It's been very, very quiet on the Butler Brothers MX front (AKA Rocky Mountain KTM), but Shane McElrath has some news to share. He's been released from his contract with the team and hopefully is pursuing a spot for the 2022 Pro Motocross Championship.Of the three from this team; McElrath, Savatgy, and Anstie...the later is the only one who's been linked to a spot yet. Max Anstie hasn't officially signed with Kawasaki for the outdoors yet, but we'd say it's imminent at this point.