Thunder Valley National - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Timed qualifying starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Holeshot
Thanks GD2, what time does the racing start?
Got so excited getting the holeshot I forgot to say Thanks.
Race day!!!!
Can't wait for this afternoon!
Go Blake Ashley # 195 !!!!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Live practice 2am , ,5am first race in vic
Races start at 3pm Eastern, so 9pm your time.
Races start at 3pm Eastern, so 9pm your time.
Broadcast of the qualifying sessions are at 6pm your time.
Thanks again Mav...can't wait..
250 B Qualifying 1:
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
14 sure looks good with the red plate. 18 as well
250 A Qualifying 1:
Does anyone know of a smallish discord group where we can shoot the shit?
Not surprising that those Yamahas hold the top three spots.
Just as everyone would have guessed at week two: the third fastest kawi in the 250 class is...Stank Dog.
Cooper threw down an absolute heater
Similar to this except Discord. If you don't know what discord is then I wasn't talking to you
Was ripping cones out of a 24 inch glass bong on his story 24 hours ago
Then go there if your too cool to be here bro, no need to announce it.
The real Kenny arrived
Then go there if your too cool to be here bro, no need to announce it.
Tough crowd...nothing wrong with this format and I'm not too cool for anything, but discord is just live chat and discussion so it's just a bit easier than a forum. Was just asking the question
Can tickets be bought at the track?
450 A Qualifying 1:
Oh shucks and darn it anyways! I missed my holeshot opportunity. The late bird gets the diddly-squat.
450 B Qualifying 1: