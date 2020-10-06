Salt Lake City 4 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until free practice starts!
So is this a 250 west round?
Yes
Track Walk
Dimblewambie wrote:
Correct. Let’s go racing! Love these Wednesday night things
Dave Prater said that he's keeping an open mind to a weekday race day. Ticket sales 2x a week at 1 venue would be a challenge except maybe A1 and A2. Weekday night race could mean broadcast on main NBC channel. I can't see this happening every week but maybe a few times a season? The travel between Wednesday and Saturday would be hard. So those 2 cities would have to be close to each other and in Cali maybe? Or the Wednesday race is before an off Saturday? I'm all for it. Especially if that means a bigger break between SX and MX or even a few more breaks within the season. The grind is real.
nbcgold is starting in 2 hours?
Jett is back.
One can dream,
Roczen for the win.
You could do Denver/SLC as well. Atlanta/Tampa. It is a vialble way to expand the schedule without adding weeks.
Good weather today, the leaders of the 450 class will probably only lap up to 7th or 6th place tonight.
It's race day, everyone gets a thumbs up today!!!
And I totally wish they had gone up in the stands at least once during this adventure.
Anyone want to guess what excuse Kenny will use tonight when Tomac laps him? Right now I'd say it's toss up between bike set-up, mystery illness, and altitude. Who knows? But if we get really lucky tonight, we just might get to hear something brand new, or maybe even a combination of all 3. But seriously, hope it's a good race and especially looking forward to forkner vs ferandis.
Anybody have the practice times?
250B in the 49's... What did the 450's run in practice?
I'm going for high altitude cerebral edema (HACE) due to long term exposure to high altitude. He's been there for two weeks now, seems a viable option.
My thought as well. I think the altitude hits him hard 12-15 minutes in. He was 20 seconds back at the 12 minute mark on Sunday and then just damn near stopped.