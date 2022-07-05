Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Salt Lake City Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Bench Racing
GD2

Posts: 9369
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 9369

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

5/7/2022 8:35 AM

Photo

Free practice starts in 25 minutes!

USA

USA
Posts: 1143
Joined: 9/4/2016
Location: Richmond, TX USA

Posts: 1143

Joined: 9/4/2016

Location: Richmond, TX USA

5/7/2022 8:45 AM

Holeshot for the first time ever

PEPE001

Posts: 674
Joined: 3/4/2015
Location: NRW, DEU

Posts: 674

Joined: 3/4/2015

Location: NRW, DEU

5/7/2022 8:49 AM

At least a 2nd place for me devil

viking174

Posts: 54
Joined: 11/10/2020
Location: Huntington Beach, CA USA

Posts: 54

Joined: 11/10/2020

Location: Huntington Beach, CA USA

5/7/2022 8:50 AM

Third ain't bad .. on your rear wheel

SEE ARE125

Posts: 5039
Joined: 3/28/2012
Location: TN, USA

Posts: 5039

Joined: 3/28/2012

Location: TN, USA

5/7/2022 8:52 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/7/2022 8:53 AM

USA wrote:

Holeshot for the first time ever

These must be the heats because I holeshotted the other one. lol


EDIT: …aaaand it’s gone. Must have been DQ’d.

GD2

Posts: 9369
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 9369

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

5/7/2022 8:54 AM

USA wrote:

Holeshot for the first time ever

SEE ARE125 wrote:

These must be the heats because I holeshotted the other one. lol


EDIT: …aaaand it’s gone. Must have been DQ’d.

There were issues with the thread scheduler.

plowboy

Posts: 7427
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA

Posts: 7427

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/7/2022 9:07 AM

Mornin' fellers.

mgifracing

Posts: 1311
Joined: 1/25/2007
Location: Newton, KS USA

Posts: 1311

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

5/7/2022 9:09 AM

plowboy wrote:

Mornin' fellers.

Goood morning sir. Looking like Ryder might have to work for one for a change.

GD2

Posts: 9369
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 9369

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

5/7/2022 9:13 AM

250 Futures FP:
Photo

mgifracing

Posts: 1311
Joined: 1/25/2007
Location: Newton, KS USA

Posts: 1311

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

5/7/2022 9:13 AM

Hymas looking stout.

plowboy

Posts: 7427
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA

Posts: 7427

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/7/2022 9:17 AM

mgifracing wrote:

Goood morning sir. Looking like Ryder might have to work for one for a change.

How are you seeing that?

mgifracing

Posts: 1311
Joined: 1/25/2007
Location: Newton, KS USA

Posts: 1311

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

5/7/2022 9:24 AM

plowboy wrote:

Mornin' fellers.

mgifracing wrote:

Goood morning sir. Looking like Ryder might have to work for one for a change.

plowboy wrote:

How are you seeing that?

just watching live timing lol Hymas was 3 seconds faster than overflow practice. Can we just put Ryder and Hymas in the regular 250 race please

GD2

Posts: 9369
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 9369

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

5/7/2022 9:27 AM

250 Overflow FP:
Photo

plowboy

Posts: 7427
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA

Posts: 7427

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/7/2022 9:30 AM

mgifracing wrote:

just watching live timing lol Hymas was 3 seconds faster than overflow practice. Can we just put Ryder and Hymas in the ...more

Lol...soon enough.

plowboy

Posts: 7427
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA

Posts: 7427

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/7/2022 9:37 AM

Where will lap times end up today...45 sec?

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 33503
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 33503

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/7/2022 9:37 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/7/2022 9:40 AM

Hunter 48.807

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 33503
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 33503

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/7/2022 9:38 AM

Craig 48.514

GD2

Posts: 9369
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 9369

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

5/7/2022 9:44 AM

250 West FP:
Photo

Mavetism

Posts: 990
Joined: 4/15/2019
Location: DEU

Posts: 990

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

5/7/2022 9:44 AM

USA wrote:

Holeshot for the first time ever

Depleted field! :D

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 33503
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 33503

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/7/2022 9:47 AM

Marchbanks crashed in the whoops. Left on the medic cart.

plowboy

Posts: 7427
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA

Posts: 7427

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/7/2022 9:51 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Marchbanks crashed in the whoops. Left on the medic cart.

Dang it.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 33503
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 33503

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/7/2022 9:55 AM

Jett 48.087

GD2

Posts: 9369
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 9369

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

5/7/2022 9:57 AM

250 East FP:
Photo

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 33503
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 33503

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/7/2022 10:05 AM

Sexton 47.955

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 33503
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 33503

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/7/2022 10:08 AM

Anderson 47.643

ProKawi24

Posts: 1198
Joined: 2/20/2018
Location: Folsom, CA USA

Posts: 1198

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

5/7/2022 10:09 AM

What's up boys!

I know we've got guys all over the world but I for one am happy this weekend I got to finally sleep in a little. Those 6am Saturday mornings were a little rough.

mgifracing

Posts: 1311
Joined: 1/25/2007
Location: Newton, KS USA

Posts: 1311

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

5/7/2022 10:09 AM

Ando 47.6

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 33503
Joined: 3/26/2015
Location: Ontario, CAN
Moderator

Posts: 33503

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/7/2022 10:12 AM

Anderson 47.554

GD2

Posts: 9369
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano, TX USA
Administrator

Posts: 9369

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

5/7/2022 10:12 AM

450 A FP:
Photo

plowboy

Posts: 7427
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA

Posts: 7427

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/7/2022 10:16 AM

ProKawi24 wrote:

What's up boys!

I know we've got guys all over the world but I for one am happy this weekend I got to finally sleep in a ...more

Lazy dog.w00t

