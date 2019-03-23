Forum Main Moto-Related Seattle SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Seattle SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 7322

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/23/2019 11:29 AM



30 minutes until free practice! Looks like we got lucky with the weather in Seattle today, too.

Race Links
|

Ing

Posts: 3573

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Spring Hill, FL USA

3/23/2019 11:31 AM

Holeshot

shuggs

Posts: 801

Joined: 8/6/2008

Location: Dunfermline, GBR

3/23/2019 11:33 AM

Podium

HD1200

Posts: 463

Joined: 5/11/2008

Location: Greenville, GA USA

3/23/2019 11:34 AM

As said by Phil Collins, I missed again, uh huh

Posts: 4850

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

3/23/2019 11:36 AM

Throttle stuck...took you all out but managed to stay on two wheels...later suckers.

mgifracing

Posts: 1217

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

3/23/2019 11:38 AM

I got hung in the gate apparently lol

plowboy

Posts: 4850

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

3/23/2019 11:41 AM

mgifracing wrote:

I got hung in the gate apparently lol

Hey Gif, how's it hangin'?

shortcourse

Posts: 197

Joined: 4/11/2013

Location: Lewiston, ID USA

3/23/2019 11:43 AM


Top ten, fell on the first click...
mgifracing

Posts: 1217

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

3/23/2019 11:50 AM

mgifracing wrote:

I got hung in the gate apparently lol

plowboy wrote:

Hey Gif, how's it hangin'?

Not bad, Bout to shut the shop down for the day, Catch the rest of the truck race and get ready for some SX.

kkawboy14

Posts: 9118

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: TX, USA

3/23/2019 11:52 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/23/2019 11:53 AM

shortcourse wrote:
Top ten, fell on the first click...

Lapper!

garagedog

Posts: 301

Joined: 4/23/2014

Location: Tulare, CA USA

3/23/2019 11:54 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/23/2019 11:55 AM

https://live.amasupercross.com/

https://results.amasupercross.com/

GD2

Posts: 7322

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/23/2019 11:56 AM

ICYMI:


|

Hcallz5

Posts: 1137

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

3/23/2019 11:59 AM

48 sec lap times? They need to add a log jump and a gator pit.

Vital MX member Tarz483 14304 Tarz483 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14304/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1453403633145_1453404494.jpg?1453403713 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/all 02/25/09 13 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tarz483,14304/setup 342 3891 14

Posts: 4233

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

3/23/2019 12:03 PM

mgifracing wrote:

I got hung in the gate apparently lol

plowboy wrote:

Hey Gif, how's it hangin'?

mgifracing wrote:

Not bad, Bout to shut the shop down for the day, Catch the rest of the truck race and get ready for some SX.

What Truck race?

Posts: 404

Joined: 5/6/2011

Location: La Crosse, WI USA

3/23/2019 12:07 PM

Nbc gold is working for everyone? I've just got a blank screen

Posts: 7322

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/23/2019 12:12 PM

ts.p311 wrote:

Nbc gold is working for everyone? I've just got a blank screen

The livestream starts at 4 PM Eastern. 49 minutes from now.

|

GD2

Posts: 7322

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/23/2019 12:15 PM

250 B is on track.

|

ts.p311

Posts: 404

Joined: 5/6/2011

Location: La Crosse, WI USA

3/23/2019 12:20 PM

ts.p311 wrote:

Nbc gold is working for everyone? I've just got a blank screen

GD2 wrote:

The livestream starts at 4 PM Eastern. 49 minutes from now.

Thank you. That's weird though, because on the NBC gold app itself, it says it starts at 2pm cst, which it is right now...

Posts: 7322

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/23/2019 12:27 PM

250 B Free Practice:

|

GD2

Posts: 7322

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/23/2019 12:37 PM

250 A Free Practice:

|

Reese95w

Posts: 9234

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/23/2019 12:42 PM

Looks like a pretty short track eh?

Frère Jacques

Posts: 79

Joined: 10/6/2018

Location: BEL

3/23/2019 12:44 PM

Justin Hill time baby!

Posts: 122

Joined: 4/27/2017

Location: Austin, TX USA

3/23/2019 12:45 PM

Can anyone message me a race day link please?

Posts: 7322

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/23/2019 12:48 PM

450 A Free Practice:

|

Ing

Posts: 3573

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Spring Hill, FL USA

3/23/2019 12:57 PM

Ing wrote:

Holeshot

After being here almost every week for 12yrs. I've finally got a holeshot.

GD2

Posts: 7322

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/23/2019 1:01 PM

450 B Free Practice:

|

logan_140

Posts: 2772

Joined: 6/9/2014

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

3/23/2019 1:03 PM

Sheesh They’re gonna be running 45 second lap times? Gonna be a lot of laps put down in the mains tonight.. track gonna be chewed to hell

Posts: 4850

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

3/23/2019 1:07 PM

Ing wrote:

Holeshot

Ing wrote:

After being here almost every week for 12yrs. I've finally got a holeshot.

The sun shines on every old dogs ass once in a while...enjoy it.

Husky807

Posts: 37

Joined: 5/4/2018

Location: GBR

3/23/2019 1:08 PM

Where is A Ray and Chiz? Have i missed something?

wildbill

Posts: 3685

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

3/23/2019 1:14 PM

Lots of completion for the holeshot today, you guys are funny.

