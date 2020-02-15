Tampa Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 45 minutes!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
In
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Second
Edited Date/Time:
First podium!
Edited Date/Time:
I feel left out. I was about a second a lap off from being on the podium.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Edited Date/Time:
I got stuck in the gate
"I'll beat yer ass. Nine times outa ten. Every time" Ronnie Mac
Edited Date/Time:
Pm for backup stream.
Let's hope they get their camera work together tonite.
"Who cares about what other people think"
And SXlivetv isnt working
Fuck Ralph is busting out the Webb Wagon straight away. What will he do the rest of the night?
Cheers, Crush
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Live stream not working on Supercrosslive.tv
Old MXer turned Superfan.
"Are you kidding me guy? You know how hard I grease it"
Wow, dirt is a lot darker than I remembered.
Pretty stacked 250 class!
"Who cares about what other people think"
Every week it starts with my audio and video not synched! It usually fixes itself by the second heat haha
why am I reading this? ..... Oh christ, now I'm posting...... shiiiiiiiit!!
Over $100 for possibly the worst live broadcast I’ve ever seen of anything during qualifying and now it doesn’t work at all. Great work
Same ....
The disrespect from the network that puts the event on tv, clearly they care very little about the product. FMX rider pictured and “Monster Jam” in the description of the event, WTF.
Gold pass working great!
"Who cares about what other people think"
well at least the comms will be better
Man, 100% is really taking over the goggle game. So many people running them.