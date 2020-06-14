Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 5 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Salt Lake City 5 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 179 16 671 239 718 7648 103 6

Posts: 8366

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/14/2020 3:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/14/2020 3:30 PM

Photo

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 364 20895 94

Posts: 21267

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/14/2020 3:30 PM

Holeshot!

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

hamncheeze

Vital MX member hamncheeze 61541 hamncheeze https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61541/avatar/c50_IMG_1433_1516986347.jpg?1516986076 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hamncheeze,61541/all 01/13/18 18 1814 7

Posts: 1832

Joined: 1/13/2018

Location: BC, CAN

6/14/2020 3:31 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/14/2020 3:33 PM

Hole----Shaaaat. Maybe



EDIT: No holeshaaat, Mav cleaned me.

|

Old MXer turned Superfan.

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10038 19 1

Posts: 10196

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/14/2020 3:32 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Holeshot!

Son of bitch, shit!

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

I'vegotthenutz

Vital MX member I'vegotthenutz 51793 I'vegotthenutz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/51793/avatar/c50_1_multipart_3_image_1490457963.jpg?1490457364 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ivegotthenutz,51793/all 04/09/16 1 7 306 16

Posts: 313

Joined: 4/9/2016

Location: Alberta, CAN

6/14/2020 3:44 PM

In

|

RalphS

Vital MX member RalphS 79677 RalphS /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RalphS,79677/all 02/26/20 1 41

Posts: 42

Joined: 2/26/2020

Location: North Hollywood, CA USA

6/14/2020 3:46 PM

Gate malfunction

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 364 20895 94

Posts: 21267

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/14/2020 3:48 PM

View this post on Instagram

Check out today’s @GoPro Course Preview with @KenRoczen94 🎥 #SXRound15 #SupercrossLIVE

A post shared by Supercross LIVE! (@supercrosslive) on

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 40 719 1

Posts: 759

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

6/14/2020 3:49 PM

Tonight is going to be chaos.

|

jorgechavez

Vital MX member jorgechavez 56516 jorgechavez https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56516/avatar/c50_CR3A6017_600x400_1489959416.jpg?1489959157 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jorgechavez,56516/all 03/01/17 38 3384 6

Posts: 3424

Joined: 3/1/2017

Location: CAN

6/14/2020 3:55 PM

Could get used to having a race every few days, that's for sure

|

motomike137

Vital MX member motomike137 20053 motomike137 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20053/avatar/c50_mikees_1443200024.jpg?1443199461 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motomike137,20053/all 04/22/10 3 141 4146 54

Posts: 4287

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

6/14/2020 3:58 PM

Benny BOSS

|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_images_1_1591638016.jpg?1591637420 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 8 60 1830 1

Posts: 1890

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/14/2020 3:59 PM

2 minutes right? Almost 1am here...the link aint live yet.blink

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_images_1_1591638016.jpg?1591637420 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 8 60 1830 1

Posts: 1890

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/14/2020 4:00 PM

motomike137 wrote:

Benny BOSS

Can you imagine....how old is he?

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10038 19 1

Posts: 10196

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/14/2020 4:00 PM

Horse Racing! My NBCSN has Hores Racing on right now. FUCK ME RUNNING!!!

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

gym_jackets

Vital MX member gym_jackets 60052 gym_jackets https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/60052/avatar/c50_red_number_1_sub10_1507931599.jpg?1507931064 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gym-jackets,60052/all 10/13/17 1 232

Posts: 233

Joined: 10/13/2017

Location: Chicago, IL USA

6/14/2020 4:01 PM

RIP to everybody who doesn't have gold right now

|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_images_1_1591638016.jpg?1591637420 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 8 60 1830 1

Posts: 1890

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/14/2020 4:01 PM

jorgechavez wrote:

Could get used to having a race every few days, that's for sure

I'm also digging it but these late nights/early mornings are killing me.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

WhatsStoppingU

Vital MX member WhatsStoppingU 63772 WhatsStoppingU https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63772/avatar/c50_3B6458BC_05CE_4624_BFB0_B9AA39CA40EF_1526323438.jpg?1526323131 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/WhatsStoppingU,63772/all 05/14/18 7 163

Posts: 170

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

6/14/2020 4:01 PM

No audio on gold

|

cwel11

Vital MX member cwel11 77733 cwel11 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77733/avatar/c50_1A02327C_1430_4558_9506_9A770261143D_1580653465.jpg?1580652510 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cwel11,77733/all 12/04/19 2 133 11

Posts: 135

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Orangeville, PA USA

6/14/2020 4:01 PM

Gold. No sound?

