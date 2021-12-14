Forum Main Moto-Related Should Jeffrey Herlings Run the #84 or #1 in 2022? He's Asking the Fans

Should Jeffrey Herlings Run the #84 or #1 in 2022? He's Asking the Fans

ML512

Posts: 11656

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/14/2021 9:12 AM

Photo

Thoughts? Should Jeffrey Herlings stick with his classic #84 or rock what he's earned and carry the #1 proudly in the 2022 season? He's taking opinions on his IG in his latest post.


|

Jordan421

Posts: 1670

Joined: 12/5/2007

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

12/14/2021 9:18 AM

Run the #1 any chance you get, never know what the following year could bring you.

|

davistld01

Posts: 7277

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Springfield, MO USA

12/14/2021 9:24 AM

#1...but I'm very old fashioned. I think permanent numbers are dumb.

|

Brad460

Posts: 2826

Joined: 5/15/2012

Location: Richfield, WI USA

12/14/2021 9:29 AM

#1

|

neverwas

Posts: 2276

Joined: 8/17/2006

Location: Tucson, AZ USA

12/14/2021 9:30 AM

#1

|

4DAIVIPAI2K5

Posts: 653

Joined: 12/15/2016

Location: Coshocton, OH USA

12/14/2021 9:33 AM

1 for sure!

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 30458

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

12/14/2021 9:36 AM

You work your ass off to earn the number 1.

Run the 1 and wear it proud.

|

lestat

Posts: 954

Joined: 10/3/2008

Location: Piut, REU

12/14/2021 9:42 AM

#1

|

jjavaman

Posts: 652

Joined: 3/12/2015

Location: CAN

12/14/2021 9:47 AM

davistld01 wrote:

#1...but I'm very old fashioned. I think permanent numbers are dumb.

...more

Definitely wear the #1, speaking of permanent numbers, how did Hunter Lawrence get a permanent #?

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 30458

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

12/14/2021 10:06 AM

davistld01 wrote:

#1...but I'm very old fashioned. I think permanent numbers are dumb.

...more
jjavaman wrote:

Definitely wear the #1, speaking of permanent numbers, how did Hunter Lawrence get a permanent #?

...more

Hunter finished in the top 10 combined points. Same with Shimoda.

|

Yammyam

Posts: 142

Joined: 1/30/2021

Location: GBR

12/14/2021 10:07 AM

He earned that #1, the hard way.

|

fullgasjason

Posts: 3

Joined: 12/13/2021

Location: Coos Bay, OR USA

12/14/2021 10:10 AM

davistld01 wrote:

#1...but I'm very old fashioned. I think permanent numbers are dumb.

...more
jjavaman wrote:

Definitely wear the #1, speaking of permanent numbers, how did Hunter Lawrence get a permanent #?

...more

He copied axell

|

RiverockMX

Posts: 269

Joined: 7/24/2013

Location: AZ, USA

12/14/2021 10:12 AM

No brainer...#1!!

|

DPR250R

Posts: 2017

Joined: 9/14/2006

Location: NJ, USA

12/14/2021 10:18 AM
Edited Date/Time: 12/14/2021 10:21 AM

#84… would rather the background indicate previous champ.

The SQL admin in me is not a fan of an identifier changing.

|

Radical

Posts: 1562

Joined: 10/20/2012

Location: San Diego, CA USA

12/14/2021 10:19 AM

Number 1 for sure! Put the target on your bike, then dominate, and win every moto.
|

fourfourone

Posts: 1483

Joined: 10/14/2017

Location: 86oh, CT USA

12/14/2021 10:24 AM

I vote 184

|

LungButter

Posts: 2275

Joined: 1/9/2016

Location: Yellow Pine, ID USA

12/14/2021 10:45 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Hunter finished in the top 10 combined points. Same with Shimoda.

...more

Tell 'em the whole truth Mav....it's due to the travesty of 250sx points fully counting towards National #s.

Hands down one of the stupidest rule changes in recent memory.....but we do live in "everyone gets a trophy world" nowadays.

*rant over*

|

Posts: 2557

Joined: 5/25/2014

Location: San Diego, CA USA

12/14/2021 10:45 AM

#1 for sure!!

BTW, when was the last time someone in SX, The Nationals or MXGP ran a #1?

|

kongols

Posts: 20985

Joined: 9/22/2009

Location: Riga, LVA

12/14/2021 10:46 AM

Do as been done before- #1 with faded out #84 in a background.

|

mx317

Posts: 3875

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: TN, USA

12/14/2021 11:03 AM

1 should be ran

|

wideopen198

Posts: 1034

Joined: 9/21/2015

Location: NLD

12/14/2021 11:15 AM

Keep it 84

|

DonM

Posts: 4012

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

12/14/2021 11:55 AM

FWYT wrote:

#1 for sure!!

BTW, when was the last time someone in SX, The Nationals or MXGP ran a #1?

...more

Riders are required to run the one in SX and Nationals….so last year…

|

feelnjstfine

Posts: 174

Joined: 8/9/2009

Location: Portland, OR USA

12/14/2021 12:13 PM

jjavaman wrote:

Definitely wear the #1, speaking of permanent numbers, how did Hunter Lawrence get a permanent #?

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

Hunter finished in the top 10 combined points. Same with Shimoda.

...more
LungButter wrote:

Tell 'em the whole truth Mav....it's due to the travesty of 250sx points fully counting towards National #s.

Hands down one ...more

...more

Hunter and Jo both deserve permanent numbers. Compete in half as many SX races and still finish in the top ten in combined points, you should be rewarded. They are both marquee riders that greatly add to the sport and should be able to build on their brand based around a fixed number.

|

M.B.

Posts: 23

Joined: 8/19/2013

Location: LVA

12/14/2021 12:40 PM

1 often is unlucky number, teams want their riders to go with 1,but riders often don't want any extra pressure ...

|

Mugeneco

Posts: 480

Joined: 10/13/2019

Location: ANT

12/14/2021 1:40 PM

would love to see 784 back on the bike

|

FlaNard

Posts: 3360

Joined: 10/13/2009

Location: Layton, UT USA

12/14/2021 2:05 PM

The #1 anytime you earn the opportunity.

|

FlaNard

Posts: 3360

Joined: 10/13/2009

Location: Layton, UT USA

12/14/2021 2:07 PM

kongols wrote:

Do as been done before- #1 with faded out #84 in a background.

...more

That sounds interesting. I don’t believe I’ve noticed that done before. Could be cool.

|

dsmith

Posts: 3765

Joined: 3/29/2011

Location: way north, IN USA

12/14/2021 2:33 PM
Edited Date/Time: 12/14/2021 2:34 PM

Why the fuck would you run 84...prob a PR thing...

|

Cortami79

Posts: 1118

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: NLD

12/14/2021 2:34 PM

#1, He will be able to use it the upcoming 5 years.

|

Sully

Posts: 4792

Joined: 8/24/2006

Location: JPN

12/14/2021 4:15 PM

FWYT wrote:

#1 for sure!!

BTW, when was the last time someone in SX, The Nationals or MXGP ran a #1?

...more
DonM wrote:

Riders are required to run the one in SX and Nationals….so last year…

...more

I'm pretty sure it's been that way in SX & the Nationals since RC retired (at least he's the last one I remember not running the #1).

FlaNard: I can't find any good photos, but Dungey used to run a watermarked #5 inside the #1 on his front plate.

|
