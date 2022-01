reynardfan1 wrote: Maybe they shouldn’t turn so many ‘final laps’…pretty sure they know how to ride already reynardfan1 wrote: Maybe they shouldn’t turn so many ‘final laps’…pretty sure they know how to ride already ...more ML512 wrote: Sounds like this actually happened around two weeks ago. Taking three weeks off before a big race isn't ideal...and it can ...more ML512 wrote: Sounds like this actually happened around two weeks ago. Taking three weeks off before a big race isn't ideal...and it can really happen at anytime. ...more

This is just what happens. It’s not called death cross for a reason. People crash and get hurt no matter the routine. The only time to back down intensity is perhaps during the week of a race and even that’s debatable on the outcomes.



This is why having two coasts for 250f guys is a good thing. So they can learn how to properly prepare before a season and not lose out on too many championship advancement opportunities.