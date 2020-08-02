San Diego Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
45 minutes until free practice starts!
3rd gear
Awesome! race time...
Horseshoot!
Be aware fantasy folks, Mitchell Oldenburg is not racing today.
Unfortunately I won’t be lining up this weekend in San Diego... as most of you know, I tipped over in a corner on Wednesday & it resulted in a partially torn ACL and a torn meniscus. As of now the plan is to rehab it as much as possible over the break, give her hell the last 4 rounds, & then get surgery after salt lake. The most frustrating part about this is I honestly don’t know what I could of done different to have avoided this. Set back, after set back, but I’m not done! I’ve worked too hard to only come this far! Huge thank you to @teamdrg for doing what he could to try and get me ready for this weekend & helping me get some answers, as well as my whole team behind me! @hondaracing_aus @penriteoil @yarrivek @narc0nate @twisteddevelopment #Gilly #KYB and most importantly my beautiful wife for putting up with me! @alexandriiarose ❤️
Let's see who's feeling it.
plowboy wrote:
Let's see who's feeling it.
This was yesterday.
GD2 wrote:
Be aware fantasy folks, Mitchell Oldenburg is not racing today.
F*** that sucks. Have been a fan of Oldenburg for a while; really hope this isn’t the end for him.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
(2) whoop sections followed by a sand section - That should test the riders fitness
Hopefully the "split" in the sand section will provide passing opportunities
Scratch n Sniff wrote:
(2) whoop sections followed by a sand section - That should test the riders fitness
Hopefully the "split" in the sand section will provide passing opportunities
That "split" might just be the line from press day.
plowboy wrote:
Let's see who's feeling it.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
This was yesterday.
Looks like AC was quicker, which is the whole point, but Kenny sure is fun to watch.
plowboy wrote:
Let's see who's feeling it.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
This was yesterday.
plowboy wrote:
Looks like AC was quicker, which is the whole point, but Kenny sure is fun to watch.
They make it look so effortless!
Lap Time Predictions?
For us Canadians, Tyler Gibbs is attempting to qualify for his first ever Supercross. He's there with Kevin Urquhart.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
For us Canadians, Tyler Gibbs is attempting to qualify for his first ever Supercross. He's there with Kevin Urquhart.
I'll keep an eye out for him. Send more fast Canooks.
we are live!...timing that is lol
-MAVERICK- wrote:
For us Canadians, Tyler Gibbs is attempting to qualify for his first ever Supercross. He's there with Kevin Urquhart.
plowboy wrote:
I'll keep an eye out for him. Send more fast Canooks.
Jess Pettis is in recovery, but if everything goes well he's aiming to hit some of the remaining West coast rounds.
I'm not sure how Gibbs will do. He's only 18. That said, I'm just glad one of our guys is giving it a go and lining up. Always cool to see.
This thing is awesome. One off, works Showa shocks.
Ready!
Tomac have a cold said LeBig
Shorter lap times than i thought...B sesh already in 57's
Malcolm during practice.
250 B Free Practice: