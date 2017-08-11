Vital MX Forum QNA: Blake Baggett

GuyB
GuyB
Posts: 29431
Joined: 7/10/2006
Location: Aliso Viejo, CA USA
Administrator
This week's guest in the Vital MX Forum QNA is Blake Baggett. The 2012 250 National Champ is back in the saddle again after a successful off-season thumb surgery. Before the injury, El Chupacabra was having a great 2017 campaign with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS squad, showing strong improvement in Supercross, and finishing sixth overall in the 450 class, while scoring a podium in Atlanta. He also had a great first half of the season going during the Nationals, winning overalls at Thunder Valley and High Point, and running the red plate at a couple rounds before the injury set him back.
Bring your best questions, and he'll be peeking in here this week to answer them. As always, keep it respectful, and ask questions that you would like in a face-to-face meeting.
If you want to see previous Vital MX Forum QNAs, click the Forum QNA tag below the subject line. (Check below to see what it looks like.)
MxKing809
MxKing809
Posts: 4825
Joined: 10/13/2013
Location: Big Sand Whoops, MI USA
Blake,
What were your thoughts on the Ronnie Mac Benjamin buttons joke?
TymeMoto
Hey Blake, remember that one time you passed a guy on the inside at Glen Helen?
....wa....was it sweet????
mxfanWI
mxfanWI
Blake - long time fan, became a bigger one after meeting you in '16 when you took the time for a 1 on 1 pic and short chat with my son in the pits after your moto..so I built my son a cornering track earlier this year we are moving towards adding some jumps..any suggestions or insight on jump building (angle of face, spacing, best soil, etc)?
Detroit Dick
Detroit Dick
Congratulations on your MX season!, staying in the hunt without use of a thumb is straight Badass, and your ride at Thunder Valley was epic!....saw you mention that you're doing "almost the exact opposite" of when you were training with Aldon...can you elaborate a bit on what you're doing different? Also, big props for speaking your mind when you've got the mic, this sport is a lot more fun to follow when riders like yourself aren't afraid to speak their truth. Best of luck in 18'..... P. S. You and El Hombre are my two favorite 450 riders....keep mixin' it up out there!
MX Guy
MX Guy
MXoN 2018... Red Bud... MX1... El Chupacabra!!! Thoughts?
