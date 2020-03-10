Forum Main Moto-Related Thunder Valley - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Thunder Valley - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8529

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

10/3/2020 6:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 10/3/2020 6:30 AM

Qualifying starts in 30 minutes!

MasonMan

Posts: 95

Joined: 5/5/2020

Location: Colorado Springs, CO USA

10/3/2020 6:31 AM

On our way up!

tek14

Posts: 2632

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: FIN

10/3/2020 6:52 AM

NBC sports says qualifying show will start in 2 hours and 20min is that right?

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 23492

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

10/3/2020 6:58 AM

tek14 wrote:

NBC sports says qualifying show will start in 2 hours and 20min is that right?

Yes. Qualifying broadcast starts just past noon eastern time.

plowboy

Posts: 5979

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

10/3/2020 7:01 AM

I bet it's a little chilly on the hill this morning.

gt80rider

Posts: 4741

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

10/3/2020 7:06 AM

Race day!!!!!

ktmdan

Posts: 877

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Houston, TX USA

10/3/2020 7:18 AM

Watching updates in the back of the Uber lost on the way to the track. The address on the thunder valley is incorrect for spectators. extremely frustrating...

JMR1976

Posts: 686

Joined: 5/15/2015

Location: Aptos, CA USA

10/3/2020 7:22 AM

Is timing working?

dkurtd

Posts: 311

Joined: 4/15/2018

Location: TN, USA

10/3/2020 7:27 AM

JMR1976 wrote:

Is timing working?

Not for me.

HuskyEd

Posts: 4565

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Palmdale, CA USA

10/3/2020 7:30 AM

ktmdan wrote:

Watching updates in the back of the Uber lost on the way to the track. The address on the thunder valley is incorrect for spectators. extremely frustrating...

It is. At the MXdN my Tom Tom had us everywhere but the track. Good luck.

plowboy

Posts: 5979

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

10/3/2020 7:36 AM

ktmdan wrote:

Watching updates in the back of the Uber lost on the way to the track. The address on the thunder valley is incorrect for spectators. extremely frustrating...

HuskyEd wrote:

It is. At the MXdN my Tom Tom had us everywhere but the track. Good luck.

Oh yeah...you can see it but good luck getting there.

HuskyEd

Posts: 4565

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Palmdale, CA USA

10/3/2020 7:37 AM
Edited Date/Time: 10/3/2020 7:38 AM

Wow, Nate Thrasher 4th quickest in his first qualifier. Not bad.

OK, Live Timing is all over the place. I'm not sure now who is where.

mxracer816

Posts: 598

Joined: 7/28/2011

Location: Atlanta, TX USA

10/3/2020 7:40 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Yes. Qualifying broadcast starts just past noon eastern time.

I just bought the gold package and was under the impression that practice and qualifiers were broadcast. If qualifying is already underway then why isn't it broadcast? Thinking I just wasted 40 bucks now...😑

GD2

Posts: 8529

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

10/3/2020 7:43 AM

250 A Qualifying 1:
Photo

philG

Posts: 6240

Joined: 5/12/2012

Location: GBR

10/3/2020 7:44 AM

tek14 wrote:

NBC sports says qualifying show will start in 2 hours and 20min is that right?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Yes. Qualifying broadcast starts just past noon eastern time.

mxracer816 wrote:

I just bought the gold package and was under the impression that practice and qualifiers were broadcast. If qualifying is already underway then why isn't it broadcast? Thinking I just wasted 40 bucks now...😑

Second sessions only. Still worth it.


Chill

Posts: 51

Joined: 7/25/2019

Location: Newport Beach, CA USA

10/3/2020 7:45 AM
Edited Date/Time: 10/3/2020 7:46 AM

HuskyEd wrote:

Wow, Nate Thrasher 4th quickest in his first qualifier. Not bad.

OK, Live Timing is all over the place. I'm not sure now who is where.

Altitude and a deep ripped track ,Uphill start and 5 Star bikes in the top 6 fastest and that’s only prob because RJ just Flat out sent it like he does . I be worried if Nate wasn’t up there it’s almost like an unfair advantage those star bikes have this weekend which sucks for Jeremy . Definitely smart move for championship to bring in another star bike at this round ...

benstone

Posts: 149

Joined: 5/28/2011

Location: Des Moines, IA USA

10/3/2020 7:48 AM

I live about 45 Miles South of Denver and was thinking about going up to check out the races today. The tickets they were going to sell are sold out but was wondering if any locals know if the track is visible with binoculars from the park across the highway?
https://www.google.com/maps/@39.7022483,-105.1935052,15.82z

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 23492

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

10/3/2020 7:52 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Yes. Qualifying broadcast starts just past noon eastern time.

mxracer816 wrote:

I just bought the gold package and was under the impression that practice and qualifiers were broadcast. If qualifying is already underway then why isn't it broadcast? Thinking I just wasted 40 bucks now...😑

philG wrote:

Second sessions only. Still worth it.


