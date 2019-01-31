Forum Main Moto-Related San Diego Supercross Links

San Diego Supercross Links

San Diego SX - Round 5

Animated Track Map

Entry Lists
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 1 PM Pacific, 4 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 7 PM Pacific, 10 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 7 PM Pacific, 10 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Pacific Time):



Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
Updated rain schedule

