Thunder Valley - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Qualifying starts in 30 minutes!
On our way up!
NBC sports says qualifying show will start in 2 hours and 20min is that right?
I bet it's a little chilly on the hill this morning.
Race day!!!!!
Watching updates in the back of the Uber lost on the way to the track. The address on the thunder valley is incorrect for spectators. extremely frustrating...
Is timing working?
Oh yeah...you can see it but good luck getting there.
Wow, Nate Thrasher 4th quickest in his first qualifier. Not bad.
OK, Live Timing is all over the place. I'm not sure now who is where.
I just bought the gold package and was under the impression that practice and qualifiers were broadcast. If qualifying is already underway then why isn't it broadcast? Thinking I just wasted 40 bucks now...😑
250 A Qualifying 1:
HuskyEd wrote:
Wow, Nate Thrasher 4th quickest in his first qualifier. Not bad.
OK, Live Timing is all over the place. I'm not sure now who is where.
Altitude and a deep ripped track ,Uphill start and 5 Star bikes in the top 6 fastest and that’s only prob because RJ just Flat out sent it like he does . I be worried if Nate wasn’t up there it’s almost like an unfair advantage those star bikes have this weekend which sucks for Jeremy . Definitely smart move for championship to bring in another star bike at this round ...
I live about 45 Miles South of Denver and was thinking about going up to check out the races today. The tickets they were going to sell are sold out but was wondering if any locals know if the track is visible with binoculars from the park across the highway?
https://www.google.com/maps/@39.7022483,-105.1935052,15.82z
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
I've seen people hang out near the gate with a cardboard sign, "TICKETS NEEDED". There's usually someone that has a spare. Worth a shot I reckon.
But why... that would be awful? If you can't attend the actual race then I'd just watch on TV. At least you can see the race. You're not even gonna be able to see their numbers or have any idea what place anyones in after 3 laps.
The Gieco boys are in for a long day
Alright Lunger, Let's Do It
benstone wrote:
I live about 45 Miles South of Denver and was thinking about going up to check out the races today. The tickets they were going to sell are sold out but was wondering if any locals know if the track is visible with binoculars from the park across the highway?
https://www.google.com/maps/@39.7022483,-105.1935052,15.82z
Yep. Green Mountain. Take your mountain bike and pedal up the hill a ways. There are some good training trails there.
I'm no longer a local, but I lived there for a long time.
450 A Qualifying 1:
agn5009 wrote:
But why... that would be awful? If you can't attend the actual race then I'd just watch on TV. At least you can see the race. You're not even gonna be able to see their numbers or have any idea what place anyones in after 3 laps.
I have an excellent pair of binoculars and I'm mostly just looking for an excuse for a Motorcycle ride. I have the NBC Gold app on my phone and will also watch/listen that way too. I like a little adventure!
Baggett, nice!
Dm me on instagram @dirt_ebike and I’ll get you sorted