
Go rocky rocky roczen <3
Not even 10 minutes in and GL already called it the chuck sun haha should’ve taken the bet
Mumford!!
Unleaded tastes a little tangy. Supreme is kinda sour, and diesel tastes pretty good.
Schwartz with a good start.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Bummer for Shimoda.
Wow FINALLY Mumford is in the mix
Lol. 30 Brandon Hartranft.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
I hope Mumfy doesn’t gas himself out. This is just what he needed for him and his team!
They need a spider cam/drone over the whoops to finally get us a different camera angle of them. Or make a small lane off the side big enough for a SXS with a camera
Generational talent in 12th
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Schwartz with a good start.-MAVERICK- wrote:
Schwartz with a good start.
And just like that he's now 20th.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Hampshark is in full effect!
Just got home... Just got caught up to live. This moto is already great!!!
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
And after Weege talked at length with Chuck Sun on the Weege Show about the jump no longer being on the track???
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
This is the RJ we all hope to see every week. Fast, aggressive and still on the bike...
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
“Generational talent” shouldn’t wander around the 10th spot for half the moto amongst privateer team riders and rookies.
He’s good but that term isn’t quite fitting for him just yet.
I can't tell if Hampshire is closing in because they just zoom in on cooper they zoom in too much this year