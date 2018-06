Southwick MX & MXGP of Indonesia Links

Qualifiers LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 10:10 AM EasternAll Motos LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 1 PM EasternRacer X Injury Report (Not yet released)Schedule (Eastern Time):7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Will Call8:15 a.m. - 8:30 a.m 250 Group B Practice 18:35 a.m. - 8:50 p.m. 250 Group A Practice 19:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. 450 Group A Practice 19:20 a.m. - 9:35 a.m. 450 Group B Practice 19:45 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. 250 Group B Practice 210:10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. 250 Group A Practice 210:40 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. 450 Group A Practice 211:05 a.m. - 11:25 a.m. 450 Group B Practice 211:35 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Two-Stroke Practice11:50 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. 250 Consolation Race12:05 p.m. - 12:15 p.m. 450 Consolation Race12:20 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. Two-Stroke Race12:40 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Opening Ceremony1:00 p.m. - 1:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap1:10 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. 250 Moto 11:45 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Podium Interviews2:00 p.m. - 2:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap2:10 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. 450 Moto 12:45 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Podium Interviews3:00 p.m. - 3:10 p.m. 250 Class Sight Lap3:10 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. 250 Moto 23:45 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. 250 Winners' Circle4:00 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. 450 Class Sight Lap4:10 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. 450 Moto 24:45 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. 450 Winners' CircleSchedule (Eastern Time):SAT 30 JUN, 201800:00 - Studio Show03:15 - LIVE MX2 qualifying04:00 - LIVE MXGP qualifyingSUN 01 JUL, 201801:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 102:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 104:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 205:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 2