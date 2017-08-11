Vital MX Forum QNA: Blake Baggett

This week's guest in the Vital MX Forum QNA is Blake Baggett. The 2012 250 National Champ is back in the saddle again after a successful off-season thumb surgery. Before the injury, El Chupacabra was having a great 2017 campaign with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS squad, showing strong improvement in Supercross, and finishing sixth overall in the 450 class, while scoring a podium in Atlanta. He also had a great first half of the season going during the Nationals, winning overalls at Thunder Valley and High Point, and running the red plate at a couple rounds before the injury set him back.Bring your best questions, and he'll be peeking in here this week to answer them. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.If you want to see previous Vital MX Forum QNAs, click the Forum QNA tag below the subject line. (Check below to see what it looks like.)