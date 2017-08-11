Forum Main Moto-Related Vital MX Forum QNA: Blake Baggett

Vital MX Forum QNA: Blake Baggett

Blake Baggett Forum QNA Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS
GuyB

Vital MX member GuyB
Posts: 29431

Joined: 7/10/2006

Location: Aliso Viejo, CA USA

Administrator

11/8/2017 11:11 AM



This week's guest in the Vital MX Forum QNA is Blake Baggett. The 2012 250 National Champ is back in the saddle again after a successful off-season thumb surgery. Before the injury, El Chupacabra was having a great 2017 campaign with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS squad, showing strong improvement in Supercross, and finishing sixth overall in the 450 class, while scoring a podium in Atlanta. He also had a great first half of the season going during the Nationals, winning overalls at Thunder Valley and High Point, and running the red plate at a couple rounds before the injury set him back.

Bring your best questions, and he'll be peeking in here this week to answer them. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.

If you want to see previous Vital MX Forum QNAs, click the Forum QNA tag below the subject line. (Check below to see what it looks like.)






MxKing809

Vital MX member MxKing809
Posts: 4825

Joined: 10/13/2013

Location: Big Sand Whoops, MI USA

11/8/2017 11:29 AM

Blake,

What were your thoughts on the Ronnie Mac Benjamin buttons joke?

Ramrod

Vital MX member Ramrod
Posts: 3158

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Ontario, CAN

11/8/2017 11:41 AM

Hey Blake, one of my favourite moments of you is when you were in 250's and you were jumping a wall jump like an animal at Freestone I believe.

What was that like? You were sending it.

TymeMoto

Vital MX member TymeMoto
Posts: 69

Joined: 3/1/2017

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

11/8/2017 11:57 AM

Hey Blake, remember that one time you passed a guy on the inside at Glen Helen?

....wa....was it sweet????

mxfanWI

Vital MX member mxfanWI
Posts: 1

Joined: 11/8/2017

Location: Waukesha, WI USA

11/8/2017 12:07 PM

Blake - long time fan, became a bigger one after meeting you in '16 when you took the time for a 1 on 1 pic and short chat with my son in the pits after your moto..so I built my son a cornering track earlier this year we are moving towards adding some jumps..any suggestions or insight on jump building (angle of face, spacing, best soil, etc)?

Detroit Dick

Vital MX member Detroit Dick
Posts: 413

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

11/8/2017 12:24 PM

Congratulations on your MX season!, staying in the hunt without use of a thumb is straight Badass, and your ride at Thunder Valley was epic!....saw you mention that you're doing "almost the exact opposite" of when you were training with Aldon...can you elaborate a bit on what you're doing different? Also, big props for speaking your mind when you've got the mic, this sport is a lot more fun to follow when riders like yourself aren't afraid to speak their truth. Best of luck in 18'..... P. S. You and El Hombre are my two favorite 450 riders....keep mixin' it up out there!

MX Guy

Vital MX member MX Guy
Posts: 1311

Joined: 7/18/2016

Location: Beach Cities, CA USA

11/8/2017 1:05 PM

MXoN 2018... Red Bud... MX1... El Chupacabra!!! Thoughts?



MX Guy

Vital MX member MX Guy
Posts: 1311

Joined: 7/18/2016

Location: Beach Cities, CA USA

11/8/2017 1:05 PM
Edited Date/Time: 11/8/2017 1:07 PM

Oops, sent the double



