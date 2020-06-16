Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 6 SX Links

Salt Lake City 6 SX Links

Related: Salt Lake City Supercross 2020 Vital Links
Salt Lake City Supercross 2020 Vital Links
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 179 16 671 239 720 7648 103 6

Posts: 8368

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/16/2020 9:56 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/17/2020 10:01 AM

Round 16 - Salt Lake City 6 (Wednesday, June 17th)
Photo
Animated Track Map

250 Entry list
450 Entry List
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 1:30 PM Pacific, 4:30 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 4 PM Pacific, 7 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 4 PM Pacific, 7 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Mountain Time):
Photo

Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Instagram
Vital MX Twitter
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 365 20904 94

Posts: 21278

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/16/2020 10:48 AM

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

#fakebook

Vital MX member #fakebook 81251 #fakebook https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/81251/avatar/c50_48_1592236353.jpg?1592236147 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/fakebook,81251/all 06/15/20 9

Posts: 9

Joined: 6/15/2020

Location: Saint Charles, MO USA

6/16/2020 3:57 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/16/2020 4:18 PM

would be great to see the long corner right next to the start gate as a deep sand section

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10050 19 1

Posts: 10208

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/17/2020 12:08 AM

Loving twice a week Supercross!
|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 6 SX Links

The Latest