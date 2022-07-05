Salt Lake City Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

About 30ish minutes until the broadcast starts!
Race Links
GD2 wrote:
About 30ish minutes until the broadcast starts!
About 30ish minutes until the broadcast starts!
Holeshot bitches
#FMS
second
Actually I thing the broadcast starts now as they have a pre-show
“I’m not Swap…”
Dang it. I need to practice my starts.
Annnnnd Peacock is fucking up for me....goddamnit.
Yep there is a pre-show it started just now!
“I’m not Swap…”
15 years old...singing Nat Anthem...guts.
Insane weekend for sports in America
She’s phenomenal.
Woah, that 15 year old just killed it! That was incredible.
So how is the "vibe"? lol
Love having AC up there. Dude could legit be a color commentator when he's done racing.
This is it fellas. Last SX of the year. No need to bitch and whine about announcing, coverage, whatever. Just try to enjoy the racing...have a drink and chill. Soon, RD5 and AC222 will be giving an outdoor clinic
Haha, Mega Mookie!
Hell yeah, AC is a talking head with real brains.
Having 3 weeks off is really gonna suck. I can't wait to see what #5 and #222 can do. I think 100% they will both be racing the entire series.
Looks like they flooded the track.
Man I sure hope so. I heard Dungeys track times were "very" good. Tony only knows how to throw down...this summer could be epic.
Good! No need for another dust storm like last weekend. One is enough to shake things up a little bit.
When is the Futures race taking place?
The Jason Anderson opening ceremony video was pretty dope.
I’m loving the opening ceremonies being broadcasted! I wish they did this at A1.
It wouldn't hurt my feelings if Brayton just uncorked it and won tonight. Not likely, but it'd be cool as hell.
How awesome would that be?
Eli rides...opening ceremonies. Hey, he showed up for the fans...I can dig it.
Is Eli Racing?
They’re really hammering the “world supercross championship” title.
No...just opening ceremony.
No he just went out for the fans to see him