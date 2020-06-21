Salt Lake City 7 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Happy Father's Day everyone!
Rip it...
Is something up with the qualifying stream, it says that it starts in 4½ hours? Free practise has already started. Is it that many hours until the second qualifying sessions?
So happy that the racing is a bit earlier today...think we are in for a insane 250 final.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
2 1/2 hours until 2nd sessions.
Yeah that sounds more normal. However this is my screen at the moment for some reason.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
2 1/2 hours until 2nd sessions.
Hmm, that time brings it to the night show.
250 West FP:
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Hmm, that time brings it to the night show.
Yeah it seems so, but i'll guess it will work once the Q2 starts!
Maverick, correct me if I'm wrong. The heats start at 21h00 in SA?
250 heat one starts at 12 PM Pacific, 2 PM Central, and 3 PM Eastern. You can look up and convert from there as needed.
250 East FP:
Chase looking good in first session... Thought the West was supposed to dominate? Early, I know....
And 10th in both classes was a 55.8.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Qualifying Broadcast: 18h30
Night Show: 21h00
Thanks Maverick. Enjoy the eve.
@AustinForkner tops 250SX West free practice 🏟 #SXFinals #SupercrossLIVE
@ChaseSexton tops 250SX East free practice 🏟 #SXFinals #SupercrossLIVE
Championship day 🏆
250 is going to be insane
Struggling to stay awake and need to make my team picks based on practice...
Tickle at a 7 or Bloss at a 2 for my last 450 spot?
Cheers, Crush
450 A Free Practice:
For all the gear enthusiasts out there, the upcoming Moto 10!
Hmm... @bell_powersports 📸© @VitalMX and @Guybmoto. @supercrosslive #motocross #supercross #dirtbike #vitalmx
@EliTomac tops 450SX free practice 🟢 #SXFinals #SupercrossLIVE
450 B FP:
250 East Q1:
@ShaneMcElrath_ sits P1 after the first 250SX East qualifying session with a 51.101 ⏱ #SXFinals #SupercrossLIVE
-MAVERICK- wrote:
awesome