Salt Lake City Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Bench Racing Salt Lake City
GD2

Posts: 9376

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

5/7/2022 4:26 PM

Photo

About 30ish minutes until the broadcast starts!

Joey_Bridges

Posts: 682

Joined: 1/23/2022

Location: Kingston, TN USA

5/7/2022 4:27 PM

GD2 wrote: Photo

About 30ish minutes until the broadcast starts!

Holeshot bitches

#FMS

Monte122

Posts: 1439

Joined: 6/29/2014

Location: CAN

5/7/2022 4:28 PM

second

DonM

Posts: 4367

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

5/7/2022 4:29 PM

Actually I thing the broadcast starts now as they have a pre-show

"I'm not Swap…"

plowboy

Posts: 7466

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/7/2022 4:31 PM

Dang it. I need to practice my starts.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

ProKawi24

Posts: 1214

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

5/7/2022 4:31 PM

Annnnnd Peacock is fucking up for me....goddamnit.

DonM

Posts: 4367

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

5/7/2022 4:32 PM

Yep there is a pre-show it started just now!

"I'm not Swap…"

plowboy

Posts: 7466

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/7/2022 4:34 PM

15 years old...singing Nat Anthem...guts.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

nickp

Posts: 112

Joined: 12/14/2018

Location: Washington, DC USA

5/7/2022 4:36 PM

Insane weekend for sports in America

WhatsStoppingU

Posts: 454

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

5/7/2022 4:37 PM

She's phenomenal.

aeffertz

Posts: 6662

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

5/7/2022 4:37 PM

Woah, that 15 year old just killed it! That was incredible.

ProKawi24

Posts: 1214

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

5/7/2022 4:39 PM

So how is the "vibe"? lol

Love having AC up there. Dude could legit be a color commentator when he's done racing.

plowboy

Posts: 7466

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/7/2022 4:40 PM

This is it fellas. Last SX of the year. No need to bitch and whine about announcing, coverage, whatever. Just try to enjoy the racing...have a drink and chill. Soon, RD5 and AC222 will be giving an outdoor clinic

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

TK40_FC

Posts: 124

Joined: 5/17/2021

Location: Canton, OH USA

5/7/2022 4:40 PM

Haha, Mega Mookie!

plowboy

Posts: 7466

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/7/2022 4:41 PM

ProKawi24 wrote:

So how is the "vibe"? lol

Love having AC up there. Dude could legit be a color commentator when he's done racing.

Hell yeah, AC is a talking head with real brains.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

ProKawi24

Posts: 1214

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

5/7/2022 4:43 PM

plowboy wrote:

This is it fellas. Last SX of the year. No need to bitch and whine about announcing, coverage, whatever. Just try to enjoy the ...more

Having 3 weeks off is really gonna suck. I can't wait to see what #5 and #222 can do. I think 100% they will both be racing the entire series.

RoflCopter726

Posts: 1753

Joined: 11/4/2009

Location: FM, USA

5/7/2022 4:44 PM

Looks like they flooded the track.

plowboy

Posts: 7466

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/7/2022 4:45 PM

plowboy wrote:

This is it fellas. Last SX of the year. No need to bitch and whine about announcing, coverage, whatever. Just try to enjoy the ...more

Man I sure hope so. I heard Dungeys track times were "very" good. Tony only knows how to throw down...this summer could be epic.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

aeffertz

Posts: 6662

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

5/7/2022 4:45 PM

RoflCopter726 wrote:

Looks like they flooded the track.

Good! No need for another dust storm like last weekend. One is enough to shake things up a little bit.

aeffertz

Posts: 6662

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

5/7/2022 4:46 PM

When is the Futures race taking place?

gym_jackets

Posts: 477

Joined: 10/13/2017

Location: Chicago, IL USA

5/7/2022 4:47 PM

The Jason Anderson opening ceremony video was pretty dope.

aeffertz

Posts: 6662

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

5/7/2022 4:47 PM

I'm loving the opening ceremonies being broadcasted! I wish they did this at A1.

plowboy

Posts: 7466

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/7/2022 4:47 PM

It wouldn't hurt my feelings if Brayton just uncorked it and won tonight. Not likely, but it'd be cool as hell.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

ProKawi24

Posts: 1214

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

5/7/2022 4:49 PM

plowboy wrote:

It wouldn't hurt my feelings if Brayton just uncorked it and won tonight. Not likely, but it'd be cool as hell.

How awesome would that be?

tuttle425

Posts: 871

Joined: 8/5/2020

Location: Prairie Village, KS USA

5/7/2022 4:51 PM

aeffertz wrote:

When is the Futures race taking place?

Before the 250 main.

plowboy

Posts: 7466

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/7/2022 4:52 PM

Eli rides...opening ceremonies. Hey, he showed up for the fans...I can dig it.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

WhatsStoppingU

Posts: 454

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

5/7/2022 4:52 PM

Is Eli Racing?

aeffertz

Posts: 6662

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

5/7/2022 4:52 PM

They’re really hammering the “world supercross championship” title. grin

plowboy

Posts: 7466

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

5/7/2022 4:53 PM

WhatsStoppingU wrote:

Is Eli Racing?

No...just opening ceremony.

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

EnvyXx

Posts: 309

Joined: 9/8/2017

Location: Sulphur, LA USA

5/7/2022 4:54 PM

WhatsStoppingU wrote:

Is Eli Racing?

No he just went out for the fans to see him

