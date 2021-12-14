Should Jeffrey Herlings Run the #84 or #1 in 2022? He's Asking the Fans

FWYT wrote: #1 for sure!!



BTW, when was the last time someone in SX, The Nationals or MXGP ran a #1?

DonM wrote: Riders are required to run the one in SX and Nationals….so last year…

I'm pretty sure it's been that way in SX & the Nationals since RC retired (at least he's the last one I remember not running the #1).



FlaNard: I can't find any good photos, but Dungey used to run a watermarked #5 inside the #1 on his front plate.