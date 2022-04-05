Vital MX Forum QNA: Kevin Moranz

Vital MX Forum QNAs are back! This week's guest is privateer racer, Kevin Moranz.
Kevin Moranz is one of the most creative privateers out there with his program. From his own YouTube content, weekly giveaways, Patreon subscribers with chatrooms and exclusive content, week-to-week new sponsors on his helmet and bike, plus more. Kevin really works all the angles to make the racing dream work and his passion for it is obvious.
Bring your best questions, and we'll have Kevin around up until the weekend to answer them. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.
