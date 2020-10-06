Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 4 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Salt Lake City 4 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing Supercross 2020
Bench Racing Supercross 2020
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 178 16 671 239 715 7623 103 6

Posts: 8338

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/10/2020 10:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/10/2020 10:30 AM

Photo

30 minutes until free practice starts!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 363 20816 94

Posts: 21187

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/10/2020 10:44 AM

Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 9997 19 1

Posts: 10155

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/10/2020 10:49 AM

Non-Administrator or Moderator Holeshot

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

FerCzD

Vital MX member FerCzD 63630 FerCzD https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63630/avatar/c50_altas_montanas_logo2_1536283417.jpg?1536283287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FerCzD,63630/all 05/06/18 2 30 416

Posts: 446

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

6/10/2020 10:51 AM

Podium

|

js451

Vital MX member js451 60198 js451 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/js451,60198/all 10/23/17 16 343 1

Posts: 359

Joined: 10/23/2017

Location: AUS

6/10/2020 10:53 AM

So is this a 250 west round?

|

Dimblewambie

Vital MX member Dimblewambie 56011 Dimblewambie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56011/avatar/c50_289BD422_2F18_4DE8_82CD_D7CDC95D439E_1549498048.jpg?1549498030 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dimblewambie,56011/all 01/28/17 7 561 1

Posts: 568

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

6/10/2020 11:05 AM

js451 wrote:

So is this a 250 west round?

Correct. Let’s go racing! Love these Wednesday night things

|

Mantis Toboggan, M.D

EvelMX11

Vital MX member EvelMX11 76955 EvelMX11 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/76955/avatar/c50_20191114_175254_1573772211.jpg?1573771986 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/EvelMX11,76955/all 11/14/19 7 36

Posts: 43

Joined: 11/14/2019

Location: Penn Yan, NY USA

6/10/2020 11:05 AM

Yes

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 363 20816 94

Posts: 21187

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/10/2020 11:05 AM

Track Walk

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

CivBars

Vital MX member CivBars 70756 CivBars https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70756/avatar/c50_mormonlakesxs_1587773120.jpg?1587773119 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CivBars,70756/all 04/13/19 54 1081 24

Posts: 1138

Joined: 4/13/2019

Location: AZ, USA

6/10/2020 11:14 AM

js451 wrote:

So is this a 250 west round?

Dimblewambie wrote:

Correct. Let’s go racing! Love these Wednesday night things

Dave Prater said that he's keeping an open mind to a weekday race day. Ticket sales 2x a week at 1 venue would be a challenge except maybe A1 and A2. Weekday night race could mean broadcast on main NBC channel. I can't see this happening every week but maybe a few times a season? The travel between Wednesday and Saturday would be hard. So those 2 cities would have to be close to each other and in Cali maybe? Or the Wednesday race is before an off Saturday? I'm all for it. Especially if that means a bigger break between SX and MX or even a few more breaks within the season. The grind is real.

|

tek14

Vital MX member tek14 41925 tek14 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41925/avatar/c50_tek14_1467663667.jpg?1467663589 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tek14,41925/all 01/26/14 37 2423 12 1

Posts: 2460

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: FIN

6/10/2020 11:22 AM

nbcgold is starting in 2 hours?

|

https://instagram.com/rczone

WCRider

Vital MX member WCRider 59185 WCRider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59185/avatar/c50_yjtyj_1563494544.jpg?1563493638 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/WCRider,59185/all 08/19/17 10 9 1865 15

Posts: 1875

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

6/10/2020 11:24 AM

Jett is back.

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 9997 19 1

Posts: 10155

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/10/2020 11:35 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/10/2020 11:43 AM

One can dream,
Photo

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

EvelMX11

Vital MX member EvelMX11 76955 EvelMX11 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/76955/avatar/c50_20191114_175254_1573772211.jpg?1573771986 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/EvelMX11,76955/all 11/14/19 7 36

Posts: 43

Joined: 11/14/2019

Location: Penn Yan, NY USA

6/10/2020 11:36 AM

Roczen for the win.

|

yak651

Vital MX member yak651 622 yak651 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/622/avatar/c50_IMG_20160311_164232875_1458751890.jpg?1458751727 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/yak651,622/all 08/26/06 3 4 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/yak651,622/setup 117 3757 90 3

Posts: 3874

Joined: 8/26/2006

Location: Appleton, WI USA

6/10/2020 11:36 AM

Reese95w wrote:

One can dream,
Photo

Ha that one might be getting a little carried away!

|

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 137 4535 23 1

Posts: 4676

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

6/10/2020 11:47 AM

tek14 wrote:

nbcgold is starting in 2 hours?

Yep. 2nd qualifiers only.

|

Racerman967

Vital MX member Racerman967 68149 Racerman967 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Racerman967,68149/all 01/01/19 2 203 1

Posts: 207

Joined: 1/1/2019

Location: Littleton, CO USA

6/10/2020 11:56 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/10/2020 12:16 PM

js451 wrote:

So is this a 250 west round?

Dimblewambie wrote:

Correct. Let’s go racing! Love these Wednesday night things

CivBars wrote:

Dave Prater said that he's keeping an open mind to a weekday race day. Ticket sales 2x a week at 1 venue would be a challenge except maybe A1 and A2. Weekday night race could mean broadcast on main NBC channel. I can't see this happening every week but maybe a few times a season? The travel between Wednesday and Saturday would be hard. So those 2 cities would have to be close to each other and in Cali maybe? Or the Wednesday race is before an off Saturday? I'm all for it. Especially if that means a bigger break between SX and MX or even a few more breaks within the season. The grind is real.

