Salt Lake City 5 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Holeshot!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Hole----Shaaaat. Maybe
EDIT: No holeshaaat, Mav cleaned me.
Old MXer turned Superfan.
Holeshot!
Son of bitch, shit!
In
Gate malfunction
Check out today’s @GoPro Course Preview with @KenRoczen94 🎥 #SXRound15 #SupercrossLIVE
Tonight is going to be chaos.
Could get used to having a race every few days, that's for sure
Benny BOSS
2 minutes right? Almost 1am here...the link aint live yet.
Benny BOSS
Can you imagine....how old is he?
Horse Racing! My NBCSN has Hores Racing on right now. FUCK ME RUNNING!!!
RIP to everybody who doesn't have gold right now
Could get used to having a race every few days, that's for sure
I'm also digging it but these late nights/early mornings are killing me.
No audio on gold
Gold. No sound?
no volume on gold pass?
Is that Barcia on horse #6?
Audio good now.
Stream getting better from time to time it seems. :D
They should bid out seats to like 500 people. Just sayin.
Jett is so fun to watch. Just a ball of energy.
Forkner sending a message
Dick move already from Forkner.
Such a bullshit move by forkner. Dude has little dick syndrome
damn Jett had a bad ass start.. was everyone else sleeping?