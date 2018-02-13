Vital MX Forum QNA: Jeremy Hoyer

This week's guest in the Vital MX Forum QNA is Jeremy Hoyer.Jeremy got his start in the parts department at the GEICO Honda team, before moving over to wrench for Jake Weimer and Blake Wharton. At Valli Yamaha he spun wrenches for Nick Wey. Later, at Chaparral Honda, he moved into a Crew Chief/Engine Builder role for Andrew Short. He's also had a stint with American Honda as an Engine Builder for the race team. These days, he works at KYB, on everything from specs for production bikes to being a Suspension Technician for Chad Reed.Do you have technical questions about KYB suspension? How about the differences in A Kit suspension from different suppliers? Bring your best questions, and he'll be peeking in here this week to answer them. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.If you want to see previous Vital MX Forum QNAs, click the Forum QNA tag below the subject line. (Check below to see what it looks like.)