You could do Denver/SLC as well. Atlanta/Tampa. It is a vialble way to expand the schedule without adding weeks.

|

FerCzD

Vital MX member FerCzD 63630 FerCzD https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63630/avatar/c50_altas_montanas_logo2_1536283417.jpg?1536283287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FerCzD,63630/all 05/06/18 2 30 416

Posts: 446

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

6/10/2020 11:56 AM

EvelMX11 wrote:

Roczen for the win.

He won't rebound from getting lapped twice on Sunday; besides, Webb is in his head now.

|

Grenader26

Vital MX member Grenader26 38951 Grenader26 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/38951/avatar/c50_image_1420399769.jpg?1420399287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Grenader26,38951/all 05/17/13 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Grenader26,38951/setup 11 142 29

Posts: 155

Joined: 5/17/2013

Location: Denton, TX USA

6/10/2020 11:58 AM

Reese95w wrote:

One can dream,
Photo

Looks like one of those old slot car sets 😂😂😂

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 9997 19 1

Posts: 10155

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/10/2020 12:11 PM

Good weather today, the leaders of the 450 class will probably only lap up to 7th or 6th place tonight.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 363 20816 94

Posts: 21187

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/10/2020 12:13 PM

View this post on Instagram

@AustinForkner tops 250SX free practice ✅ #SXRound14 #SupercrossLIVE

A post shared by Supercross LIVE! (@supercrosslive) on

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 363 20816 94

Posts: 21187

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/10/2020 12:13 PM

View this post on Instagram

@DeanWilson15 tops 450SX free practice 🏁 #SXRound14 #SupercrossLIVE

A post shared by Supercross LIVE! (@supercrosslive) on

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2236_1536705019.jpg?1536704345 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 7 997 9 1

Posts: 1005

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

6/10/2020 12:15 PM

It's race day, everyone gets a thumbs up today!!!

And I totally wish they had gone up in the stands at least once during this adventure.

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

sir scrubadubdub

Vital MX member sir scrubadubdub 79926 sir scrubadubdub /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/sir-scrubadubdub,79926/all 03/11/20 27

Posts: 27

Joined: 3/11/2020

Location: Corona Del Mar, CA USA

6/10/2020 12:16 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/10/2020 12:18 PM

Anyone want to guess what excuse Kenny will use tonight when Tomac laps him? Right now I'd say it's toss up between bike set-up, mystery illness, and altitude. Who knows? But if we get really lucky tonight, we just might get to hear something brand new, or maybe even a combination of all 3. But seriously, hope it's a good race and especially looking forward to forkner vs ferandis.

|

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2236_1536705019.jpg?1536704345 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 7 997 9 1

Posts: 1005

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

6/10/2020 12:19 PM

Anybody have the practice times?

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2236_1536705019.jpg?1536704345 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 7 997 9 1

Posts: 1005

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

6/10/2020 12:22 PM

250B in the 49's... What did the 450's run in practice?

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 363 20816 94

Posts: 21187

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/10/2020 12:23 PM

Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

FerCzD

Vital MX member FerCzD 63630 FerCzD https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63630/avatar/c50_altas_montanas_logo2_1536283417.jpg?1536283287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FerCzD,63630/all 05/06/18 2 30 416

Posts: 446

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

6/10/2020 12:23 PM

sir scrubadubdub wrote:

Anyone want to guess what excuse Kenny will use tonight when Tomac laps him? Right now I'd say it's toss up between bike set-up, mystery illness, and altitude. Who knows? But if we get really lucky tonight, we just might get to hear something brand new, or maybe even a combination of all 3. But seriously, hope it's a good race and especially looking forward to forkner vs ferandis.

I'm going for high altitude cerebral edema (HACE) due to long term exposure to high altitude. He's been there for two weeks now, seems a viable option.

|

Dimblewambie

Vital MX member Dimblewambie 56011 Dimblewambie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56011/avatar/c50_289BD422_2F18_4DE8_82CD_D7CDC95D439E_1549498048.jpg?1549498030 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dimblewambie,56011/all 01/28/17 7 561 1

Posts: 568

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

6/10/2020 12:24 PM

Press516 wrote:

Anybody have the practice times?

Photo
Photo
|

Mantis Toboggan, M.D

Racerman967

Vital MX member Racerman967 68149 Racerman967 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Racerman967,68149/all 01/01/19 2 203 1

Posts: 207

Joined: 1/1/2019

Location: Littleton, CO USA

6/10/2020 12:29 PM

FerCzD wrote:

I'm going for high altitude cerebral edema (HACE) due to long term exposure to high altitude. He's been there for two weeks now, seems a viable option.

My thought as well. I think the altitude hits him hard 12-15 minutes in. He was 20 seconds back at the 12 minute mark on Sunday and then just damn near stopped.

|

sir scrubadubdub

Vital MX member sir scrubadubdub 79926 sir scrubadubdub /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/sir-scrubadubdub,79926/all 03/11/20 27

Posts: 27

Joined: 3/11/2020

Location: Corona Del Mar, CA USA

6/10/2020 12:29 PM

FerCzD wrote:

I'm going for high altitude cerebral edema (HACE) due to long term exposure to high altitude. He's been there for two weeks now, seems a viable option.

Nice, sounds quite convincing. I like it.

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 4 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The Latest