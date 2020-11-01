Forum Main Moto-Related St. Louis SX - Night Show Bench Racing

St. Louis SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Bench Racing
GD2

1/11/2020 4:15 PM

Posts: 7979

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/11/2020 4:15 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/11/2020 4:15 PM



The broadcast goes live in 45 minutes.

To The Chopper

Vital MX member To The Chopper 73097 To The Chopper /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/To-The-Chopper,73097/all 07/01/19 1 70

Posts: 71

Joined: 7/1/2019

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

1/11/2020 4:16 PM

AC.... on it.

DKON

Vital MX member DKON 69717 DKON https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69717/avatar/c50_imagejpeg_0_1551287591.jpg?1551286930 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DKON,69717/all 02/27/19 2 158

Posts: 160

Joined: 2/27/2019

Location: San Diego, CA USA

1/11/2020 4:17 PM

My money is on green, but....but....you think Baggett sneaks a win in?

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2236_1536705019.jpg?1536704345 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 6 775 5 1

Posts: 782

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

1/11/2020 4:20 PM

Going to be another fantastic night of racing!!! Team Green looking tough.

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 88 5486 17

Posts: 5576

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

1/11/2020 4:23 PM

Slugfest or runaway...which is it fellas?

jeffro503

Vital MX member jeffro503 1897 jeffro503 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1897/avatar/c50_Jeffro_RM2_1468475135.jpg?1468474511 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jeffro503,1897/all 07/22/07 51 37 602 23537 54 18

Posts: 24139

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

1/11/2020 4:23 PM

4th....out of the gate , I may still win!

js451

Vital MX member js451 60198 js451 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/js451,60198/all 10/23/17 14 306

Posts: 320

Joined: 10/23/2017

Location: AUS

1/11/2020 4:24 PM

Come on Malcolm and AC!!

jeffro503

Vital MX member jeffro503 1897 jeffro503 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1897/avatar/c50_Jeffro_RM2_1468475135.jpg?1468474511 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jeffro503,1897/all 07/22/07 51 37 602 23537 54 18

Posts: 24139

Joined: 7/22/2007

Location: Portland, OR USA

1/11/2020 4:24 PM

Damn....5th! Plowboy stuffed me!

js451

Vital MX member js451 60198 js451 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/js451,60198/all 10/23/17 14 306

Posts: 320

Joined: 10/23/2017

Location: AUS

1/11/2020 4:25 PM

plowboy wrote:

Slugfest or runaway...which is it fellas?

Hopefully a slugfest!

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 88 5486 17

Posts: 5576

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

1/11/2020 4:26 PM

jeffro503 wrote:

Damn....5th! Plowboy stuffed me!

Ingjr1

Vital MX member Ingjr1 71951 Ingjr1 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ingjr1,71951/all 05/30/19 58 1

Posts: 58

Joined: 5/30/2019

Location: Spring Hill, FL USA

1/11/2020 4:28 PM

Web FTW.

DKON

Vital MX member DKON 69717 DKON https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69717/avatar/c50_imagejpeg_0_1551287591.jpg?1551286930 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DKON,69717/all 02/27/19 2 158

Posts: 160

Joined: 2/27/2019

Location: San Diego, CA USA

1/11/2020 4:28 PM

jeffro503 wrote:

Damn....5th! Plowboy stuffed me!

plowboy wrote:

Just the sentence "Plowboy stuffed me!".....hahahah! Oh god, I'm too drunk to let that shit go.

oldblood

Vital MX member oldblood 51959 oldblood https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/51959/avatar/c50_20191024_092833_1578359355.jpg?1578359352 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/oldblood,51959/all 04/21/16 3 59 1589

Posts: 1648

Joined: 4/21/2016

Location: Placerville, CA USA

1/11/2020 4:29 PM

You can't win the series in the first few rounds, but you can throw it away.

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 15 438 1

Posts: 453

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/11/2020 4:29 PM

plowboy wrote:

Slugfest or runaway...which is it fellas?

If Tomac gets a decent start look for him to chase down AC. That's my prediction.

DKON

Vital MX member DKON 69717 DKON https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69717/avatar/c50_imagejpeg_0_1551287591.jpg?1551286930 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DKON,69717/all 02/27/19 2 158

Posts: 160

Joined: 2/27/2019

Location: San Diego, CA USA

1/11/2020 4:30 PM

plowboy wrote:

Slugfest or runaway...which is it fellas?

str8line wrote:

If Tomac gets a decent start look for him to chase down AC. That's my prediction.

As an Eli fan....please, Eli...do us a favor and get a top 5 start, yea?

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 88 5486 17

Posts: 5576

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

1/11/2020 4:31 PM

jeffro503 wrote:

Damn....5th! Plowboy stuffed me!

plowboy wrote:

My internet is sooo bad....loading, loading, loading. It's like I'm riding a '74 CZ 400 against all these modern bikes.

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 15 438 1

Posts: 453

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

1/11/2020 4:33 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/11/2020 4:33 PM

oldblood wrote:

You can't win the series in the first few rounds, but you can throw it away.

