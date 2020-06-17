Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 6 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Salt Lake City 6 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Bench Racing Salt Lake City Supercross 2020
GD2

6/17/2020 3:20 PM

Posts: 8388

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/17/2020 3:20 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/17/2020 3:20 PM

Photo

40 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Bromley686

Vital MX member Bromley686 56213 Bromley686 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Bromley686,56213/all 02/08/17 1 57 1

Posts: 58

Joined: 2/8/2017

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

6/17/2020 3:21 PM

Holeshot

|

RalphS

Vital MX member RalphS 79677 RalphS /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RalphS,79677/all 02/26/20 1 56

Posts: 58

Joined: 2/26/2020

Location: North Hollywood, CA USA

6/17/2020 3:23 PM

First of the bitches

|

RoflCopter726

Vital MX member RoflCopter726 17655 RoflCopter726 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17655/avatar/c50_head_1455297511.jpg?1455297123 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RoflCopter726,17655/all 11/04/09 1 12 1384 22

Posts: 1396

Joined: 11/4/2009

Location: FM, USA

6/17/2020 3:23 PM

Podium

|

deanwhite51

Vital MX member deanwhite51 59913 deanwhite51 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59913/avatar/c50_16112928_10207473973038521_4632257867213835791_o_1508540542.jpg?1508539797 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/deanwhite51,59913/all 10/05/17 15 642 4

Posts: 657

Joined: 10/5/2017

Location: Sydney, AUS

6/17/2020 3:25 PM

bring back 250W already

|

FerCzD

Vital MX member FerCzD 63630 FerCzD https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63630/avatar/c50_altas_montanas_logo2_1536283417.jpg?1536283287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FerCzD,63630/all 05/06/18 2 31 463

Posts: 494

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

6/17/2020 3:39 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/17/2020 3:40 PM

Ready to watch Webb the Wednesday Wonder in action

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10058 19 1

Posts: 10216

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/17/2020 3:42 PM

Bromley686 wrote:

Holeshot

Ah Shoot!

Photo

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10058 19 1

Posts: 10216

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/17/2020 3:43 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/17/2020 3:50 PM

FerCzD wrote:

Ready to watch Webb the Wednesday Wonder in action

In his Web Wagon?

Photo

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2236_1536705019.jpg?1536704345 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 7 1032 9 1

Posts: 1040

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

6/17/2020 3:46 PM

Going to be a bad ass night... I expect Eli to look to put this thing away. Not that he will, but it's looking like Kawasaki managed to keep Elito Mac locked in the porta potty here in SLC....

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

bvm111

Vital MX member bvm111 10841 bvm111 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10841/avatar/c50_C5362CCB_4C88_4C20_B7C0_8C758B3FA227_1584567075.jpg?1584566466 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/bvm111,10841/all 07/01/08 4 1 19 7253 65 4

Posts: 7272

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

6/17/2020 3:49 PM

thought it started at 5pm?

|

Never try to argue with idiots; they will only bring you down to their level.....and being more experienced, they will beat you at their own game!

2020.5 KTM 450 SXF FE
2006 KX250

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 365 20934 94

Posts: 21307

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/17/2020 3:51 PM

bvm111 wrote:

thought it started at 5pm?

5pm local time, 7pm Eastern.

So, soon.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Racerman967

Vital MX member Racerman967 68149 Racerman967 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Racerman967,68149/all 01/01/19 2 224 1

Posts: 228

Joined: 1/1/2019

Location: Littleton, CO USA

6/17/2020 3:52 PM

5 local time MT zone

|

B00tySweat33

Vital MX member B00tySweat33 66454 B00tySweat33 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/B00tySweat33,66454/all 10/17/18 10 33 94

Posts: 43

Joined: 10/17/2018

Location: Gainesville, FL USA

6/17/2020 4:02 PM

Pretty sure this is Tomac's 7th year in the 450 class, Ralph.

|

Park Boys

Vital MX member Park Boys 33180 Park Boys https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33180/avatar/c50_6183473299_51fb26ba11_z.jpg?1335643157 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Park-Boys,33180/all 03/23/12 46 2685 1 1

Posts: 2731

Joined: 3/23/2012

Location: MH, USA

6/17/2020 4:02 PM

They screw up RCs stats every time, drives me nuts!

|

Moto Obsessed

Vital MX member Moto Obsessed 68037 Moto Obsessed https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68037/avatar/c50_VintageKid_1555729921.jpg?1555729833 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Moto-Obsessed,68037/all 12/27/18 1 36 1024 1

Posts: 1060

Joined: 12/27/2018

Location: NC, USA

6/17/2020 4:02 PM

LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!

|

gym_jackets

Vital MX member gym_jackets 60052 gym_jackets https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/60052/avatar/c50_red_number_1_sub10_1507931599.jpg?1507931064 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gym-jackets,60052/all 10/13/17 1 239

