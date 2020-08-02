Forum Main Moto-Related San Diego Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

San Diego Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Bench Racing
GD2

Posts: 8115

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/8/2020 11:15 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/8/2020 11:15 AM



45 minutes until free practice starts!

fullfloater

Posts: 2006

Joined: 7/22/2009

Location: N/A, USA

2/8/2020 11:15 AM

3rd gear

scrubbin

Posts: 141

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Duluth, GA USA

2/8/2020 11:16 AM

Awesome! race time...

Reese95w

Posts: 9742

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/8/2020 11:21 AM

Horseshoot!

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

GD2

Posts: 8115

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/8/2020 11:21 AM



GD2

Posts: 8115

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/8/2020 11:24 AM

Be aware fantasy folks, Mitchell Oldenburg is not racing today.

View this post on Instagram

Unfortunately I won’t be lining up this weekend in San Diego... as most of you know, I tipped over in a corner on Wednesday & it resulted in a partially torn ACL and a torn meniscus. As of now the plan is to rehab it as much as possible over the break, give her hell the last 4 rounds, & then get surgery after salt lake. The most frustrating part about this is I honestly don’t know what I could of done different to have avoided this. Set back, after set back, but I’m not done! I’ve worked too hard to only come this far! Huge thank you to @teamdrg for doing what he could to try and get me ready for this weekend & helping me get some answers, as well as my whole team behind me! @hondaracing_aus @penriteoil @yarrivek @narc0nate @twisteddevelopment #Gilly #KYB and most importantly my beautiful wife for putting up with me! @alexandriiarose ❤️

A post shared by Mitchell Oldenburg (@freckle_40) on

Reese95w

Posts: 9742

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/8/2020 11:25 AM

Flashback, San Diego Supercross 2015,

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

plowboy

Posts: 5683

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/8/2020 11:25 AM

Let's see who's feeling it.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 19899

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/8/2020 11:29 AM

plowboy wrote:

Let's see who's feeling it.

This was yesterday.

View this post on Instagram

Who did it better ⁉️ @AdamCianciarulo or @KenRoczen94 🤔 #SupercrossLIVE

A post shared by Supercross LIVE! (@supercrosslive) on

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

150ripper

Posts: 241

Joined: 12/30/2018

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

2/8/2020 11:30 AM

GD2 wrote:

Be aware fantasy folks, Mitchell Oldenburg is not racing today.

View this post on Instagram

Unfortunately I won’t be lining up this weekend in San Diego... as most of you know, I tipped over in a corner on Wednesday & it resulted in a partially torn ACL and a torn meniscus. As of now the plan is to rehab it as much as possible over the break, give her hell the last 4 rounds, & then get surgery after salt lake. The most frustrating part about this is I honestly don’t know what I could of done different to have avoided this. Set back, after set back, but I’m not done! I’ve worked too hard to only come this far! Huge thank you to @teamdrg for doing what he could to try and get me ready for this weekend & helping me get some answers, as well as my whole team behind me! @hondaracing_aus @penriteoil @yarrivek @narc0nate @twisteddevelopment #Gilly #KYB and most importantly my beautiful wife for putting up with me! @alexandriiarose ❤️

A post shared by Mitchell Oldenburg (@freckle_40) on

F*** that sucks. Have been a fan of Oldenburg for a while; really hope this isn’t the end for him.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 19899

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/8/2020 11:31 AM

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Scratch n Sniff

Posts: 79

Joined: 7/27/2019

Location: SoCal, CA USA

2/8/2020 11:40 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

(2) whoop sections followed by a sand section - That should test the riders fitness

Hopefully the "split" in the sand section will provide passing opportunities

When in Doubt - GAS IT

ocscottie

Posts: 65085

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/8/2020 11:42 AM

Scratch n Sniff wrote:

(2) whoop sections followed by a sand section - That should test the riders fitness

Hopefully the "split" in the sand section will provide passing opportunities

That "split" might just be the line from press day.

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

plowboy

Posts: 5683

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/8/2020 11:42 AM

plowboy wrote:

Let's see who's feeling it.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

This was yesterday.

View this post on Instagram

Who did it better ⁉️ @AdamCianciarulo or @KenRoczen94 🤔 #SupercrossLIVE

A post shared by Supercross LIVE! (@supercrosslive) on

Looks like AC was quicker, which is the whole point, but Kenny sure is fun to watch.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

jjavaman

Posts: 387

Joined: 3/12/2015

Location: CAN

2/8/2020 11:48 AM

plowboy wrote:

Let's see who's feeling it.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

This was yesterday.

View this post on Instagram

Who did it better ⁉️ @AdamCianciarulo or @KenRoczen94 🤔 #SupercrossLIVE

A post shared by Supercross LIVE! (@supercrosslive) on

plowboy wrote:

Looks like AC was quicker, which is the whole point, but Kenny sure is fun to watch.

They make it look so effortless!

Reese95w

Posts: 9742

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/8/2020 11:59 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/8/2020 11:59 AM

Lap Time Predictions?

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 19899

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/8/2020 12:00 PM

For us Canadians, Tyler Gibbs is attempting to qualify for his first ever Supercross. He's there with Kevin Urquhart.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

crusty_xx

Posts: 5909

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

2/8/2020 12:03 PM

GD2 wrote:

damn is Mcadoo okay?

plowboy

Posts: 5683

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/8/2020 12:07 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

For us Canadians, Tyler Gibbs is attempting to qualify for his first ever Supercross. He's there with Kevin Urquhart.

I'll keep an eye out for him. Send more fast Canooks.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

plowboy

Posts: 5683

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/8/2020 12:09 PM

crusty_xx wrote:

damn is Mcadoo okay?

Wondered the same.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

ocscottie

Posts: 65085

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/8/2020 12:11 PM

we are live!...timing that is lol

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 19899

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/8/2020 12:11 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

For us Canadians, Tyler Gibbs is attempting to qualify for his first ever Supercross. He's there with Kevin Urquhart.

plowboy wrote:

I'll keep an eye out for him. Send more fast Canooks.

Jess Pettis is in recovery, but if everything goes well he's aiming to hit some of the remaining West coast rounds.

I'm not sure how Gibbs will do. He's only 18. That said, I'm just glad one of our guys is giving it a go and lining up. Always cool to see.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 19899

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/8/2020 12:14 PM

This thing is awesome. One off, works Showa shocks.



"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

FerCzD

Posts: 342

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

2/8/2020 12:14 PM

Ready!


WCRider

Posts: 1760

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

2/8/2020 12:14 PM

Tomac have a cold said LeBig

jk367

Posts: 317

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: NV, USA

2/8/2020 12:16 PM

GD2 wrote:

crusty_xx wrote:

damn is Mcadoo okay?

Which video and what happened

ocscottie

Posts: 65085

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/8/2020 12:16 PM

Shorter lap times than i thought...B sesh already in 57's

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 19899

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/8/2020 12:17 PM

Malcolm during practice.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GD2

Posts: 8115

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/8/2020 12:20 PM

250 B Free Practice:

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

aeffertz

Posts: 3939

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

2/8/2020 12:20 PM

jk367 wrote:

Which video and what happened

Off the top of my head, the swap video around the 4:34 mark.

