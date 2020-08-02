San Diego Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast will start in 45 minutes.
Boom!
Edit: I finally holeshot something.😂
Dammit
Holeshot
Ah shit, the app did not work!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Still no NBC Sports here
Chad Reed- qualified 26th- will he sit this one out? He's listed in the starting lineup for Heat 1.
Hman144 wrote:
Chad Reed- qualified 26th- will he sit this one out? He's listed in the starting lineup for Heat 1.
He only rode a few laps in the last session.
From the industry seating section.
"Who cares about what other people think"
ocscottie wrote:
Still no NBC Sports here
What's happening with yours?
I wasn't able to log in on my web browser today during practice.
I still can't seem to get in on any of three browsers I've tried.
I could bring it up on my phone through the app, but I'm not watching the race on a damn phone.
"Who cares about what other people think"
Could someone hook me up with a linky? Thanks!
ocscottie wrote:
Still no NBC Sports here
cwtoyota wrote:
What's happening with yours?
I wasn't able to log in on my web browser today during practice.
I still can't seem to get in on any of three browsers I've tried.
I could bring it up on my phone through the app, but I'm not watching the race on a damn phone.
Mine was my Cable Company, nothing to do with the app, it finally kicked in just now.
PMs are nuked again. we’re on 5 for the regulars.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Not showing up, but 2 is listed.
Edit: just appeared.
We’ll go with 2 then. Lol. 5 is the backup.
Thumbs up on the FLY stuff
fullfloater wrote:
Thumbs up on the FLY stuff
Those TLD helmets are awesome too, I'm contemplating pulling the trigger on one.
Carson is ripping!
PC wins the Military theme tonight, they got the look.
Those TLD kits are horrendous. Evil Canival meets Carnie Tattoos.
Forkner looking solid out there!
Never try to argue with idiots; they will only bring you down to their level.....and being more experienced, they will beat you at their own game!
2006 KX250
On TV the track seems much faster than the Oakland track. And the Spider Cam seems to be more close up on the action than before, as if they have improved the aiming controls.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
250 Heat 1:
I hate how much they knocked the whoops down
Forkner isn’t playing tonight!
I feel like the military appreciation is lacking this year, PC look the best.