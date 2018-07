Lightning78 wrote: Why dont you guys ever post the times that the 2ndmotos will be on NBC Sports? I see tye NBC Sports Gold times are always on there for obvious reasons but never able to find the times for the 2nd motos on regular TV



Can a 1 day pass or a pro-rated NBC Sports Gold pass be purchased?



No way im down with paying the full $60 to watch the last 4 rounds

If you purchase the pass today you'll not only be able to watch the last couple races but also all the previous races of this season and the past few season. Also, it's good for a year so you'll be able to watch the races in 2019 up to July 28th which means you'll have to renew before that date to watch the last few races.



As for NBC Sports the 2nd motos usually play at night.



Gold pass is worth it in my opinion.