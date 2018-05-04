Seattle SX, Wichita AX, & MXGP of Trentino Links

Edited Date/Time:
Round 13 - Seattle
Animated Track Map
Entry Lists
Racer X - Injury Report
SupercrossLive Race Day Live (3:50 PM EST)
Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results
LIVE on FS1 at 10 PM EST. TV Schedule
Fox Sports GO App Page
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.
Schedule (PST):
Wichita AX - Round 9
Live Timing
Results
MXGP of Trentino - Round 4
Track Info
MXGP-TV (Livestream)
MXGP & MX2 Entry Lists
Results + Standings
Schedule (EST):
SAT 07 APR, 2018
07:00 - Studio Show
09:20 - LIVE WMX RACE 1
10:15 - LIVE MX2 qualifying
11:00 - LIVE MXGP qualifying
11:50 - LIVE EMX 125 RACE 1
SUN 08 APR, 2018
03:40 - LIVE EMX 125 RACE 2
05:25 - LIVE WMX Race 2
07:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 1
08:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 1
10:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 2
11:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 2
