Forum Main Moto-Related Vital MX Forum QNA: Jeremy Hoyer

Vital MX Forum QNA: Jeremy Hoyer

Related: Forum QNA Jeremy Hoyer
Forum QNA Jeremy Hoyer
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GuyB

Vital MX member GuyB
64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9237 3565 45650 922 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/setup 2173 27700 36 1558 2 248

Posts: 29873

Joined: 7/10/2006

Location: Aliso Viejo, CA USA

Administrator

2/13/2018 9:13 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/13/2018 9:14 PM



This week's guest in the Vital MX Forum QNA is Jeremy Hoyer.

Jeremy got his start in the parts department at the GEICO Honda team, before moving over to wrench for Jake Weimer and Blake Wharton. At Valli Yamaha he spun wrenches for Nick Wey. Later, at Chaparral Honda, he moved into a Crew Chief/Engine Builder role for Andrew Short. He's also had a stint with American Honda as an Engine Builder for the race team. These days, he works at KYB, on everything from specs for production bikes to being a Suspension Technician for Chad Reed.

Do you have technical questions about KYB suspension? How about the differences in A Kit suspension from different suppliers? Bring your best questions, and he'll be peeking in here this week to answer them. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.

If you want to see previous Vital MX Forum QNAs, click the Forum QNA tag below the subject line. (Check below to see what it looks like.)

nine1seven

Vital MX member nine1seven
16975 nine1seven https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16975/avatar/c50_DSC05272.jpg?1338054574 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/nine1seven,16975/all 09/13/09 3 13 208 7

Posts: 221

Joined: 9/13/2009

Location: Magnolia, TX USA

2/13/2018 11:02 PM

Hi Jeremy. Thanks for lending us your insight!

I've always wanted to try A-Kit Suspension, so awhile back I disregarded any sense of fiscal responsibility and bought KYB Factory Kit Suspension for my 17 Honda CRF450 after putting only 10 hours on the stock Showa Suspension. I immediately noticed better handling, increased bottoming resistance and a more confidence inspiring ride. Many on this forum would suggest I wasted my money and could have gotten the same or very close to the same performance re-valving my stock stuff. What's your opinion? Is A-Kit suspension a waste of money for a less than pro rider like me? What's your take on Ti Springs?

In case you have any suggestions for changes, I'm still running the valving and spring rates that it came with from Technical Touch. I'm a 200 lb. Vet Intermediate rider on loamy Texas MX Tracks.

Fork and shock information:
Fork (#17279)
Spring: 4.9 N/mm
Oil level: 365 ml
C: 12
R: 12

Shock (#17278)
Spring: 56 N
LC: 14
HC: 14
R: 14
R (bottom): 14
SAG: 103-105 mm



GuyB

Vital MX member GuyB
64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9237 3565 45650 922 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/setup 2173 27700 36 1558 2 248

Posts: 29873

Joined: 7/10/2006

Location: Aliso Viejo, CA USA

Administrator

2/13/2018 11:32 PM

We had talked about this a little bit offline, but how many "flavors" of A Kit stuff is out there? What are the differences? How do you ID them?



Forum Main Moto-Related Vital MX Forum QNA: Jeremy Hoyer

The Latest