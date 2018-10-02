San Diego SX - Practice Discussion

30 minutes until free practice starts.
Probably the sickest lid i have ever had! @foxracing @redbull @airtrix crushed it.
A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on Feb 10, 2018 at 8:36am PST
holeshoooot first of my carrer
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
What do you guys think of the low inside / high outside corner? I don't see any way the outside could be taken for time or advantage. If there was a rhythm lane going in, maybe, but I only see a single before the outside line. I do like that they are trying some news things, I don't remember seeing this in past.
Podium
94 Wins tonight.
92 wins 250's
I would love to see the 92 win the 250's but hoping ET3 gets back into it today.
I’m going kenny for the win. Tomac 2nd and Seely third. Anderson has a bad race with a 7th or worse (probably 99% wrong but yolo)
Not sure it's tonight but I do see Ando having an off night somewhere down the line.
Group C on track.
I think there is an on/off coming out of the turn which could be a faster exit once you get to the end of the section. But usually the guys stay inside. We'll see what they do.
I don't care who wins.I just like. Motosickle racin
Alright gang, Closing up shop,
Be back when I get home from work.
250 C Free Practice:
250 B Free Practice:
Faster in....faster out
Noah to the top! Might be worth a punt in fantasy!
Congrats....I only have one or two myself. Not sure what kind of bonus there is...bragging rights I guess.
Been meaning to ask....how is the gig at MW, Gif?
250 A Free Practice:
450 A Free Practice:
What does Shane have to do to win the title at this point, SX historians and point experts chime in, what's his record at SD?
He will have to reel off some wins and hope AP has a night similar to his from last weekend.
Wow, some fast guys going slow. Early though.
Has Chad just decided it's easier to make the show through LCQ than fighting for a position?
Uh, because free practice indicates that?
450 B Free Practice:
No, because I believe he's been doing that this year. It's working so far.
450 C Free Practice:
Cant believe Bowers is out there throwing down mid pack times after that crash. FINGER, RIBS, WRIST, SHOULDER, LUNG are reported as injured