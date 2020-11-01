St. Louis SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast goes live in 45 minutes.
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
AC.... on it.
My money is on green, but....but....you think Baggett sneaks a win in?
Going to be another fantastic night of racing!!! Team Green looking tough.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
Slugfest or runaway...which is it fellas?
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
4th....out of the gate , I may still win!
And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja
Come on Malcolm and AC!!
Damn....5th! Plowboy stuffed me!
And there goes Jeffro. One of God's own prototypes. A super high-powered mutant of some kind never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.
Pimpin' Ho's , Rollin' fatty's......drinkin' beers , beers , beers!! ~ Ja
Web FTW.
You can't win the series in the first few rounds, but you can throw it away.
"If you are going through HELL, keep going."-Winston Churchill
"A man needs a little madness or else he never dares cut the rope and be free"-Zorba
My internet is sooo bad....loading, loading, loading. It's like I'm riding a '74 CZ 400 against all these modern bikes.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
So many good riders. I can think of at least 15 off the bat I want to see win right now. Should be an awesome night of racing! We have it good tonight guys 😎
Im predicting a shit show within my pics!
Here & kinda impatient thou.
I'm a stuffer from way back.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Yamaha rider wins 250's
Kawi rider wins 450's
2019 TX300
'10 200 XC-w
Let’s go Malcolm!!!! ✊🏿
Everyone of age takes a shot if they show ET3 as the first rider on the NBC Sports app.
Brittneyb30 wrote:
Here & kinda impatient thou.
Jealous! Talk about impatient. I cant even follow the talks on here im at work and wont be able to watch until after work so i gotta stop coming on here! Ah!!
I just keep watching old supercross races between qualifying and the night show...so supercross ends up being a 9 hour event for me. It's a wonder why my ass is single. lol
Anybody found out if two people can be logged into the same NB gold account at the same time?
I'm guessing that's a no...
2019 TX300
'10 200 XC-w
Edited Date/Time:
Hoping Friese does good tonight. He's been on it lately. SOME of you Vitards have given him hell for years, but I always thought he was just a competitive guy that wanted to win. Hoping Barcia has another good night too. If you think about it, he was ALMOST thought to be a "has been" a few years ago. His win last week and his lap times tonight, give me some hope that he still has something in him. Going to be a fun night to see how this all plays out, for sure.