Thank you for that one-of-a-kind insight.

nskerb

Vital MX member nskerb 77235 nskerb https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77235/avatar/c50_653A84A6_741B_43BF_8781_1545B8EDC44D_1574357954.jpg?1574357185 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/nskerb,77235/all 11/21/19 1 8

Posts: 9

Joined: 11/21/2019

Location: Kelso, WA USA

1/11/2020 4:33 PM

So many good riders. I can think of at least 15 off the bat I want to see win right now. Should be an awesome night of racing! We have it good tonight guys 😎

I'vegotthenutz

Vital MX member I'vegotthenutz 51793 I'vegotthenutz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/51793/avatar/c50_1_multipart_3_image_1490457963.jpg?1490457364 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ivegotthenutz,51793/all 04/09/16 1 7 305 16

Posts: 312

Joined: 4/9/2016

Location: Alberta, CAN

1/11/2020 4:33 PM

Im predicting a shit show within my pics!

Brittneyb30

Vital MX member Brittneyb30 52157 Brittneyb30 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/52157/avatar/c50_unnamed_1515271835.jpg?1515271080 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brittneyb30,52157/all 05/06/16 21 1 480

Posts: 481

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: WY, USA

1/11/2020 4:34 PM

Here & kinda impatient thou.

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 88 5486 17

Posts: 5576

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

1/11/2020 4:34 PM

jeffro503 wrote:

Damn....5th! Plowboy stuffed me!

plowboy wrote:

DKON wrote:

Just the sentence "Plowboy stuffed me!".....hahahah! Oh god, I'm too drunk to let that shit go.

I'm a stuffer from way back.

Hcallz5

Vital MX member Hcallz5 40143 Hcallz5 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40143/avatar/c50_unnamed_1472013346.jpg?1472012471 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hcallz5,40143/all 08/20/13 6 1311

Posts: 1317

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

1/11/2020 4:35 PM

Yamaha rider wins 250's

Kawi rider wins 450's

FastMo25

Vital MX member FastMo25 67175 FastMo25 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FastMo25,67175/all 11/25/18 38 101

Posts: 139

Joined: 11/25/2018

Location: South, MD USA

1/11/2020 4:37 PM

Let's go Malcolm!!!! ✊🏿

DKON

Vital MX member DKON 69717 DKON https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69717/avatar/c50_imagejpeg_0_1551287591.jpg?1551286930 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DKON,69717/all 02/27/19 2 158

Posts: 160

Joined: 2/27/2019

Location: San Diego, CA USA

1/11/2020 4:37 PM

plowboy wrote:

DKON wrote:

Just the sentence "Plowboy stuffed me!".....hahahah! Oh god, I'm too drunk to let that shit go.

plowboy wrote:

I'm a stuffer from way back.

Weird flex, but ok. lol OG stuffer over here.

Goon126

Vital MX member Goon126 68667 Goon126 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68667/avatar/c50_bug_1547847679.jpg?1547847181 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Goon126,68667/all 01/18/19 16 195

Posts: 212

Joined: 1/18/2019

Location: CA, USA

1/11/2020 4:38 PM

Everyone of age takes a shot if they show ET3 as the first rider on the NBC Sports app.

yz133rider

Vital MX member yz133rider 39945 yz133rider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39945/avatar/c50_IMG_14251_1502715888.jpg?1502715262 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/yz133rider,39945/all 08/01/13 5 119 2215 65

Posts: 2334

Joined: 8/1/2013

Location: Avondale, PA USA

1/11/2020 4:38 PM

Brittneyb30 wrote:

Here & kinda impatient thou.

Jealous! Talk about impatient. I cant even follow the talks on here im at work and wont be able to watch until after work so i gotta stop coming on here! Ah!!

DKON

Vital MX member DKON 69717 DKON https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69717/avatar/c50_imagejpeg_0_1551287591.jpg?1551286930 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DKON,69717/all 02/27/19 2 158

Posts: 160

Joined: 2/27/2019

Location: San Diego, CA USA

1/11/2020 4:40 PM

I just keep watching old supercross races between qualifying and the night show...so supercross ends up being a 9 hour event for me. It's a wonder why my ass is single. lol

Hcallz5

Vital MX member Hcallz5 40143 Hcallz5 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40143/avatar/c50_unnamed_1472013346.jpg?1472012471 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hcallz5,40143/all 08/20/13 6 1311

Posts: 1317

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

1/11/2020 4:41 PM

Anybody found out if two people can be logged into the same NB gold account at the same time?
I'm guessing that's a no...

I'm guessing that's a no...

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 36 12 312 19270 93

Posts: 19590

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/11/2020 4:47 PM

plowboy wrote:

My internet is sooo bad....loading, loading, loading. It's like I'm riding a '74 CZ 400 against all these modern bikes.

Are you on PC? If you have adblock you need to turn it off and refresh the page.

MXWebmaster

Vital MX member MXWebmaster 58195 MXWebmaster https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/58195/avatar/c50_oldschoolyz_1497935486.jpg?1497934993 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXWebmaster,58195/all 06/19/17 2 318

Posts: 320

Joined: 6/19/2017

Location: South Central, TX USA

1/11/2020 4:47 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/11/2020 4:49 PM

Hoping Friese does good tonight. He's been on it lately. SOME of you Vitards have given him hell for years, but I always thought he was just a competitive guy that wanted to win. Hoping Barcia has another good night too. If you think about it, he was ALMOST thought to be a "has been" a few years ago. His win last week and his lap times tonight, give me some hope that he still has something in him. Going to be a fun night to see how this all plays out, for sure.

