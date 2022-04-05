Forum Main Moto-Related Vital MX Forum QNA: Kevin Moranz

Vital MX Forum QNA: Kevin Moranz

Forum QNA Kevin Moranz
ML512

Posts: 12199

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

5/4/2022 7:32 AM

Photo

Vital MX Forum QNAs are back! This week's guest is privateer racer, Kevin Moranz.

Kevin Moranz is one of the most creative privateers out there with his program. From his own YouTube content, weekly giveaways, Patreon subscribers with chatrooms and exclusive content, week-to-week new sponsors on his helmet and bike, plus more. Kevin really works all the angles to make the racing dream work and his passion for it is obvious.

Bring your best questions, and we'll have Kevin around up until the weekend to answer them. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.

If you want to see previous Vital MX Forum QNAs, click the Forum QNA tag below the subject line. (Check below to see what it looks like.)

Photo


ML512

Posts: 12199

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

5/4/2022 7:39 AM

I'll ask the first one. Kevin, what is "Moranz Mafia" and how'd you come up with it / your Patreon stuff?

Bwoah

Vital MX member Bwoah 88270 Bwoah https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/88270/avatar/c50_kimi_raikonnen_1651677225.jpg?1651676404 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Bwoah,88270/all 05/04/22 1

Posts: 1

Joined: 5/4/2022

Location: Seattle, WA USA

5/4/2022 8:04 AM

Thanks for doing this Kevin. As a privateer, how difficult is it getting from race-to-race? Do you drive to all of them? Fly to some? How do you get your bike around?

Also, how difficult is travel when comparing Supercross to the Nationals?

KevinMoranz

Vital MX member KevinMoranz 88227 KevinMoranz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/88227/avatar/c50_Screen_Shot_2022_04_28_at_7.36.56_AM_1651157160.jpg?1651156893 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KevinMoranz,88227/all 04/28/22 1

Posts: 1

Joined: 4/28/2022

Location: Topeka, KS USA

5/4/2022 8:04 AM

“Moranz Mafia” was a spin off of what I started last year which is a creative way to get fans involved in my program to obviously help me get to the races using patreon. If you’d like to join the MORANZ MAFIA you can click the link in my bio on social media @moranz.57 or head over to moranzmafia.com . If you join today at the intermediate tier and above, you will get entered in our weekly giveaways:
- signed pair of Oakley Airbrake goggles
- signed Acerbis front number plate
- AND a YCF 125s pitbike we will be giving away after the SX Season.

ADDITIONALLY- great companies like Koi CBD have partnered up with the Moranz Mafia to send every single one of our patrons a pain relief roll on gel shipped straight to their door ($40 value), so join in now while that offer is still available!

Joining any tier gets you accepted to our behind the scenes social media account on Instagram (@moranzmafia) where we dive deeper into our weekly racing and talk about the drama / crazy stuff that happens within my racing that we can NOT talk about to the “public”.

Our top tiers even get your first and last name on my race bike!! The higher tier you join, the more entires you get for our giveaways. I’ll look forward to chatting with you guys inside of the MORANZ MAFIAsmile

Moranz mafia link - www.moranzmafia.com
Direct link to patreon - https://www.patreon.com/moranzracing

Falcon

Vital MX member Falcon 30901 Falcon https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/30901/avatar/c50_grammar_police_to_serve_and_correct_funny_grammar_tshirt_large_1604528419.jpg?1604527682 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Falcon,30901/all 11/16/11 6 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Falcon,30901/setup 79 7742 46

Posts: 7823

Joined: 11/16/2011

Location: Menifee, CA USA

5/4/2022 8:21 AM

Kevin, you often transfer to the main event via the LCQ. It seems like an accepted part of the racing that there is often a last-lap, last-ditch effort for the final transfer spot, often resulting in a takeout. What's your opinion on the "last turn pickup pass" and related LCQ shenanigans? Are you OK with it? Have you ever been pissed that someone took you out? Have you ever done it to someone who took exception to the move?

Braaapin' aint easy.

