Tampa Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Bench Racing
GD2

Posts: 8186

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/15/2020 3:15 PM
The broadcast starts in 45 minutes!

plowboy

Posts: 5716

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/15/2020 3:16 PM

In

Hoseclamp

Posts: 249

Joined: 2/2/2018

Location: OH, USA

2/15/2020 3:17 PM

Second

NewOldSchool

Posts: 43

Joined: 10/8/2018

Location: High Point, NC USA

2/15/2020 3:23 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/15/2020 3:24 PM

First podium!

AHRMA361

Posts: 2170

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

2/15/2020 3:27 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/15/2020 3:28 PM

I feel left out. I was about a second a lap off from being on the podium.

Reese95w

Posts: 9776

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/15/2020 3:44 PM

Holeshaaaaa.....Ah Crap!
berniepiet

Posts: 448

Joined: 12/23/2009

Location: Atlanta, GA USA

2/15/2020 3:56 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/15/2020 4:06 PM

I got stuck in the gate

daemon616

Posts: 1668

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

2/15/2020 3:58 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/15/2020 4:04 PM

Stream.
aeffertz

Posts: 4084

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

2/15/2020 3:58 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/15/2020 4:05 PM

Pm for backup stream.

Myke

Posts: 2109

Joined: 9/28/2009

Location: San Diego, CA USA

2/15/2020 4:02 PM

Let's hope they get their camera work together tonite.

Markturbo

Posts: 350

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

2/15/2020 4:03 PM

And SXlivetv isnt working

Crush

Posts: 18488

Joined: 4/26/2009

Location: Sydney, AUS

2/15/2020 4:03 PM

Fuck Ralph is busting out the Webb Wagon straight away. What will he do the rest of the night?

hamncheeze

Posts: 1601

Joined: 1/13/2018

Location: BC, CAN

2/15/2020 4:04 PM

Live stream not working on Supercrosslive.tv

motokiwi

Posts: 2021

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: 2t4L, AL USA

2/15/2020 4:04 PM


aeffertz

Posts: 4084

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

2/15/2020 4:04 PM

Wow, dirt is a lot darker than I remembered.

Markturbo

Posts: 350

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

2/15/2020 4:05 PM

motokiwi wrote:

This

Ramrod

Posts: 4003

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Ontario, CAN

2/15/2020 4:05 PM

motokiwi wrote:

WTF!!??!! Same here!

Myke

Posts: 2109

Joined: 9/28/2009

Location: San Diego, CA USA

2/15/2020 4:05 PM

Pretty stacked 250 class!

jemcee

Posts: 8072

Joined: 8/11/2008

Location: AUS

2/15/2020 4:05 PM

Every week it starts with my audio and video not synched! It usually fixes itself by the second heat haha

RG1

Posts: 4151

Joined: 7/12/2015

Location: GBR

2/15/2020 4:05 PM

Over $100 for possibly the worst live broadcast I’ve ever seen of anything during qualifying and now it doesn’t work at all. Great work

beamer

Posts: 510

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Squaw River, CAN

2/15/2020 4:05 PM

Same ....

patrickadizzle

Posts: 1485

Joined: 7/5/2011

Location: San Diego, CA USA

2/15/2020 4:05 PM

Myke wrote:

Pretty stacked 250 class!

big time

ChingLongBing

Posts: 177

Joined: 6/15/2011

Location: San Luis Obispo, CA USA

2/15/2020 4:05 PM

The disrespect from the network that puts the event on tv, clearly they care very little about the product. FMX rider pictured and “Monster Jam” in the description of the event, WTF.


VasageXx

Posts: 287

Joined: 1/27/2018

Location: Sulphur, LA USA

2/15/2020 4:05 PM

Crush wrote:

Fuck Ralph is busting out the Webb Wagon straight away. What will he do the rest of the night?

Before Ricky was shitting all over Webb, now that Webb got a win he’s back on the wagon and kissing his ass and singing his praises

Myke

Posts: 2109

Joined: 9/28/2009

Location: San Diego, CA USA

2/15/2020 4:06 PM

Gold pass working great!

philG

Posts: 5779

Joined: 5/12/2012

Location: GBR

2/15/2020 4:06 PM

well at least the comms will be better

crusty_xx

Posts: 5954

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

2/15/2020 4:06 PM

RG1 wrote:

Over $100 for possibly the worst live broadcast I’ve ever seen of anything during qualifying and now it doesn’t work at all. Great work

Mxgp should charge 500

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 20072

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/15/2020 4:06 PM

aeffertz wrote:

Pm for backup stream.

aeffertz

Posts: 4084

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

2/15/2020 4:06 PM

Man, 100% is really taking over the goggle game. So many people running them.

mx617

Posts: 1064

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Trail, CAN

2/15/2020 4:07 PM

motokiwi wrote:

Ramrod wrote:

WTF!!??!! Same here!

Now its saying 22min til starting