|

Trevor91

Vital MX member Trevor91 16320 Trevor91 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16320/avatar/c50_Screen_Shot_2014_09_07_at_4.50.03_PM_1427226618.jpg?1427226425 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Trevor91,16320/all 08/05/09 2 4 158 3

Posts: 162

Joined: 8/5/2009

Location: Kempton, PA USA

6/14/2020 4:02 PM

no volume on gold pass?

|

EbarDP48

Vital MX member EbarDP48 13376 EbarDP48 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13376/avatar/c50_119178390_1229658989.jpg?1294187863 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/EbarDP48,13376/all 12/18/08 5 13 72 1

Posts: 85

Joined: 12/18/2008

Location: Groveland, FL USA

6/14/2020 4:02 PM

Is that Barcia on horse #6?

|

EcoSX478

Vital MX member EcoSX478 44699 EcoSX478 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44699/avatar/c50_image_1413430265.jpg?1413429844 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/EcoSX478,44699/all 10/15/14 19 234

Posts: 253

Joined: 10/15/2014

Location: Bernardston, MA USA

6/14/2020 4:02 PM

Audio good now.

|

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 2 264

Posts: 266

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

6/14/2020 4:02 PM

Stream getting better from time to time it seems. :D

|

Falcon

Vital MX member Falcon 30901 Falcon https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/30901/avatar/c50_hatfall_1450633513.jpg?1450633306 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Falcon,30901/all 11/16/11 3 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Falcon,30901/setup 47 5100 22

Posts: 5149

Joined: 11/16/2011

Location: Menifee, CA USA

6/14/2020 4:02 PM

Reese95w wrote:

Horse Racing! My NBCSN has Hores Racing on right now. FUCK ME RUNNING!!!

Neptune Storm wins!

|

Braaapin' aint easy.

DownSouth

Vital MX member DownSouth 10910 DownSouth https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10910/avatar/c50_s780_71185818_1028882700778452_6710921154506153656_n_1578792018.jpg?1578791149 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DownSouth,10910/all 07/05/08 4 88 88 8994 15

Posts: 9082

Joined: 7/5/2008

Location: Tallapoosa, GA USA

6/14/2020 4:03 PM

Reese95w wrote:

Horse Racing! My NBCSN has Hores Racing on right now. FUCK ME RUNNING!!!

Horses on my TV as well.

At least the races are usually short, The Kentucky derby seems like a 5 hour telecast for a 45 second race.

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10038 19 1

Posts: 10196

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/14/2020 4:03 PM

Reese95w wrote:

Horse Racing! My NBCSN has Hores Racing on right now. FUCK ME RUNNING!!!

It's over. Thank you God!

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

CJ Hadwin

Vital MX member CJ Hadwin 81129 CJ Hadwin /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CJ-Hadwin,81129/all 06/03/20 55

Posts: 55

Joined: 6/3/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

6/14/2020 4:04 PM

They should bid out seats to like 500 people. Just sayin.

|

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 137 4614 23 1

Posts: 4755

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

6/14/2020 4:07 PM

Jett is so fun to watch. Just a ball of energy.

|

RoflCopter726

Vital MX member RoflCopter726 17655 RoflCopter726 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17655/avatar/c50_head_1455297511.jpg?1455297123 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RoflCopter726,17655/all 11/04/09 1 12 1362 22

Posts: 1374

Joined: 11/4/2009

Location: FM, USA

6/14/2020 4:08 PM

Forkner sending a messagew00t

|

DownSouth

Vital MX member DownSouth 10910 DownSouth https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10910/avatar/c50_s780_71185818_1028882700778452_6710921154506153656_n_1578792018.jpg?1578791149 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DownSouth,10910/all 07/05/08 4 88 88 8994 15

Posts: 9082

Joined: 7/5/2008

Location: Tallapoosa, GA USA

6/14/2020 4:08 PM

Dick move already from Forkner.

|

Narwhal

Vital MX member Narwhal 54512 Narwhal https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54512/avatar/c50_29496806_929720653852945_1826959408283207202_n_1524592817.jpg?1524592697 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Narwhal,54512/all 10/08/16 9 92

Posts: 101

Joined: 10/8/2016

Location: Ingleside, IL USA

6/14/2020 4:08 PM

Such a bullshit move by forkner. Dude has little dick syndrome

|

drenmaster

Vital MX member drenmaster 45179 drenmaster /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/drenmaster,45179/all 12/06/14 7 771 23

Posts: 778

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

6/14/2020 4:09 PM

damn Jett had a bad ass start.. was everyone else sleeping?

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 5 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

The Latest