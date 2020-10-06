Salt Lake City 4 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

25 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Race Links
Edited Date/Time:
Usually I can watch the race stream by now but it's still not listed as live. I usually goes up a bit before the actual start and will just say "Coverage will begin soon" or something along those lines..
No qualifying replay on the website either, hopefully we're able to watch!
EDIT: It's up!
Podium
Webb wagon here!
“Pointless Stories with Ralph Shaheen” is about to start!!! Gather round the TV!!!
Both classes feel tighter at the top than Sunday... Let's hope it stays that way. Want the awesome racing but more than 2 guys contending.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
This is fun.
JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Dirt biking from 11 to late 50’s, loves wood riding on the old 525.
Edited Date/Time:
I hope so too! I couldn't get qualifying on my tv to ever kick in. I watched on my computer but it kept kicking out and I would have to go out an
then back in several times! NBC sucks!!!
Ralph loves police brutality and racism talk
If 94 podiums, that will be confusing.
Wtf did that opening have to do with SX????
Who do y'all got in 250's???
The over under for how many times we see Webbs crash tonight is 3
stream cutting out for anyone else?
Ffs stream dropped already
Wow already a replay of Ferrandis at A2 ffs
DF & CC crash shown 4 times already in like 20 seconds lol
Whoops were bigger in the mud
Mosiman trying to punt dudes to the cheap seats in the heat race... this is like the 3rd time at least
This stream dropping on gold is gonna piss me off something rotten
Ohhhhhhhhhhh
That tuff block saved Ferandis' season
Karmas a bitch lol frenchy
Damn son