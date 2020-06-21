Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 7 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Salt Lake City 7 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing Salt Lake City Supercross 2020
Bench Racing Salt Lake City Supercross 2020
GD2

Posts: 8397

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/21/2020 7:02 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/21/2020 7:12 AM

Photo

Happy Father's Day everyone!

Race Links
|

711stretch

Posts: 24

Joined: 8/2/2018

Location: Carlisle, PA USA

6/21/2020 7:03 AM

GD2 wrote: Photo

Happy Father's Day everyone!

Race Links

Rip it...

|

Motofinne

Posts: 8280

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

6/21/2020 7:05 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/21/2020 7:06 AM

Is something up with the qualifying stream, it says that it starts in 4½ hours? Free practise has already started. Is it that many hours until the second qualifying sessions?

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21355

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/21/2020 7:07 AM

Motofinne wrote:

Is something up with the qualifying stream, it says that it starts in 4½ hours? Free practise has already started. Is it that many hours until the second qualifying sessions?

2 1/2 hours until 2nd sessions.

|

Boomslang

Posts: 1921

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/21/2020 7:08 AM

So happy that the racing is a bit earlier today...think we are in for a insane 250 final.

|

Motofinne

Posts: 8280

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

6/21/2020 7:11 AM

Motofinne wrote:

Is something up with the qualifying stream, it says that it starts in 4½ hours? Free practise has already started. Is it that many hours until the second qualifying sessions?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

2 1/2 hours until 2nd sessions.

Yeah that sounds more normal. However this is my screen at the moment for some reason.

Photo

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21355

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/21/2020 7:22 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/21/2020 7:23 AM

Motofinne wrote:

Is something up with the qualifying stream, it says that it starts in 4½ hours? Free practise has already started. Is it that many hours until the second qualifying sessions?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

2 1/2 hours until 2nd sessions.

Motofinne wrote:

Yeah that sounds more normal. However this is my screen at the moment for some reason.

Photo

Hmm, that time brings it to the night show.

|

GD2

Posts: 8397

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/21/2020 7:24 AM

250 West FP:
Photo

|

Motofinne

Posts: 8280

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

6/21/2020 7:26 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Hmm, that time brings it to the night show.

Yeah it seems so, but i'll guess it will work once the Q2 starts!

|

Boomslang

Posts: 1921

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/21/2020 7:28 AM

Maverick, correct me if I'm wrong. The heats start at 21h00 in SA?

|

GD2

Posts: 8397

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/21/2020 7:33 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Maverick, correct me if I'm wrong. The heats start at 21h00 in SA?

250 heat one starts at 12 PM Pacific, 2 PM Central, and 3 PM Eastern. You can look up and convert from there as needed.

|

GD2

Posts: 8397

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/21/2020 7:34 AM

250 East FP:
Photo

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21355

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/21/2020 7:35 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Maverick, correct me if I'm wrong. The heats start at 21h00 in SA?

Qualifying Broadcast: 18h30
Night Show: 21h00

|

Boomslang

Posts: 1921

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/21/2020 7:35 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Maverick, correct me if I'm wrong. The heats start at 21h00 in SA?

GD2 wrote:

250 heat one starts at 12 PM Pacific, 2 PM Central, and 3 PM Eastern. You can look up and convert from there as needed.

Sweet bud, about 9pm here

|

Press516

Posts: 1052

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

6/21/2020 7:36 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/21/2020 7:37 AM

Chase looking good in first session... Thought the West was supposed to dominate? Early, I know....

And 10th in both classes was a 55.8.

|

Boomslang

Posts: 1921

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/21/2020 7:36 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Maverick, correct me if I'm wrong. The heats start at 21h00 in SA?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Qualifying Broadcast: 18h30
Night Show: 21h00

Thanks Maverick. Enjoy the eve.

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21355

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/21/2020 7:39 AM

View this post on Instagram

@AustinForkner tops 250SX West free practice 🏟 #SXFinals #SupercrossLIVE

A post shared by Supercross LIVE! (@supercrosslive) on



View this post on Instagram

@ChaseSexton tops 250SX East free practice 🏟 #SXFinals #SupercrossLIVE

A post shared by Supercross LIVE! (@supercrosslive) on

|

FerCzD

Posts: 501

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

6/21/2020 7:40 AM

Championship day 🏆
Photo

250 is going to be insane

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21355

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/21/2020 7:41 AM

Photo
Photo
Photo
|

Crush

Posts: 18820

Joined: 4/26/2009

Location: Sydney, AUS

6/21/2020 7:46 AM

Struggling to stay awake and need to make my team picks based on practice...

Tickle at a 7 or Bloss at a 2 for my last 450 spot?

|

Press516

Posts: 1052

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

6/21/2020 7:47 AM

Chase would be P2 in the 450 lineup after first session. That's really impressive.

|

GD2

Posts: 8397

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/21/2020 7:48 AM

450 A Free Practice:
Photo

|

Motofinne

Posts: 8280

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

6/21/2020 7:49 AM

For all the gear enthusiasts out there, the upcoming Moto 10!

Visa det här inlägget på Instagram

Hmm... @bell_powersports 📸© @VitalMX and @Guybmoto. @supercrosslive #motocross #supercross #dirtbike #vitalmx

Ett inlägg delat av Vital MX (@vitalmx)

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21355

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/21/2020 7:51 AM

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21355

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/21/2020 7:52 AM

View this post on Instagram

@EliTomac tops 450SX free practice 🟢 #SXFinals #SupercrossLIVE

A post shared by Supercross LIVE! (@supercrosslive) on

|

GD2

Posts: 8397

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/21/2020 8:03 AM

450 B FP:
Photo

|

GD2

Posts: 8397

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/21/2020 8:32 AM

250 East Q1:
Photo

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21355

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/21/2020 8:32 AM

Photo
|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21355

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/21/2020 8:33 AM

View this post on Instagram

@ShaneMcElrath_ sits P1 after the first 250SX East qualifying session with a 51.101 ⏱ #SXFinals #SupercrossLIVE

A post shared by Supercross LIVE! (@supercrosslive) on

|

crusty_xx

Posts: 6146

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

6/21/2020 8:35 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote: Photo

awesome

|
