Salt Lake City 4 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

js451 wrote: So is this a 250 west round? Dimblewambie wrote: Correct. Let’s go racing! Love these Wednesday night things

Dave Prater said that he's keeping an open mind to a weekday race day. Ticket sales 2x a week at 1 venue would be a challenge except maybe A1 and A2. Weekday night race could mean broadcast on main NBC channel. I can't see this happening every week but maybe a few times a season? The travel between Wednesday and Saturday would be hard. So those 2 cities would have to be close to each other and in Cali maybe? Or the Wednesday race is before an off Saturday? I'm all for it. Especially if that means a bigger break between SX and MX or even a few more breaks within the season. The grind is real.