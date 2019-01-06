Forum Main Moto-Related Thunder Valley MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Thunder Valley MX - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 7559
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 7559

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/1/2019 11:29 AM



30 minutes until the broadcast starts.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

fluxracing223

Posts: 53
Joined: 6/21/2018
Location: Fredericksburg, VA USA

Posts: 53

Joined: 6/21/2018

Location: Fredericksburg, VA USA

6/1/2019 11:29 AM

Holeshot

|

Reese95w

Posts: 9611
Joined: 2/7/2011
Location: Kent, WA USA

Posts: 9611

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/1/2019 11:31 AM

Summer is here, (kind of), and that means Motocross! Yea baby!


|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Sandwarrior752

Posts: 3948
Joined: 9/12/2014
Location: BEL

Posts: 3948

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

6/1/2019 11:38 AM

Braapppp! Excited for some racing tonight

|

Youtube Instagram

plowboy

Posts: 5176
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA

Posts: 5176

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/1/2019 11:58 AM

Podium? Where is everyone. I know I'm really behind the 8 ball with all the rain we've had. Chores are really backed up.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

ocscottie

Posts: 65698
Joined: 8/16/2006
Location: Redding, CA USA
Moderator

Posts: 65698

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

6/1/2019 12:01 PM

We are live!

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

plowboy

Posts: 5176
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA

Posts: 5176

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/1/2019 12:03 PM

ocscottie wrote:

We are live!

Glad to see ya Scottie

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

thorns

Posts: 547
Joined: 4/25/2013
Location: NZL

Posts: 547

Joined: 4/25/2013

Location: NZL

6/1/2019 12:04 PM

Derek Anderson in the 450s, is this the same guy from man v moto videos years ago?
Pretty impressive qualifying effort if it is, thought he had given it away due to back issues.

|

Current: 2010 TM 250MX
Previous: 2012 KX450f, 2009 K8 RM250, 2012 RMZ250, 2008 YZ125

Reese95w

Posts: 9611
Joined: 2/7/2011
Location: Kent, WA USA

Posts: 9611

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/1/2019 12:05 PM

Adam finally got his pubes.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 15135
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN

Posts: 15135

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

6/1/2019 12:07 PM

Reese95w wrote:

Adam finally got his pubes.

LOL.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Brittneyb30

Posts: 451
Joined: 5/6/2016
Location: WY, USA

Posts: 451

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: WY, USA

6/1/2019 12:08 PM

I’m trying to sneak & watch while celebrating my cousins graduation from West Point last weekend.

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 15135
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN

Posts: 15135

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

6/1/2019 12:08 PM

thorns wrote:

Derek Anderson in the 450s, is this the same guy from man v moto videos years ago?
Pretty impressive qualifying effort if it is, thought he had given it away due to back issues.

Same guy.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

thorns

Posts: 547
Joined: 4/25/2013
Location: NZL

Posts: 547

Joined: 4/25/2013

Location: NZL

6/1/2019 12:10 PM

thorns wrote:

Derek Anderson in the 450s, is this the same guy from man v moto videos years ago?
Pretty impressive qualifying effort if it is, thought he had given it away due to back issues.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Same guy.

Awesome, will be rooting for him then

|

Current: 2010 TM 250MX
Previous: 2012 KX450f, 2009 K8 RM250, 2012 RMZ250, 2008 YZ125

ocscottie

Posts: 65698
Joined: 8/16/2006
Location: Redding, CA USA
Moderator

Posts: 65698

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

6/1/2019 12:12 PM

another mudder on the way?

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

ocscottie

Posts: 65698
Joined: 8/16/2006
Location: Redding, CA USA
Moderator

Posts: 65698

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

6/1/2019 12:13 PM

Go Masterpool!

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

vschaik141

Posts: 1095
Joined: 1/25/2010
Location: Soest, NLD

Posts: 1095

Joined: 1/25/2010

Location: Soest, NLD

6/1/2019 12:15 PM

That masterpool kid is really something huh. Lovin it

|

ocscottie

Posts: 65698
Joined: 8/16/2006
Location: Redding, CA USA
Moderator

Posts: 65698

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

6/1/2019 12:20 PM

WOW!!! what a pass!

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

shuggs

Posts: 905
Joined: 8/6/2008
Location: Dunfermline, GBR

Posts: 905

Joined: 8/6/2008

Location: Dunfermline, GBR

6/1/2019 12:20 PM

ocscottie wrote:

We are live!

Great to see you in here Scottie

|

Now a member of the Orange brigade

ocscottie

Posts: 65698
Joined: 8/16/2006
Location: Redding, CA USA
Moderator

Posts: 65698

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

6/1/2019 12:21 PM

ocscottie wrote:

We are live!

plowboy wrote:

Glad to see ya Scottie

Thx bro, probably wont make it all day, but for sure here for the 1st motos

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Sideways

Posts: 1615
Joined: 9/8/2012
Location: SWE

Posts: 1615

Joined: 9/8/2012

Location: SWE

6/1/2019 12:21 PM

The live timing has been awful every weekend now! Why the hell cant they solve the problem?!

|

FWYT

FWYT

Posts: 1288

Joined: 5/25/2014

Location: San Diego, CA USA

6/1/2019 12:22 PM

That pass by Cooper was gnarly!

|

ocscottie

Posts: 65698
Joined: 8/16/2006
Location: Redding, CA USA
Moderator

Posts: 65698

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

6/1/2019 12:22 PM

Dang, Coop is pulling away.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

ktmdan

Posts: 683
Joined: 4/1/2008
Location: Houston, TX USA

Posts: 683

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Houston, TX USA

6/1/2019 12:22 PM

So no 2nd motos on cable today?

|

drenmaster

Posts: 748
Joined: 12/6/2014
Location: AZ, USA

Posts: 748

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

6/1/2019 12:25 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/1/2019 12:25 PM

rain is here.. hmmm wonder how heavy it will get?

|

Kampy

Posts: 130
Joined: 9/28/2014
Location: Sherman Oaks, CA USA

Posts: 130

Joined: 9/28/2014

Location: Sherman Oaks, CA USA

6/1/2019 12:25 PM

Sideways wrote:

The live timing has been awful every weekend now! Why the hell cant they solve the problem?!

i just came on here to post something like this. I wonder what's different this year that keeps messing it up

|

ocscottie

Posts: 65698
Joined: 8/16/2006
Location: Redding, CA USA
Moderator

Posts: 65698

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

6/1/2019 12:25 PM

ktmdan wrote:

So no 2nd motos on cable today?

Nope, not till tomorrow

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

ocscottie

Posts: 65698
Joined: 8/16/2006
Location: Redding, CA USA
Moderator

Posts: 65698

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

Moderator

6/1/2019 12:27 PM

Go Mosiman!!

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Kampy

Posts: 130
Joined: 9/28/2014
Location: Sherman Oaks, CA USA

Posts: 130

Joined: 9/28/2014

Location: Sherman Oaks, CA USA

6/1/2019 12:27 PM

i thought it only rained at races I attend in person this year. that has been the trend

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 15135
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN

Posts: 15135

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

6/1/2019 12:28 PM

ktmdan wrote:

So no 2nd motos on cable today?

Save this image.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

mx_phreek

Posts: 1145
Joined: 10/7/2009
Location: Manchester, GBR

Posts: 1145

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

6/1/2019 12:29 PM

Wait there rain forecast for today?

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Thunder Valley MX - Main Races Bench Racing