Posts: 240

Joined: 10/13/2017

Location: Chicago, IL USA

6/17/2020 4:02 PM

Everybody talking so confidently about how Eli has this wrapped up is putting out some bad ~~VIBES~~

|

FerCzD

Vital MX member FerCzD 63630 FerCzD https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63630/avatar/c50_altas_montanas_logo2_1536283417.jpg?1536283287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FerCzD,63630/all 05/06/18 2 31 463

Posts: 494

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

6/17/2020 4:04 PM

Pressure pack situation, that's a new one

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 365 20934 94

Posts: 21307

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/17/2020 4:08 PM

Shimoda riding well.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

motomike137

Vital MX member motomike137 20053 motomike137 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20053/avatar/c50_mikees_1443200024.jpg?1443199461 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motomike137,20053/all 04/22/10 3 142 4193 54

Posts: 4335

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

6/17/2020 4:08 PM

Is Shane pointing out of the class this year?

|

colintrax

Vital MX member colintrax 48607 colintrax https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48607/avatar/c50_MXoN_maggiora_NL697_saturday_1474847906.jpg?1474847167 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/colintrax,48607/all 08/25/15 54 3779 36

Posts: 3833

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: Taylorsville, GA USA

6/17/2020 4:10 PM

15 guys in the heat?

|

AHRMA361

Vital MX member AHRMA361 3907 AHRMA361 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/3907/avatar/c50_94287430_1260741338.jpg?1294181714 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/AHRMA361,3907/all 04/01/08 4 64 2179 50

Posts: 2243

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

6/17/2020 4:10 PM

Shimoda likes roller coasters....how salient Ralph

|

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 137 4651 23 1

Posts: 4793

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

6/17/2020 4:11 PM

motomike137 wrote:

Is Shane pointing out of the class this year?

Sarcasm?

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 365 20934 94

Posts: 21307

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/17/2020 4:11 PM

motomike137 wrote:

Is Shane pointing out of the class this year?

LOL. Ask Ralph.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

cwel11

Vital MX member cwel11 77733 cwel11 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77733/avatar/c50_1A02327C_1430_4558_9506_9A770261143D_1580653465.jpg?1580652510 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cwel11,77733/all 12/04/19 2 148 11

Posts: 150

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Orangeville, PA USA

6/17/2020 4:13 PM

AHRMA361 wrote:

Shimoda likes roller coasters....how salient Ralph

Not Shimoda. Swoll. Don’t screw up Ralph’s stories. He works hard on them

|

Mr. Afterbar

Vital MX member Mr. Afterbar 71379 Mr. Afterbar /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mr-Afterbar,71379/all 05/13/19 3 959

Posts: 971

Joined: 5/13/2019

Location: Green Bay, WI USA

6/17/2020 4:13 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/17/2020 4:14 PM

motomike137 wrote:

Is Shane pointing out of the class this year?

Yes. Already has enough points. I tune Ralph out so my bad if this is sarcasm.

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 181 16 671 239 722 7665 103 6

Posts: 8388

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/17/2020 4:13 PM

250 Heat 1:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Racerman967

Vital MX member Racerman967 68149 Racerman967 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Racerman967,68149/all 01/01/19 2 224 1

Posts: 228

Joined: 1/1/2019

Location: Littleton, CO USA

6/17/2020 4:14 PM

colintrax wrote:

15 guys in the heat?

And one was a DNS

|

motomike137

Vital MX member motomike137 20053 motomike137 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20053/avatar/c50_mikees_1443200024.jpg?1443199461 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motomike137,20053/all 04/22/10 3 142 4193 54

Posts: 4335

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

6/17/2020 4:16 PM

motomike137 wrote:

Is Shane pointing out of the class this year?

aeffertz wrote:

Sarcasm?

Yes, sorry

|

KYFHO699

Vital MX member KYFHO699 25356 KYFHO699 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25356/avatar/c50_DC7F0149_9E9E_4442_820E_29A6C0AAD11A_1552773959.jpg?1552773555 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KYFHO699,25356/all 01/15/11 1 3 304 4

Posts: 308

Joined: 1/15/2011

Location: MT, USA

6/17/2020 4:17 PM

450 Heat 2 is stacked.

|

AHRMA361

Vital MX member AHRMA361 3907 AHRMA361 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/3907/avatar/c50_94287430_1260741338.jpg?1294181714 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/AHRMA361,3907/all 04/01/08 4 64 2179 50

Posts: 2243

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

6/17/2020 4:17 PM

AHRMA361 wrote:

Shimoda likes roller coasters....how salient Ralph

cwel11 wrote:

Not Shimoda. Swoll. Don’t screw up Ralph’s stories. He works hard on them

Yeah, my bad. I was so zoned out from all the worthless Ralph-isms, I messed it up. Glad your keeping the Ralph-isms straight!

|
