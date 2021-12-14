Should Jeffrey Herlings Run the #84 or #1 in 2022? He's Asking the Fans

Thoughts? Should Jeffrey Herlings stick with his classic #84 or rock what he's earned and carry the #1 proudly in the 2022 season? He's taking opinions on his IG in his latest post.
Run the #1 any chance you get, never know what the following year could bring you.
#1...but I'm very old fashioned. I think permanent numbers are dumb.
1 for sure!
You work your ass off to earn the number 1.
Run the 1 and wear it proud.
Definitely wear the #1, speaking of permanent numbers, how did Hunter Lawrence get a permanent #?
Hunter finished in the top 10 combined points. Same with Shimoda.
He earned that #1, the hard way.
He copied axell
No brainer...#1!!
#84… would rather the background indicate previous champ.
The SQL admin in me is not a fan of an identifier changing.
Number 1 for sure! Put the target on your bike, then dominate, and win every moto.
#perfectseason
I vote 184
Tell 'em the whole truth Mav....it's due to the travesty of 250sx points fully counting towards National #s.
Hands down one of the stupidest rule changes in recent memory.....but we do live in "everyone gets a trophy world" nowadays.
#1 for sure!!
BTW, when was the last time someone in SX, The Nationals or MXGP ran a #1?
Do as been done before- #1 with faded out #84 in a background.
1 should be ran
Keep it 84
Riders are required to run the one in SX and Nationals….so last year…
Hunter and Jo both deserve permanent numbers. Compete in half as many SX races and still finish in the top ten in combined points, you should be rewarded. They are both marquee riders that greatly add to the sport and should be able to build on their brand based around a fixed number.
1 often is unlucky number, teams want their riders to go with 1,but riders often don't want any extra pressure ...
would love to see 784 back on the bike
The #1 anytime you earn the opportunity.
That sounds interesting. I don’t believe I’ve noticed that done before. Could be cool.
Why the fuck would you run 84...prob a PR thing...
#1, He will be able to use it the upcoming 5 years.
#1 for sure!!
I'm pretty sure it's been that way in SX & the Nationals since RC retired (at least he's the last one I remember not running the #1).
FlaNard: I can't find any good photos, but Dungey used to run a watermarked #5 inside the #1 on his front plate.