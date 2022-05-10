Forum Main Moto-Related Stilez Robertson Joins Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Stilez Robertson Joins Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 37198

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

10/5/2022 8:16 AM

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is pleased to announce that Stilez Robertson will join their powerhouse 250 team for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross seasons.

Robertson turned pro in 2020 after successfully concluding his amateur career with a pair of Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross titles at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and the Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award. Although it’s been a roller coaster start to his pro career with injuries that have sidelined him from a full season, the 20-year-old has shown speed up front. He notched a pair of runner-up finishes at the challenging Daytona Supercross these past two seasons and earned his first outdoor overall podium this Summer at the RedBud National. Back to full fitness, Robertson is eager to get back on track and go racing with Yamaha.

Jensen Hendler - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager:

“We’re excited to have Stilez join the team. He’s young and has a lot of talent, and we see that he has a lot of potential to have a successful season with us. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do next year!”

Stilez Robertson - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing:

“I’m really excited to be joining Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. I’m looking forward to working with the team, and I’m focused on getting some results for them and myself. Their history speaks for itself, and I’m honored to be a part of the team.”
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

uncledaddy69

Posts: 155

Joined: 4/2/2011

Location: Huntington Beach, CA USA

10/5/2022 8:20 AM

One of the worst kept secrets.

I think we’ll see him take a pretty big step forward in results this year.

McG194

Posts: 2016

Joined: 9/7/2017

Location: Palm Coast, FL USA

10/5/2022 8:21 AM

He will be a force to be reckoned with next year. He's my sleeper pick for winning a sx title and top 3-5 in a stacked outdoors field.

Florida Trail Riders Area 4 Director
Volusia/Flagler Counties

Money

Posts: 798

Joined: 1/18/2011

Location: Fresno, CA USA

10/5/2022 8:23 AM

McG194 wrote:

Ill take that bet that he wont win the tile or a race in 23

88FYNN88

Posts: 420

Joined: 7/14/2020

Location: Dover, NH USA

10/5/2022 8:39 AM

Only 1 year deal...better step up his game this year.

ML512

Posts: 13065

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

10/5/2022 8:43 AM

That took a bit to come to fruition, called it on May 5th:

ML512

Posts: 13065

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

10/5/2022 9:07 AM

88FYNN88 wrote:

Only 1 year deal...better step up his game this year.

Two year deal.

__bgreene

Posts: 38

Joined: 1/6/2022

Location: NJ, USA

10/5/2022 9:22 AM

I’m very excited about this! I really like Stilez
He’s gonna kill it this year

3rdgearpinned

Posts: 417

Joined: 7/8/2016

Location: In the Mountains, NC USA

10/5/2022 9:36 AM

88FYNN88 wrote:

Only 1 year deal...better step up his game this year.

2 year.

Magoofan

Posts: 1349

Joined: 5/4/2021

Location: Shadow Glen (for those who remember), CA USA

10/5/2022 9:42 AM

That's awesome news....but damn, that picture of him looks like a mugshot. lol

Smiles Stilez!!!

tomlopez

Posts: 245

Joined: 5/2/2021

Location: Saint Petersburg, FL USA

10/5/2022 10:11 AM

Good for Stilez. Always thought he seemed like a good dude.

R VanKamp77

Posts: 356

Joined: 8/15/2022

Location: Portland, TN USA

10/5/2022 10:14 AM

He looks totally thrilled about it..

nrosso391

Posts: 969

Joined: 2/8/2014

Location: Champlin, MN USA

10/5/2022 10:22 AM

uncledaddy69 wrote:

One of the worst kept secrets.

I think we’ll see him take a pretty big step forward in results this year.

Worse secret than Craig to Husky?

ML512

Posts: 13065

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

10/5/2022 10:26 AM

nrosso391 wrote:

Worse secret than Craig to Husky?

No way, Craig to Husky was way worse. Everyone knew about it.

mb60

Posts: 3613

Joined: 3/7/2010

Location: GRAPEVINE, TX USA

10/5/2022 11:57 AM
Edited Date/Time: 10/5/2022 11:59 AM

Good for Stilez. Hope him and Shimoda make it miserable for Hunter.

kiwifan

Posts: 9124

Joined: 10/31/2009

Location: CA, USA

10/5/2022 12:08 PM

mb60 wrote:

Good for Stilez. Hope him and Shimoda make it miserable for Hunter.

wow, nasty

Zycki11

Posts: 4453

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Ankeny, IA USA

10/5/2022 4:50 PM
Edited Date/Time: 10/5/2022 4:50 PM

mb60 wrote:

Good for Stilez. Hope him and Shimoda make it miserable for Hunter.

...more
kiwifan wrote:

wow, nasty

Hunter is in the pitch fork category of vital now.

LouisianaMotocross

Posts: 868

Joined: 5/7/2021

Location: Denham Springs, LA USA

10/5/2022 4:58 PM

mb60 wrote:

Good for Stilez. Hope him and Shimoda make it miserable for Hunter.

...more
kiwifan wrote:

wow, nasty

Zycki11 wrote:

Hunter is in the pitch fork category of vital now.

He did it to himself.

I pulled for Hunter up until this year. I don’t think he is dirty or anything but he has poor judgment more often than he should.

1911

Posts: 2872

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: LAS VEGAS, NV USA

10/5/2022 5:03 PM

mb60 wrote:

Good for Stilez. Hope him and Shimoda make it miserable for Hunter.

...more
kiwifan wrote:

wow, nasty

I agree hunters move on Shimoda was NASTY.

Nairb#70

Posts: 825

Joined: 2/25/2020

Location: Ivoryton, CT USA

10/5/2022 5:16 PM

Guy with the coolest name in SX/MX.

googs the 2nd

Posts: 498

Joined: 11/1/2009

Location: Kumchukka, ATF

10/5/2022 5:31 PM

so he's getting leblanc's ride?

ML512

Posts: 13065

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

10/5/2022 5:40 PM

googs the 2nd wrote:

so he's getting leblanc's ride?

Robertson had his deal signed before Supercross was even over.

googs the 2nd

Posts: 498

Joined: 11/1/2009

Location: Kumchukka, ATF

10/5/2022 6:08 PM

cheerzzzzz...

hard to follow whats going on with STAR...the 250 squad is the size of a soccer team!!

Johnny Ringo

Posts: 4358

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: Tombstone, AZ USA

10/5/2022 6:17 PM

Glad he landed this after his gnarly pre season injury last year. Hope he stays healthy and shreds

