San Diego Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

View this post on Instagram

Unfortunately I won’t be lining up this weekend in San Diego... as most of you know, I tipped over in a corner on Wednesday & it resulted in a partially torn ACL and a torn meniscus. As of now the plan is to rehab it as much as possible over the break, give her hell the last 4 rounds, & then get surgery after salt lake. The most frustrating part about this is I honestly don’t know what I could of done different to have avoided this. Set back, after set back, but I’m not done! I’ve worked too hard to only come this far! Huge thank you to @teamdrg for doing what he could to try and get me ready for this weekend & helping me get some answers, as well as my whole team behind me! @hondaracing_aus @penriteoil @yarrivek @narc0nate @twisteddevelopment #Gilly #KYB and most importantly my beautiful wife for putting up with me! @alexandriiarose ❤️