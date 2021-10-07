Southwick National - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Practice starts in 30 minutes!
Holeshot!
Woohoo! Race Day!
Go Blake Ashley #195!!!
Only the 2nd time im not there in 30+ years
We may enjoy some major crowd noise when Luke Rezland circles the track on his Husky 125cc. Let's hope he qualifies and that MX Sports soon does away with the ridiculous "Double-Displacement Rule" in professional racing. 125cc and 250cc motocross bikes, ANY stroke.
I wonder if we will have another ' we prepped for rain and it didnt rain' tracks that we have had these past few races..
Lets hope
Local time there 08h06 or something ?
Omw to the track now. Let's fucking go!
Busy getthing the laptop fired up...
On my way out. I wonder if anyone hucks that leap in practice. Canning kinda called it out, and Marshall Macintyre did it a couple years back too and he’s out there
Is the parking muddy? Ok to take a low sports car in or will or get messy? Thx!
Top of the board in Group B Qualifying 1
250 Group B Qualifying 1
Whats going on here...another 01h30 until practice starts?
here?
Shouldntbe, lawns are normally pretty good...park across by the school..and walk across the road to the main gate.
Yeah. Practice/Qualifying stream is at 10am, so 4pm your time. They only broadcast the second sessions of the A groups.
Should be a good day of racing.
Is the quaifiyind delayed on Peacock? Says it (qualifying) starts at 4pm my time.
Thanks Mav, gives me an hour to eat...
250 Group A Qualifying 1
Anyone know what happened to Plessinger? 19th in Q1.
450 Group A Qualifying 1
Fastest in B practice. Currently around 20th OA in qualifying.
Who is Nicolas Rolando? Sand specialist from Uruguay?
Way to go Coty Schock!
That’s not how the soil at southwick works