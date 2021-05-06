Forum Main Moto-Related Thunder Valley National - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Thunder Valley National - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8904

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/5/2021 6:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/5/2021 6:30 AM

Timed qualifying starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
ktmusa

Posts: 7

Joined: 5/28/2021

Location: S.H., FL USA

6/5/2021 6:31 AM

Holeshot

Boomslang

Posts: 3078

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

6/5/2021 6:31 AM

Thanks GD2, what time does the racing start?

ktmusa

Posts: 7

Joined: 5/28/2021

Location: S.H., FL USA

6/5/2021 6:32 AM

Got so excited getting the holeshot I forgot to say Thanks.

gt80rider

Posts: 5245

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

6/5/2021 6:34 AM

Race day!!!!

motomike137

Posts: 4980

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

6/5/2021 6:36 AM

Can't wait for this afternoon!

GD2

Posts: 8904

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/5/2021 6:42 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Thanks GD2, what time does the racing start?

...more

3 PM Eastern.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 27127

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/5/2021 6:45 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Thanks GD2, what time does the racing start?

...more

Races start at 3pm Eastern, so 9pm your time.

Broadcast of the qualifying sessions are at 6pm your time.

R66

Posts: 21

Joined: 4/16/2021

Location: Atlanta, GA USA

6/5/2021 6:45 AM

Go Blake Ashley # 195 !!!!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 27127

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/5/2021 6:52 AM

Photo
Photo
Photo
bowl

Posts: 244

Joined: 12/31/2012

Location: AUS

6/5/2021 6:59 AM

Live practice 2am , ,5am first race in vic

Boomslang

Posts: 3078

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

6/5/2021 7:10 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Thanks GD2, what time does the racing start?

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

Races start at 3pm Eastern, so 9pm your time.

Broadcast of the qualifying sessions are at 6pm your time.

...more

Thanks again Mav...can't wait..

GD2

Posts: 8904

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/5/2021 7:17 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

Pakoyz250f

Posts: 473

Joined: 8/27/2015

Location: MEX

6/5/2021 7:32 AM

Photo
levimx22

Posts: 495

Joined: 4/25/2011

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

6/5/2021 7:35 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote: Photo
Photo
Photo
...more

14 sure looks good with the red plate. 18 as well whistling

GD2

Posts: 8904

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/5/2021 7:38 AM

250 A Qualifying 1:
Photo

mingham97

Posts: 754

Joined: 7/16/2013

Location: AUS

6/5/2021 7:38 AM

Does anyone know of a smallish discord group where we can shoot the shit?

Boomslang

Posts: 3078

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

6/5/2021 7:39 AM

Not surprising that those Yamahas hold the top three spots.

Boomslang

Posts: 3078

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

6/5/2021 7:40 AM

mingham97 wrote:

Does anyone know of a smallish discord group where we can shoot the shit?

...more

Huh?

JazzyJJ

Posts: 49

Joined: 12/1/2020

Location: Riverside, CA USA

6/5/2021 7:43 AM

Just as everyone would have guessed at week two: the third fastest kawi in the 250 class is...Stank Dog.

Aaron_Hart

Posts: 129

Joined: 12/27/2010

Location: AUS

6/5/2021 7:45 AM

Cooper threw down an absolute heater

mingham97

Posts: 754

Joined: 7/16/2013

Location: AUS

6/5/2021 7:52 AM

mingham97 wrote:

Does anyone know of a smallish discord group where we can shoot the shit?

...more
Boomslang wrote:

Huh?

...more

Similar to this except Discord. If you don't know what discord is then I wasn't talking to you

mingham97

Posts: 754

Joined: 7/16/2013

Location: AUS

6/5/2021 7:53 AM

JazzyJJ wrote:

Just as everyone would have guessed at week two: the third fastest kawi in the 250 class is...Stank Dog.

...more

Was ripping cones out of a 24 inch glass bong on his story 24 hours ago

LungButter

Posts: 1807

Joined: 1/9/2016

Location: Yellow Pine, ID USA

6/5/2021 7:58 AM

mingham97 wrote:

Similar to this except Discord. If you don't know what discord is then I wasn't talking to you

...more

Then go there if your too cool to be here bro, no need to announce it.

crusty_xx

Posts: 6849

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

6/5/2021 8:02 AM

The real Kenny arrived

mingham97

Posts: 754

Joined: 7/16/2013

Location: AUS

6/5/2021 8:07 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Huh?

...more
mingham

Similar to this except Discord. If you don't know what discord is then I wasn't talking to you

...more
LungButter wrote:

Then go there if your too cool to be here bro, no need to announce it.

...more

Tough crowd...nothing wrong with this format and I'm not too cool for anything, but discord is just live chat and discussion so it's just a bit easier than a forum. Was just asking the question

Brittneyb30

Posts: 535

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: WY, USA

6/5/2021 8:08 AM

Can tickets be bought at the track?

GD2

Posts: 8904

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/5/2021 8:08 AM

450 A Qualifying 1:
Photo

Reese95w

Posts: 12304

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/5/2021 8:18 AM

Oh shucks and darn it anyways! I missed my holeshot opportunity. The late bird gets the diddly-squat.

GD2

Posts: 8904

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/5/2021 8:28 AM

450 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

