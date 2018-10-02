Forum Main Moto-Related San Diego SX - Practice Discussion

San Diego SX - Practice Discussion

Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 23 10 424 344 434 5481 67 4

Posts: 5915

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/10/2018 11:30 AM

30 minutes until free practice starts.

Links



Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 23 10 424 344 434 5481 67 4

Posts: 5915

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/10/2018 11:34 AM


Probably the sickest lid i have ever had! @foxracing @redbull @airtrix crushed it.

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94) on Feb 10, 2018 at 8:36am PST


Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Pakoyz250f

Vital MX member Pakoyz250f
48625 Pakoyz250f https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48625/avatar/c50_A15F6938_1440716571.jpg?1440715792 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Pakoyz250f,48625/all 08/27/15 1 11 261 19 1

Posts: 272

Joined: 8/27/2015

Location: MEX

2/10/2018 11:35 AM

holeshoooot first of my carrer

Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..

JMFNB

Vital MX member JMFNB
56000 JMFNB /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JMFNB,56000/all 01/27/17 2 26

Posts: 28

Joined: 1/27/2017

Location: Panama City, FL USA

2/10/2018 11:36 AM

What do you guys think of the low inside / high outside corner? I don't see any way the outside could be taken for time or advantage. If there was a rhythm lane going in, maybe, but I only see a single before the outside line. I do like that they are trying some news things, I don't remember seeing this in past.

TheOriginalPancakee

Vital MX member TheOriginalPancakee
51636 TheOriginalPancakee https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/51636/avatar/c50_IMG_3638_1475604579.jpg?1475604399 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TheOriginalPancakee,51636/all 03/28/16 38 2052 1

Posts: 2090

Joined: 3/28/2016

Location: Woodbine, NJ USA

2/10/2018 11:45 AM

Podium

life_of_jaze

Vital MX member life_of_jaze
61567 life_of_jaze /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/life-of-jaze,61567/all 01/15/18 4 49

Posts: 53

Joined: 1/15/2018

Location: Madison, GA USA

2/10/2018 11:49 AM

94 Wins tonight.

92 wins 250's

mgifracing

Vital MX member mgifracing
1247 mgifracing https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1247/avatar/c50_ELI_STARE_1517078856.jpg?1517078210 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mgifracing,1247/all 01/25/07 2 4 1150 18

Posts: 1154

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

2/10/2018 11:53 AM

life_of_jaze wrote:

94 Wins tonight.

92 wins 250's

I would love to see the 92 win the 250's but hoping ET3 gets back into it today.

Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.

TheOriginalPancakee

Vital MX member TheOriginalPancakee
51636 TheOriginalPancakee https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/51636/avatar/c50_IMG_3638_1475604579.jpg?1475604399 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TheOriginalPancakee,51636/all 03/28/16 38 2052 1

Posts: 2090

Joined: 3/28/2016

Location: Woodbine, NJ USA

2/10/2018 11:56 AM

I’m going kenny for the win. Tomac 2nd and Seely third. Anderson has a bad race with a 7th or worse (probably 99% wrong but yolo)

mgifracing

Vital MX member mgifracing
1247 mgifracing https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1247/avatar/c50_ELI_STARE_1517078856.jpg?1517078210 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mgifracing,1247/all 01/25/07 2 4 1150 18

Posts: 1154

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

2/10/2018 12:00 PM

TheOriginalPancakee wrote:

I’m going kenny for the win. Tomac 2nd and Seely third. Anderson has a bad race with a 7th or worse (probably 99% wrong but yolo)

Not sure it's tonight but I do see Ando having an off night somewhere down the line.

Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 23 10 424 344 434 5481 67 4

Posts: 5915

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/10/2018 12:01 PM

Group C on track.

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

KAB

Vital MX member KAB
22832 KAB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/22832/avatar/c50_92042110_1286297765.jpg?1294200875 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KAB,22832/all 10/05/10 6 46

Posts: 52

Joined: 10/5/2010

Location: Bonsall, CA USA

2/10/2018 12:04 PM

JMFNB wrote:

What do you guys think of the low inside / high outside corner? I don't see any way the outside could be taken for time or advantage. If there was a rhythm lane going in, maybe, but I only see a single before the outside line. I do like that they are trying some news things, I don't remember seeing this in past.

I think there is an on/off coming out of the turn which could be a faster exit once you get to the end of the section. But usually the guys stay inside. We'll see what they do.

hillbilly

Vital MX member hillbilly
373 hillbilly https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/373/avatar/c50_image_1419194028.jpg?1419193695 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hillbilly,373/all 08/16/06 14 526 7034 3

Posts: 7560

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Afton, TN USA

2/10/2018 12:05 PM

I don't care who wins.I just like. Motosickle racin

mgifracing

Vital MX member mgifracing
1247 mgifracing https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1247/avatar/c50_ELI_STARE_1517078856.jpg?1517078210 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mgifracing,1247/all 01/25/07 2 4 1150 18

Posts: 1154

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

2/10/2018 12:06 PM

Alright gang, Closing up shop,
Be back when I get home from work.

Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 23 10 424 344 434 5481 67 4

Posts: 5915

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/10/2018 12:10 PM

250 C Free Practice:


Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 23 10 424 344 434 5481 67 4

Posts: 5915

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/10/2018 12:20 PM

250 B Free Practice:


Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

kkawboy14

Vital MX member kkawboy14
47611 kkawboy14 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kkawboy14,47611/all 06/05/15 1 260 7361 2 1

Posts: 7621

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: Austin, TX USA

2/10/2018 12:21 PM

JMFNB wrote:

What do you guys think of the low inside / high outside corner? I don't see any way the outside could be taken for time or advantage. If there was a rhythm lane going in, maybe, but I only see a single before the outside line. I do like that they are trying some news things, I don't remember seeing this in past.

Faster in....faster out

St Ann More

Vital MX member St Ann More
29298 St Ann More https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/29298/avatar/c50_970126_10201467633351211_87168544_n_1425725273.jpg?1425724913 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/St-Ann-More,29298/all 08/21/11 44 1883

Posts: 1927

Joined: 8/21/2011

Location: GBR

2/10/2018 12:21 PM

Noah to the top! Might be worth a punt in fantasy!

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy
18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 62 3118 13

Posts: 3180

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/10/2018 12:24 PM

Pakoyz250f wrote:

holeshoooot first of my carrer

Congrats....I only have one or two myself. Not sure what kind of bonus there is...bragging rights I guess.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy
18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 62 3118 13

Posts: 3180

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/10/2018 12:26 PM

mgifracing wrote:

Alright gang, Closing up shop,
Be back when I get home from work.

Been meaning to ask....how is the gig at MW, Gif?

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 23 10 424 344 434 5481 67 4

Posts: 5915

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/10/2018 12:31 PM

250 A Free Practice:


Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 23 10 424 344 434 5481 67 4

Posts: 5915

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/10/2018 12:41 PM

450 A Free Practice:


Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

stiksandstones

Vital MX member stiksandstones
4000 stiksandstones /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/stiksandstones,4000/all 04/01/08 14 288 5

Posts: 302

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Orange, CA USA

2/10/2018 12:41 PM

What does Shane have to do to win the title at this point, SX historians and point experts chime in, what's his record at SD?

JJO741

Vital MX member JJO741
22879 JJO741 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/22879/avatar/c50_image_1389480579.jpg?1389480371 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JJO741,22879/all 10/07/10 55 2018 4 3

Posts: 2073

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

2/10/2018 12:45 PM

stiksandstones wrote:

What does Shane have to do to win the title at this point, SX historians and point experts chime in, what's his record at SD?

He will have to reel off some wins and hope AP has a night similar to his from last weekend.

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy
18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 62 3118 13

Posts: 3180

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/10/2018 12:46 PM

Wow, some fast guys going slow. Early though.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy
18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 62 3118 13

Posts: 3180

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/10/2018 12:51 PM

Has Chad just decided it's easier to make the show through LCQ than fighting for a position?

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

toroP

Vital MX member toroP
14802 toroP https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14802/avatar/c50_118754220_1239116577.jpg?1294189978 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/toroP,14802/all 04/06/09 94 2202 2

Posts: 2296

Joined: 4/6/2009

Location: Cincinnati, OH USA

2/10/2018 12:53 PM

plowboy wrote:

Has Chad just decided it's easier to make the show through LCQ than fighting for a position?

Uh, because free practice indicates that?

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 23 10 424 344 434 5481 67 4

Posts: 5915

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/10/2018 12:53 PM

450 B Free Practice:


Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy
18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 62 3118 13

Posts: 3180

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/10/2018 12:57 PM

plowboy wrote:

Has Chad just decided it's easier to make the show through LCQ than fighting for a position?

toroP wrote:

Uh, because free practice indicates that?

No, because I believe he's been doing that this year. It's working so far.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 23 10 424 344 434 5481 67 4

Posts: 5915

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/10/2018 1:01 PM

450 C Free Practice:


Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Mummy_Napkin

Vital MX member Mummy_Napkin
61988 Mummy_Napkin https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61988/avatar/c50_AstronautG_1518287085.jpg?1518287075 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mummy-Napkin,61988/all 02/07/18 17

Posts: 17

Joined: 2/7/2018

Location: OH, USA

2/10/2018 1:01 PM

GD2 wrote:

450 A Free Practice:


Cant believe Bowers is out there throwing down mid pack times after that crash. FINGER, RIBS, WRIST, SHOULDER, LUNG are reported as injured

Forum Main Moto-Related San Diego SX - Practice Discussion

The Latest