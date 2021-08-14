Unadilla National - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Practice starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Finally!
Does anyone know if we're getting MXDN team announcement today?
Shoutout to my good buddy Joe Tait he went 21-21 at southwick which was the last National he did, fighting hard for the first career point!!!
From this morning.
450 Group B Qualifying 1
450 second moto on NBC at 3:00 pm eastern this afternoon.
450 second moto on NBC at 3:00 pm today.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
450 Group B Qualifying 1
-MAVERICK- wrote:
450 Group B Qualifying 1
Marissa Markelon in #45.
A lady on a 450- anyone know about her?
I’ll never understand why we don’t get practice coverage for the nationals like we do in supercross. Seems like a no brainer.
250 A Qualifying 1
Renzland 26th on 125 smoker?
No, I don't think so.
250 Group B Qualifying 1
RJ with the speed again today. How many times does he crash today? 2?
450 Grpup A Qualifying 1
Edited Date/Time:
No. 25th currently.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
No. 25th currently.
Not yet... But that's a quick time out of B.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
Nice to see Marvin up there in qualifying. He's normally very good at this track.
gym_jackets wrote:
Does anyone know if we're getting MXDN team announcement today?
According to DC's Racerhead column yesterday, no. The team will be announced at Budds Creek.
Mumford came to race today!
Morning boys, can someone please tell me how many more hours until the racing starts?
16h00 in S/Africa now. Been a long wait and looking forward to some Dilla!
Thanks in advance.
Glad we got Seth back... Levi looks confident. Going to be a fun day.
Boomslang wrote:
3 more hours.
Lol at billboard forte.
Also. Pourcel started the trend. He made unadilla cool again
450 Group B Qualifying 2
Boomslang wrote:
Awesome bud, SA play Argentina (rugby) at 5pm....perfect timing.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum