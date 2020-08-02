Forum Main Moto-Related San Diego Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

San Diego Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 162 13 671 267 690 7441 104 6

Posts: 8132

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/8/2020 6:15 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/8/2020 6:15 PM



The broadcast will start in 45 minutes.

Race Links

Results Sheet
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

avidchimp

Vital MX member avidchimp 11013 avidchimp https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11013/avatar/c50_118709250_1230137971.jpg?1294185205 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/avidchimp,11013/all 07/09/08 9 10 2751 11 1

Posts: 2764

Joined: 7/9/2008

Location: Studio City, CA USA

2/8/2020 6:15 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/8/2020 6:16 PM

Boom!

Edit: I finally holeshot something.😂

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 206 199 2781 1823 63282 1 837 59

Posts: 65108

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/8/2020 6:15 PM

Dammit

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 156 9599 19 1

Posts: 9757

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/8/2020 6:15 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/8/2020 6:16 PM

Holeshot

Ah shit, the app did not work!

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 206 199 2781 1823 63282 1 837 59

Posts: 65108

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/8/2020 6:17 PM

Still no NBC Sports here

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Hman144

Vital MX member Hman144 2448 Hman144 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/2448/avatar/c50_2448_47615a879553c.jpg?1294180110 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hman144,2448/all 12/04/07 6 7 103 1595 164 1

Posts: 1698

Joined: 12/4/2007

Location: York, PA USA

2/8/2020 6:28 PM

Chad Reed- qualified 26th- will he sit this one out? He's listed in the starting lineup for Heat 1.

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 206 199 2781 1823 63282 1 837 59

Posts: 65108

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/8/2020 6:31 PM

Hman144 wrote:

Chad Reed- qualified 26th- will he sit this one out? He's listed in the starting lineup for Heat 1.

He only rode a few laps in the last session.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Myke

Vital MX member Myke 17144 Myke https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17144/avatar/c50_excite_bike_avatar_by_joshua220_d3l8ym0_1543422828.jpg?1543422605 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Myke,17144/all 09/28/09 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Myke,17144/setup 32 2066 82

Posts: 2099

Joined: 9/28/2009

Location: San Diego, CA USA

2/8/2020 6:31 PM

From the industry seating section.

|

"Who cares about what other people think"

cwtoyota

Vital MX member cwtoyota 38042 cwtoyota https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/38042/avatar/c50_Rierdale_2011_YZ125_20150927_1443577408.jpg?1443576481 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cwtoyota,38042/all 03/11/13 1 36 1347 1

Posts: 1383

Joined: 3/11/2013

Location: Tacoma, WA USA

2/8/2020 6:32 PM

ocscottie wrote:

Still no NBC Sports here

What's happening with yours?

I wasn't able to log in on my web browser today during practice.
I still can't seem to get in on any of three browsers I've tried.

I could bring it up on my phone through the app, but I'm not watching the race on a damn phone.

|

Myke

Vital MX member Myke 17144 Myke https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17144/avatar/c50_excite_bike_avatar_by_joshua220_d3l8ym0_1543422828.jpg?1543422605 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Myke,17144/all 09/28/09 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Myke,17144/setup 32 2066 82

Posts: 2099

Joined: 9/28/2009

Location: San Diego, CA USA

2/8/2020 6:36 PM


|

"Who cares about what other people think"

Blgdaddy

Vital MX member Blgdaddy 68510 Blgdaddy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68510/avatar/c50_Everts_I_1547349032.jpg?1547348590 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Blgdaddy,68510/all 01/12/19 22

Posts: 23

Joined: 1/12/2019

Location: USA

2/8/2020 6:41 PM

Could someone hook me up with a linky? Thanks!

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 206 199 2781 1823 63282 1 837 59

Posts: 65108

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/8/2020 6:44 PM

ocscottie wrote:

Still no NBC Sports here

cwtoyota wrote:

What's happening with yours?

I wasn't able to log in on my web browser today during practice.
I still can't seem to get in on any of three browsers I've tried.

I could bring it up on my phone through the app, but I'm not watching the race on a damn phone.

Mine was my Cable Company, nothing to do with the app, it finally kicked in just now.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

devotid

Vital MX member devotid 67785 devotid https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67785/avatar/c50_Paul_Pike_RC10_2560x1600_1544965100.jpg?1544964194 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/devotid,67785/all 12/16/18 164 7

Posts: 164

Joined: 12/16/2018

Location: Saginaw, MI USA

2/8/2020 6:47 PM

Watch Supercross hassle free here
|

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 5 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 121 3861 20

Posts: 3986

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

2/8/2020 6:47 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/8/2020 7:02 PM

PMs are nuked again. we’re on 5 for the regulars.

|

berniepiet

Vital MX member berniepiet 18333 berniepiet https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18333/avatar/c50_IMG_2227_1493591788.jpg?1493591322 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/berniepiet,18333/all 12/23/09 11 8 51 396 1 7

Posts: 447

Joined: 12/23/2009

Location: Atlanta, GA USA

2/8/2020 6:53 PM

Blgdaddy wrote:

Could someone hook me up with a linky? Thanks!

^^^^ this^^^^^

|

"I'll beat yer ass. Nine times outa ten. Every time" Ronnie Mac

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 38 12 318 19609 93

Posts: 19935

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/8/2020 6:54 PM
Edited Date/Time: 2/8/2020 6:57 PM

aeffertz wrote:

PMs are nuked again. we’re on 5 for the regulars.

Not showing up, but 2 is listed.

Edit: just appeared.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 5 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 121 3861 20

Posts: 3986

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

2/8/2020 6:59 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Not showing up, but 2 is listed.

Edit: just appeared.

We’ll go with 2 then. Lol. 5 is the backup.

|

fullfloater

Vital MX member fullfloater 16088 fullfloater https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16088/avatar/c50_Bomber_1475866972.jpg?1475866174 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/fullfloater,16088/all 07/22/09 1 39 1970 4

Posts: 2010

Joined: 7/22/2009

Location: N/A, USA

2/8/2020 7:03 PM

Thumbs up on the FLY stuff

|

RoflCopter726

Vital MX member RoflCopter726 17655 RoflCopter726 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17655/avatar/c50_head_1455297511.jpg?1455297123 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RoflCopter726,17655/all 11/04/09 1 12 1197 20

Posts: 1210

Joined: 11/4/2009

Location: FM, USA

2/8/2020 7:05 PM

fullfloater wrote:

Thumbs up on the FLY stuff

Those TLD helmets are awesome too, I'm contemplating pulling the trigger on one.

|

devindavisphoto

Vital MX member devindavisphoto 62685 devindavisphoto https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62685/avatar/c50_1330_1578128407.jpg?1578128382 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/devindavisphoto,62685/all 03/19/18 1 16 1191 26

Posts: 1208

Joined: 3/19/2018

Location: Santa Paula, CA USA

2/8/2020 7:06 PM

Carson is ripping!

|

Follow me on instagram!

berniepiet

Vital MX member berniepiet 18333 berniepiet https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18333/avatar/c50_IMG_2227_1493591788.jpg?1493591322 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/berniepiet,18333/all 12/23/09 11 8 51 396 1 7

Posts: 447

Joined: 12/23/2009

Location: Atlanta, GA USA

2/8/2020 7:06 PM

aeffertz wrote:

PMs are nuked again. we’re on 5 for the regulars.

First timer. Can goI hook me up?

|

"I'll beat yer ass. Nine times outa ten. Every time" Ronnie Mac

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 206 199 2781 1823 63282 1 837 59

Posts: 65108

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

2/8/2020 7:07 PM

PC wins the Military theme tonight, they got the look.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

rockyuno

Vital MX member rockyuno 35066 rockyuno https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/35066/avatar/c50_D2E59F3F_6493_45DC_BBBF_2BD0510552C3_1571934529.jpg?1571934262 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/rockyuno,35066/all 08/09/12 19 280 41 2

Posts: 299

Joined: 8/9/2012

Location: ARG

2/8/2020 7:07 PM

Blgdaddy wrote:

Could someone hook me up with a linky? Thanks!

Please !

|

devotid

Vital MX member devotid 67785 devotid https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67785/avatar/c50_Paul_Pike_RC10_2560x1600_1544965100.jpg?1544964194 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/devotid,67785/all 12/16/18 164 7

Posts: 164

Joined: 12/16/2018

Location: Saginaw, MI USA

2/8/2020 7:10 PM

Those TLD kits are horrendous. Evil Canival meets Carnie Tattoos.

|

bvm111

Vital MX member bvm111 10841 bvm111 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10841/avatar/c50_22D8B8E2_E5C1_4910_B6BC_0BDD42463B74_1542674775.jpg?1542674577 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/bvm111,10841/all 07/01/08 4 1 19 6968 62 3

Posts: 6988

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

2/8/2020 7:10 PM

Forkner looking solid out there!

|

Never try to argue with idiots; they will only bring you down to their level.....and being more experienced, they will beat you at their own game!


2006 KX250

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 156 9599 19 1

Posts: 9757

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/8/2020 7:11 PM

On TV the track seems much faster than the Oakland track. And the Spider Cam seems to be more close up on the action than before, as if they have improved the aiming controls.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 162 13 671 267 690 7441 104 6

Posts: 8132

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/8/2020 7:12 PM

250 Heat 1:

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

NateDawg

Vital MX member NateDawg 58443 NateDawg /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/NateDawg,58443/all 07/05/17 2 285

Posts: 288

Joined: 7/5/2017

Location: Athens, GA USA

2/8/2020 7:12 PM

I hate how much they knocked the whoops down

|

KYFHO699

Vital MX member KYFHO699 25356 KYFHO699 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25356/avatar/c50_DC7F0149_9E9E_4442_820E_29A6C0AAD11A_1552773959.jpg?1552773555 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KYFHO699,25356/all 01/15/11 1 3 225 3

Posts: 230

Joined: 1/15/2011

Location: MT, USA

2/8/2020 7:12 PM

Forkner isn’t playing tonight!

|

VasageXx

Vital MX member VasageXx 61758 VasageXx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61758/avatar/c50_not_your_waifu_by_lllannah_d9rm4n2_1539494492.jpg?1539493994 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/VasageXx,61758/all 01/27/18 283

Posts: 284

Joined: 1/27/2018

Location: Sulphur, LA USA

2/8/2020 7:13 PM

I feel like the military appreciation is lacking this year, PC look the best.

|
Forum Main Moto-Related San Diego Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

The Latest