Tampa SX - Practice Discussion

About 25 minutes until free practice.
Let’s get this started!
That sand is deep! Looks like concrete sand not beach sand.
Who do you have winning
I think it all boils down to which Eli shows up.If it's head case Eli day I would say Marvin or El Hombre. If Eli is right in his head he'll be tough to beat.
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
250 C Free Practice:
If Anderson gets a start, I think he'll win.
At this point it’s hard to even say anymore with all the drama and carnage that’s been happening, I’ll go with Eli though
250 B Free Practice:
No such thing as clay here
GD2 wrote:
250 B Free Practice:
Spoke to the French group yesterday. 250 & 450 riders and I expect some good results from them in the next 5 weeks
Ferrandis and Marty are back! Hope Osborne has some sort of problem without crashing
Live timing is acting all weird for me.
250 A Free Practice:
I’m actually more excited to see what happens in the 250 race, Dylan and Marty will be back with a vengeance i’m sure
450 A Free Practice:
Since Eli can't ride whoops, i'm going with Baggett this evening
My favorite rider is K.C Carlyle
Reed? A bit frisky?
I hope Marvin wins and andersson DNF (not injured ofc). I want a championship fight
sponsored by zip tie, JB weld and peanut butter and jelly
Could be a good one for bagget with all the sand
450 B Free Practice:
They actually put Soubeyras in C practice xD
Watching the rerun of last week's start, Colt Nicholls was last going into the first turn after getting bumped going down the start straight
450 C Free Practice: