Stilez Robertson Joins Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is pleased to announce that Stilez Robertson will join their powerhouse 250 team for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross seasons.Robertson turned pro in 2020 after successfully concluding his amateur career with a pair of Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross titles at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and the Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award. Although it’s been a roller coaster start to his pro career with injuries that have sidelined him from a full season, the 20-year-old has shown speed up front. He notched a pair of runner-up finishes at the challenging Daytona Supercross these past two seasons and earned his first outdoor overall podium this Summer at the RedBud National. Back to full fitness, Robertson is eager to get back on track and go racing with Yamaha.Jensen Hendler - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager:“We’re excited to have Stilez join the team. He’s young and has a lot of talent, and we see that he has a lot of potential to have a successful season with us. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do next year!”Stilez Robertson - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing:“I’m really excited to be joining Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. I’m looking forward to working with the team, and I’m focused on getting some results for them and myself. Their history speaks for itself, and I’m honored to be a part of the team.”