Chill

What Phil said.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 23492

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

10/3/2020 7:55 AM

I personally was really looking forward to this:

plowboy

Posts: 5979

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

10/3/2020 7:56 AM

I've seen people hang out near the gate with a cardboard sign, "TICKETS NEEDED". There's usually someone that has a spare. Worth a shot I reckon.

agn5009

Posts: 6548

Joined: 6/8/2012

Location: State College, PA USA

10/3/2020 7:56 AM

But why... that would be awful? If you can't attend the actual race then I'd just watch on TV. At least you can see the race. You're not even gonna be able to see their numbers or have any idea what place anyones in after 3 laps.

Johnny Ringo

Posts: 1675

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: Portland, OR USA

10/3/2020 7:59 AM

The Gieco boys are in for a long day

Posts: 6

Joined: 8/2/2020

Location: Parker, CO USA

10/3/2020 8:04 AM

benstone wrote:

I live about 45 Miles South of Denver and was thinking about going up to check out the races today. The tickets they were going to sell are sold out but was wondering if any locals know if the track is visible with binoculars from the park across the highway?
https://www.google.com/maps/@39.7022483,-105.1935052,15.82z

Yep. Green Mountain. Take your mountain bike and pedal up the hill a ways. There are some good training trails there.
I'm no longer a local, but I lived there for a long time.

GD2

Posts: 8529

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

10/3/2020 8:09 AM

450 A Qualifying 1:
Photo

benstone

Posts: 149

Joined: 5/28/2011

Location: Des Moines, IA USA

10/3/2020 8:09 AM

agn5009 wrote:

But why... that would be awful? If you can't attend the actual race then I'd just watch on TV. At least you can see the race. You're not even gonna be able to see their numbers or have any idea what place anyones in after 3 laps.

I have an excellent pair of binoculars and I'm mostly just looking for an excuse for a Motorcycle ride. I have the NBC Gold app on my phone and will also watch/listen that way too. I like a little adventure!

motomike137

Posts: 4565

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

10/3/2020 8:17 AM

tek14 wrote:

NBC sports says qualifying show will start in 2 hours and 20min is that right?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Yes. Qualifying broadcast starts just past noon eastern time.

mxracer816 wrote:

I just bought the gold package and was under the impression that practice and qualifiers were broadcast. If qualifying is already underway then why isn't it broadcast? Thinking I just wasted 40 bucks now...😑

They only televise the second sessions.

yak651

Posts: 3971

Joined: 8/26/2006

Location: Appleton, WI USA

10/3/2020 8:17 AM

agn5009 wrote:

But why... that would be awful? If you can't attend the actual race then I'd just watch on TV. At least you can see the race. You're not even gonna be able to see their numbers or have any idea what place anyones in after 3 laps.

benstone wrote:

I have an excellent pair of binoculars and I'm mostly just looking for an excuse for a Motorcycle ride. I have the NBC Gold app on my phone and will also watch/listen that way too. I like a little adventure!

Living that close give it a shot, even worth trying to find a way in...

agn5009

Posts: 6548

Joined: 6/8/2012

Location: State College, PA USA

10/3/2020 8:18 AM

agn5009 wrote:

But why... that would be awful? If you can't attend the actual race then I'd just watch on TV. At least you can see the race. You're not even gonna be able to see their numbers or have any idea what place anyones in after 3 laps.

benstone wrote:

I have an excellent pair of binoculars and I'm mostly just looking for an excuse for a Motorcycle ride. I have the NBC Gold app on my phone and will also watch/listen that way too. I like a little adventure!

Then definitely do it! You may even get lucky and find a way in to the race..

Philly215

Posts: 223

Joined: 2/20/2012

Location: Ithaca, NY USA

10/3/2020 8:29 AM

Baggett, nice!

Bike Rat

Posts: 286

Joined: 7/3/2012

Location: Fort Collins, CO USA

10/3/2020 8:31 AM

benstone wrote:

I live about 45 Miles South of Denver and was thinking about going up to check out the races today. The tickets they were going to sell are sold out but was wondering if any locals know if the track is visible with binoculars from the park across the highway?
https://www.google.com/maps/@39.7022483,-105.1935052,15.82z

Dm me on instagram @dirt_ebike and I’ll get you sorted

