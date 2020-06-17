Salt Lake City 6 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
40 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Holeshot
First of the bitches
Podium
bring back 250W already
Ready to watch Webb the Wednesday Wonder in action
Bromley686 wrote:
Holeshot
Ah Shoot!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Going to be a bad ass night... I expect Eli to look to put this thing away. Not that he will, but it's looking like Kawasaki managed to keep Elito Mac locked in the porta potty here in SLC....
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
thought it started at 5pm?
Never try to argue with idiots; they will only bring you down to their level.....and being more experienced, they will beat you at their own game!
2020.5 KTM 450 SXF FE
2006 KX250
5 local time MT zone
Pretty sure this is Tomac’s 7th year in the 450 class, Ralph.
They screw up RCs stats every time, drives me nuts!
LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
Everybody talking so confidently about how Eli has this wrapped up is putting out some bad ~~VIBES~~
Pressure pack situation, that's a new one
Shimoda riding well.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Is Shane pointing out of the class this year?
15 guys in the heat?
Shimoda likes roller coasters....how salient Ralph
Sarcasm?
LOL. Ask Ralph.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Yes. Already has enough points. I tune Ralph out so my bad if this is sarcasm.
250 Heat 1:
motomike137 wrote:
Is Shane pointing out of the class this year?
aeffertz wrote:
Sarcasm?
Yes, sorry
450 Heat 2 is stacked.