Salt Lake City Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Holeshot for the first time ever
At least a 2nd place for me
Third ain’t bad .. on your rear wheel
These must be the heats because I holeshotted the other one. lol
There were issues with the thread scheduler.
Mornin' fellers.
250 Futures FP:
Hymas looking stout.
How are you seeing that?
just watching live timing lol Hymas was 3 seconds faster than overflow practice. Can we just put Ryder and Hymas in the regular 250 race please
250 Overflow FP:
Lol...soon enough.
Where will lap times end up today...45 sec?
Hunter 48.807
Craig 48.514
250 West FP:
Marchbanks crashed in the whoops. Left on the medic cart.
Dang it.
Jett 48.087
250 East FP:
Sexton 47.955
Anderson 47.643
What's up boys!
I know we've got guys all over the world but I for one am happy this weekend I got to finally sleep in a little. Those 6am Saturday mornings were a little rough.
Ando 47.6
Anderson 47.554
450 A FP:
Lazy dog.
