Thunder Valley MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Holeshot
Summer is here, (kind of), and that means Motocross! Yea baby!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Podium? Where is everyone. I know I'm really behind the 8 ball with all the rain we've had. Chores are really backed up.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
We are live!
Derek Anderson in the 450s, is this the same guy from man v moto videos years ago?
Pretty impressive qualifying effort if it is, thought he had given it away due to back issues.
Current: 2010 TM 250MX
Previous: 2012 KX450f, 2009 K8 RM250, 2012 RMZ250, 2008 YZ125
Adam finally got his pubes.
I’m trying to sneak & watch while celebrating my cousins graduation from West Point last weekend.
thorns wrote:
Derek Anderson in the 450s, is this the same guy from man v moto videos years ago?
Pretty impressive qualifying effort if it is, thought he had given it away due to back issues.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Same guy.
Awesome, will be rooting for him then
another mudder on the way?
Go Masterpool!
That masterpool kid is really something huh. Lovin it
WOW!!! what a pass!
Thx bro, probably wont make it all day, but for sure here for the 1st motos
The live timing has been awful every weekend now! Why the hell cant they solve the problem?!
That pass by Cooper was gnarly!
Dang, Coop is pulling away.
So no 2nd motos on cable today?
rain is here.. hmmm wonder how heavy it will get?
ktmdan wrote:
So no 2nd motos on cable today?
Nope, not till tomorrow
Go Mosiman!!
i thought it only rained at races I attend in person this year. that has been the trend
Wait there rain forecast for today?