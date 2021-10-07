Forum Main Moto-Related Southwick National - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Southwick National - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8939

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

7/10/2021 4:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/10/2021 4:30 AM

Practice starts in 30 minutes!

Mr. Afterbar

Posts: 1306

Joined: 5/13/2019

Location: Green Bay, WI USA

7/10/2021 4:32 AM

Holeshot!

Graybeard

Posts: 765

Joined: 11/25/2013

Location: Athens, TX USA

7/10/2021 4:36 AM

Woohoo! Race Day!

R66

Posts: 28

Joined: 4/16/2021

Location: Atlanta, GA USA

7/10/2021 4:40 AM

Go Blake Ashley #195!!!

dedi684

Posts: 1080

Joined: 8/21/2009

Location: Ravena, NY USA

7/10/2021 4:44 AM

Only the 2nd time im not there in 30+ years

GangGreen

Posts: 348

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA USA

7/10/2021 4:47 AM

We may enjoy some major crowd noise when Luke Rezland circles the track on his Husky 125cc. Let's hope he qualifies and that MX Sports soon does away with the ridiculous "Double-Displacement Rule" in professional racing. 125cc and 250cc motocross bikes, ANY stroke.

Photo

philG

Posts: 6727

Joined: 5/12/2012

Location: GBR

7/10/2021 4:48 AM

I wonder if we will have another ' we prepped for rain and it didnt rain' tracks that we have had these past few races..

Lets hope

Boomslang

Posts: 3172

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

7/10/2021 5:09 AM

Local time there 08h06 or something ?

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 27765

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/10/2021 5:11 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Local time there 08h06 or something ?

That's correct.

Chris_Buehler

Posts: 742

Joined: 7/21/2019

Location: Bristol, CT USA

7/10/2021 5:13 AM

Omw to the track now. Let's fucking go!

Boomslang

Posts: 3172

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

7/10/2021 5:16 AM

Busy getthing the laptop fired up...

murph783

Posts: 746

Joined: 3/2/2011

Location: CT, USA

7/10/2021 5:17 AM

On my way out. I wonder if anyone hucks that leap in practice. Canning kinda called it out, and Marshall Macintyre did it a couple years back too and he’s out there

Joko

Posts: 964

Joined: 1/2/2011

Location: Cromwell, CT USA

7/10/2021 5:18 AM

Is the parking muddy? Ok to take a low sports car in or will or get messy? Thx!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 27765

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/10/2021 5:19 AM

GangGreen wrote:

We may enjoy some major crowd noise when Luke Rezland circles the track on his Husky 125cc. Let's hope he qualifies and that ...more

...more

Top of the board in Group B Qualifying 1

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 27765

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/10/2021 5:23 AM

Photo
Photo
-MAVERICK-

Posts: 27765

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/10/2021 5:25 AM

250 Group B Qualifying 1

Photo

Boomslang

Posts: 3172

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

7/10/2021 5:32 AM

Whats going on here...another 01h30 until practice starts?
Photo
here?

Boomslang

Posts: 3172

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

7/10/2021 5:36 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/10/2021 5:39 AM

Joko wrote:

Is the parking muddy? Ok to take a low sports car in or will or get messy? Thx!

...more

Shouldntbe, lawns are normally pretty good...park across by the school..and walk across the road to the main gate.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 27765

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/10/2021 5:36 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Whats going on here...another 01h30 until practice starts?
Photo
here?

...more

Yeah. Practice/Qualifying stream is at 10am, so 4pm your time. They only broadcast the second sessions of the A groups.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 27765

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/10/2021 5:37 AM

Should be a good day of racing.

Photo
Photo

Boomslang

Posts: 3172

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

7/10/2021 5:41 AM

Is the quaifiyind delayed on Peacock? Says it (qualifying) starts at 4pm my time.

Boomslang

Posts: 3172

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

7/10/2021 5:43 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Whats going on here...another 01h30 until practice starts?
Photo
here?

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

Yeah. Practice/Qualifying stream is at 10am, so 4pm your time. They only broadcast the second sessions of the A groups.

...more

Thanks Mav, gives me an hour to eat...

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 27765

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/10/2021 5:44 AM

250 Group A Qualifying 1

Photo

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 27765

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/10/2021 6:02 AM

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
CPR

Posts: 1435

Joined: 10/4/2018

Location: AUS

7/10/2021 6:11 AM

Anyone know what happened to Plessinger? 19th in Q1.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 27765

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/10/2021 6:11 AM

450 Group A Qualifying 1

Photo

motoxxx599

Posts: 2306

Joined: 11/18/2008

Location: St Louis, MO USA

7/10/2021 6:12 AM

GangGreen wrote:

We may enjoy some major crowd noise when Luke Rezland circles the track on his Husky 125cc. Let's hope he qualifies and that ...more

...more

Fastest in B practice. Currently around 20th OA in qualifying.

motoxxx599

Posts: 2306

Joined: 11/18/2008

Location: St Louis, MO USA

7/10/2021 6:15 AM

Who is Nicolas Rolando? Sand specialist from Uruguay?

CPR

Posts: 1435

Joined: 10/4/2018

Location: AUS

7/10/2021 6:22 AM

Way to go Coty Schock!

sandtrack315

Posts: 1239

Joined: 7/19/2013

Location: Philadelphia, PA USA

7/10/2021 6:22 AM

philG wrote:

I wonder if we will have another ' we prepped for rain and it didnt rain' tracks that we have had these past few races..

...more

...more

That’s not how the soil at southwick works

