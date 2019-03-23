Seattle SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

30 minutes until free practice! Looks like we got lucky with the weather in Seattle today, too.
The older I get, the faster I was. Posting without a cast on is fun!
Podium
Now a member of the Orange brigade
As said by Phil Collins, I missed again, uh huh
Throttle stuck...took you all out but managed to stay on two wheels...later suckers.
I got hung in the gate apparently lol
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
mgifracing wrote:
I got hung in the gate apparently lol
Hey Gif, how's it hangin'?
Not bad, Bout to shut the shop down for the day, Catch the rest of the truck race and get ready for some SX.
shortcourse wrote:
Top ten, fell on the first click...
Lapper!
ICYMI:
48 sec lap times? They need to add a log jump and a gator pit.
2019 TX300
'10 200 XC-w
What Truck race?
Nbc gold is working for everyone? I've just got a blank screen
ts.p311 wrote:
Nbc gold is working for everyone? I've just got a blank screen
The livestream starts at 4 PM Eastern. 49 minutes from now.
250 B is on track.
250 B Free Practice:
250 A Free Practice:
Looks like a pretty short track eh?
Justin Hill time baby!
Can anyone message me a race day link please?
450 A Free Practice:
450 B Free Practice:
Sheesh They’re gonna be running 45 second lap times? Gonna be a lot of laps put down in the mains tonight.. track gonna be chewed to hell
Where is A Ray and Chiz? Have i missed something?
Lots of completion for the holeshot today, you guys are funny.