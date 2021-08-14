Forum Main Moto-Related Unadilla National - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Unadilla National - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8971

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/14/2021 4:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/14/2021 4:30 AM

Practice starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

ky_savage

Posts: 2108

Joined: 12/4/2008

Location: Harrodsburg, KY USA

8/14/2021 4:32 AM

Finally!

gym_jackets

Posts: 397

Joined: 10/13/2017

Location: Chicago, IL USA

8/14/2021 4:33 AM

Does anyone know if we're getting MXDN team announcement today?

creature654

Posts: 133

Joined: 3/29/2019

Location: New Milford, CT USA

8/14/2021 4:47 AM

Shoutout to my good buddy Joe Tait he went 21-21 at southwick which was the last National he did, fighting hard for the first career point!!!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28683

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/14/2021 5:02 AM

It rained, but today should be good.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28683

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/14/2021 5:07 AM

From this morning.

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28683

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/14/2021 5:26 AM

450 Group B Qualifying 1

Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Greg #49

Posts: 20

Joined: 12/11/2013

Location: CAN

8/14/2021 5:46 AM

450 second moto on NBC at 3:00 pm eastern this afternoon.

Greg #49

Posts: 20

Joined: 12/11/2013

Location: CAN

8/14/2021 5:47 AM

450 second moto on NBC at 3:00 pm today.

SilverSpurs

Posts: 291

Joined: 2/5/2021

Location: Sarasota, FL USA

8/14/2021 5:49 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

450 Group B Qualifying 1

Photo

...more

Marissa Markelon in #45.

A lady on a 450- anyone know about her?

xrmark

Posts: 999

Joined: 9/9/2019

Location: Lake Elsinore, CA USA

8/14/2021 5:50 AM

I’ll never understand why we don’t get practice coverage for the nationals like we do in supercross. Seems like a no brainer.

hughesyzf134

Posts: 67

Joined: 9/13/2018

Location: GBR

8/14/2021 6:16 AM

250 A Qualifying 1
Photo

Fox88

Posts: 457

Joined: 2/11/2012

Location: Galveston Island, TX USA

8/14/2021 6:22 AM

Renzland 26th on 125 smoker?

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28683

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/14/2021 6:27 AM

Fox88 wrote:

Renzland 26th on 125 smoker?

...more

Yep.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

ZOBITO

Posts: 556

Joined: 9/6/2020

Location: MEX

8/14/2021 6:31 AM

No, I don't think so.
wink

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28683

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/14/2021 6:34 AM

250 Group B Qualifying 1

Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Chris_Buehler

Posts: 813

Joined: 7/21/2019

Location: Bristol, CT USA

8/14/2021 6:34 AM

RJ with the speed again today. How many times does he crash today? 2?

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28683

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/14/2021 6:35 AM

450 Grpup A Qualifying 1

Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Herb Eaversmells

Posts: 1066

Joined: 8/19/2016

Location: ItStInKs, CA USA

8/14/2021 6:36 AM


Group B

Tommy Rios #172 - 2:34

Will be in the top 20???
-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28683

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/14/2021 6:38 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/14/2021 6:39 AM

Herb Eaversmells wrote:
Group B

Tommy Rios #172 - 2:34

Will be in the top 20???
...more

No. 25th currently.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Press516

Posts: 1663

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

8/14/2021 6:48 AM

Herb Eaversmells wrote:
Group B

Tommy Rios #172 - 2:34

Will be in the top 20???
...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

No. 25th currently.

...more

Not yet... But that's a quick time out of B.

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

EnvyXx

Posts: 190

Joined: 9/8/2017

Location: Sulphur, LA USA

8/14/2021 6:52 AM

Nice to see Marvin up there in qualifying. He's normally very good at this track.

Reese95w

Posts: 12615

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/14/2021 6:55 AM

gym_jackets wrote:

Does anyone know if we're getting MXDN team announcement today?

...more

According to DC's Racerhead column yesterday, no. The team will be announced at Budds Creek.

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

gt80rider

Posts: 5447

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

8/14/2021 7:00 AM

Mumford came to race today!

www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord

Boomslang

Posts: 3266

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

8/14/2021 7:01 AM

Morning boys, can someone please tell me how many more hours until the racing starts?
16h00 in S/Africa now. Been a long wait and looking forward to some Dilla!

Thanks in advance.

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

Press516

Posts: 1663

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

8/14/2021 7:04 AM

Glad we got Seth back... Levi looks confident. Going to be a fun day.

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28683

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/14/2021 7:05 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Morning boys, can someone please tell me how many more hours until the racing starts?
16h00 in S/Africa now. Been a long wait ...more

...more

3 more hours.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

jambalaya

Posts: 381

Joined: 1/16/2021

Location: Spring Valley, CA USA

8/14/2021 7:11 AM

Lol at billboard forte.

Also. Pourcel started the trend. He made unadilla cool again

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 28683

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/14/2021 7:12 AM

450 Group B Qualifying 2

Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Boomslang

Posts: 3266

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

8/14/2021 7:12 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Morning boys, can someone please tell me how many more hours until the racing starts?
16h00 in S/Africa now. Been a long wait ...more

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

3 more hours.

...more

Awesome bud, SA play Argentina (rugby) at 5pm....perfect timing.

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

