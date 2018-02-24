Forum Main Moto-Related Tampa SX - Practice Discussion

Tampa SX - Practice Discussion

GD2

Posts: 5991

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/24/2018 8:35 AM

About 25 minutes until free practice.

GD2

Posts: 5991

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/24/2018 8:38 AM

Which way to the beach? #tampa

A post shared by vitalmx (@vitalmx) on

GD2

Posts: 5991

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/24/2018 8:38 AM

USA

Posts: 199

Joined: 9/4/2016

Location: Houston, TX USA

2/24/2018 8:42 AM

Let’s get this started!

kkawboy14

Posts: 7755

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: Austin, TX USA

2/24/2018 8:44 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/24/2018 8:45 AM

That sand is deep! Looks like concrete sand not beach sand.

Spudinki25

Posts: 12

Joined: 1/4/2018

Location: Chandler, AZ USA

2/24/2018 8:58 AM

Who do you have winning

mgifracing

Posts: 1163

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

2/24/2018 9:01 AM

Spudinki25 wrote:

Who do you have winning

I think it all boils down to which Eli shows up.If it's head case Eli day I would say Marvin or El Hombre. If Eli is right in his head he'll be tough to beat.

Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.

USA

Posts: 199

Joined: 9/4/2016

Location: Houston, TX USA

2/24/2018 9:02 AM

Spudinki25 wrote:

Who do you have winning

Tomac unless he pulls a Tomac

agn5009

Posts: 3897

Joined: 6/8/2012

Location: State College, PA USA

2/24/2018 9:09 AM

Spudinki25 wrote:

Who do you have winning

If tomac doesn't crash I think he wins.

GD2

Posts: 5991

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/24/2018 9:11 AM

250 C Free Practice:


Average Joe

Posts: 994

Joined: 9/5/2014

Location: Oak Creek, WI USA

2/24/2018 9:11 AM

If Anderson gets a start, I think he'll win.

VasageXx

Posts: 38

Joined: 1/27/2018

Location: Sulphur, LA USA

2/24/2018 9:19 AM

At this point it’s hard to even say anymore with all the drama and carnage that’s been happening, I’ll go with Eli though

GD2

Posts: 5991

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/24/2018 9:22 AM

250 B Free Practice:


lumpy790

Posts: 5778

Joined: 9/18/2007

Location: York, SC USA

2/24/2018 9:23 AM

No such thing as clay here

lumpy790

Posts: 5778

Joined: 9/18/2007

Location: York, SC USA

2/24/2018 9:26 AM

GD2 wrote:

250 B Free Practice:


Spoke to the French group yesterday. 250 & 450 riders and I expect some good results from them in the next 5 weeks

crusty_xx

Posts: 4220

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

2/24/2018 9:29 AM

Ferrandis and Marty are back! Hope Osborne has some sort of problem without crashing

GD2

Posts: 5991

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/24/2018 9:30 AM

Live timing is acting all weird for me.

GD2

Posts: 5991

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/24/2018 9:32 AM

250 A Free Practice:


VasageXx

Posts: 38

Joined: 1/27/2018

Location: Sulphur, LA USA

2/24/2018 9:39 AM

I’m actually more excited to see what happens in the 250 race, Dylan and Marty will be back with a vengeance i’m sure

GD2

Posts: 5991

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/24/2018 9:41 AM

450 A Free Practice:


toroP

Posts: 2307

Joined: 4/6/2009

Location: Cincinnati, OH USA

2/24/2018 9:43 AM

GD2 wrote:

Live timing is acting all weird for me.

Yes. Keeps rebooting.

FeetUp

Posts: 93

Joined: 12/4/2007

Location: Santa Maria, CA USA

2/24/2018 9:43 AM

Spudinki25 wrote:

Who do you have winning

Since Eli can't ride whoops, i'm going with Baggett this evening

toroP

Posts: 2307

Joined: 4/6/2009

Location: Cincinnati, OH USA

2/24/2018 9:45 AM

Reed? A bit frisky?

Sideways

Posts: 1114

Joined: 9/8/2012

Location: SWE

2/24/2018 9:46 AM

I hope Marvin wins and andersson DNF (not injured ofc). I want a championship fight

resetjet

Posts: 1229

Joined: 3/16/2012

Location: Tampa, FL USA

2/24/2018 9:47 AM



Sand is for real. Gonna be some struggles

mx617

Posts: 592

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

2/24/2018 9:49 AM

Could be a good one for bagget with all the sand

GD2

Posts: 5991

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/24/2018 9:52 AM

450 B Free Practice:


Motofinne

Posts: 5511

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

2/24/2018 9:54 AM

They actually put Soubeyras in C practice xD

philG

Posts: 4392

Joined: 5/12/2012

Location: GBR

2/24/2018 9:57 AM

Watching the rerun of last week's start, Colt Nicholls was last going into the first turn after getting bumped going down the start straight

GD2

Posts: 5991

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/24/2018 10:02 AM

450 C Free Practice:


