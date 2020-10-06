Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 4 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Salt Lake City 4 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing Salt Lake City
Bench Racing Salt Lake City
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 179 16 671 239 715 7630 103 6

Posts: 8345

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/10/2020 3:34 PM

Photo

25 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

K-Dub14

Vital MX member K-Dub14 68250 K-Dub14 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/K-Dub14,68250/all 01/05/19 64

Posts: 64

Joined: 1/5/2019

Location: Columbus, OH USA

6/10/2020 3:35 PM

holeshot

|

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 137 4571 23 1

Posts: 4712

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

6/10/2020 3:37 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/10/2020 3:46 PM

Usually I can watch the race stream by now but it's still not listed as live. I usually goes up a bit before the actual start and will just say "Coverage will begin soon" or something along those lines..

No qualifying replay on the website either, hopefully we're able to watch!

EDIT: It's up!

|

oilman400

Vital MX member oilman400 7298 oilman400 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/7298/avatar/c50_image.jpg?1352431466 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/oilman400,7298/all 04/01/08 1 24 509 13

Posts: 533

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Winters, CA USA

6/10/2020 3:37 PM

Podium

|

AHRMA361

Vital MX member AHRMA361 3907 AHRMA361 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/3907/avatar/c50_94287430_1260741338.jpg?1294181714 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/AHRMA361,3907/all 04/01/08 4 64 2175 50

Posts: 2239

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

6/10/2020 3:40 PM

Webb wagon here!

|

cwel11

Vital MX member cwel11 77733 cwel11 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77733/avatar/c50_1A02327C_1430_4558_9506_9A770261143D_1580653465.jpg?1580652510 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cwel11,77733/all 12/04/19 2 122 11

Posts: 124

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Orangeville, PA USA

6/10/2020 3:47 PM

“Pointless Stories with Ralph Shaheen” is about to start!!! Gather round the TV!!!
Photo

|

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2236_1536705019.jpg?1536704345 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 7 1014 9 1

Posts: 1022

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

6/10/2020 3:48 PM

Both classes feel tighter at the top than Sunday... Let's hope it stays that way. Want the awesome racing but more than 2 guys contending.

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

Drtbykr

Vital MX member Drtbykr 881 Drtbykr https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/881/avatar/c50_F6711B13_0F46_4204_9C86_65FCFC4FF235_1558207821.jpg?1558206934 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Drtbykr,881/all 10/29/06 111 1771 11 1

Posts: 1882

Joined: 10/29/2006

Location: Fredericton, CAN

6/10/2020 3:51 PM

This is fun.

|

JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Dirt biking from 11 to late 50’s, loves wood riding on the old 525.

mikejames533

Vital MX member mikejames533 38425 mikejames533 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mikejames533,38425/all 04/05/13 7 46

Posts: 53

Joined: 4/5/2013

Location: Mystic, IA USA

6/10/2020 3:56 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/10/2020 3:58 PM

aeffertz wrote:

Usually I can watch the race stream by now but it's still not listed as live. I usually goes up a bit before the actual start and will just say "Coverage will begin soon" or something along those lines..

No qualifying replay on the website either, hopefully we're able to watch!

EDIT: It's up!

I hope so too! I couldn't get qualifying on my tv to ever kick in. I watched on my computer but it kept kicking out and I would have to go out an
then back in several times! NBC sucks!!!

|

Dimblewambie

Vital MX member Dimblewambie 56011 Dimblewambie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56011/avatar/c50_289BD422_2F18_4DE8_82CD_D7CDC95D439E_1549498048.jpg?1549498030 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dimblewambie,56011/all 01/28/17 7 565 1

Posts: 572

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

6/10/2020 3:58 PM

cwel11 wrote:

“Pointless Stories with Ralph Shaheen” is about to start!!! Gather round the TV!!!
Photo

Can’t wait to hear how tan everyone is getting up at elevation.

|

Mantis Toboggan, M.D

hellbillyohio

Vital MX member hellbillyohio 57120 hellbillyohio https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57120/avatar/c50_QlBaWjAxVV9qMXcx_o_hillbilly_in_tf2_funny_1500498767.jpg?1500498016 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hellbillyohio,57120/all 04/06/17 12 408 2

Posts: 420

Joined: 4/6/2017

Location: Columbus, OH USA

6/10/2020 4:00 PM

Ralph loves police brutality and racism talk

|

Drtbykr

Vital MX member Drtbykr 881 Drtbykr https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/881/avatar/c50_F6711B13_0F46_4204_9C86_65FCFC4FF235_1558207821.jpg?1558206934 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Drtbykr,881/all 10/29/06 111 1771 11 1

Posts: 1882

Joined: 10/29/2006

Location: Fredericton, CAN

6/10/2020 4:01 PM

If 94 podiums, that will be confusing.

|

JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Dirt biking from 11 to late 50’s, loves wood riding on the old 525.

cwel11

Vital MX member cwel11 77733 cwel11 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77733/avatar/c50_1A02327C_1430_4558_9506_9A770261143D_1580653465.jpg?1580652510 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cwel11,77733/all 12/04/19 2 122 11

Posts: 124

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Orangeville, PA USA

6/10/2020 4:02 PM

Wtf did that opening have to do with SX????

|

hellbillyohio

Vital MX member hellbillyohio 57120 hellbillyohio https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57120/avatar/c50_QlBaWjAxVV9qMXcx_o_hillbilly_in_tf2_funny_1500498767.jpg?1500498016 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hellbillyohio,57120/all 04/06/17 12 408 2

Posts: 420

Joined: 4/6/2017

Location: Columbus, OH USA

6/10/2020 4:02 PM

Who do y'all got in 250's???

|

Goon126

Vital MX member Goon126 68667 Goon126 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68667/avatar/c50_bug_1547847679.jpg?1547847181 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Goon126,68667/all 01/18/19 23 282

Posts: 306

Joined: 1/18/2019

Location: CA, USA

6/10/2020 4:02 PM

The over under for how many times we see Webbs crash tonight is 3

|

RoflCopter726

Vital MX member RoflCopter726 17655 RoflCopter726 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17655/avatar/c50_head_1455297511.jpg?1455297123 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RoflCopter726,17655/all 11/04/09 1 12 1346 22

Posts: 1358

Joined: 11/4/2009

Location: FM, USA

6/10/2020 4:03 PM

stream cutting out for anyone else?

|

mx_phreek

Vital MX member mx_phreek 17303 mx_phreek https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17303/avatar/c50_94724070_1293893912.jpg?1294193329 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mx-phreek,17303/all 10/07/09 4 33 1295 76

Posts: 1328

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

6/10/2020 4:03 PM

Ffs stream dropped already

|

CivBars

Vital MX member CivBars 70756 CivBars https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70756/avatar/c50_mormonlakesxs_1587773120.jpg?1587773119 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CivBars,70756/all 04/13/19 54 1084 24

Posts: 1141

Joined: 4/13/2019

Location: AZ, USA

6/10/2020 4:03 PM

E lol

Photo


|

Spudinki45

Vital MX member Spudinki45 69482 Spudinki45 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69482/avatar/c50_20190222_224443_1550900753.jpg?1550900705 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Spudinki45,69482/all 02/16/19 6 46

Posts: 52

Joined: 2/16/2019

Location: Chandler, AZ USA

6/10/2020 4:04 PM

Wow already a replay of Ferrandis at A2 ffs

|

ruskymx

Vital MX member ruskymx 43580 ruskymx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43580/avatar/c50_eli_tomac_10_1494648108.jpg?1494648092 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ruskymx,43580/all 06/22/14 4 40 620 13

Posts: 660

Joined: 6/22/2014

Location: Orwigsburg, PA USA

6/10/2020 4:04 PM

DF & CC crash shown 4 times already in like 20 seconds lol

|

Rusky's MX Pics-Met Life 2019 pics are up!!
My Instagram
My Facebook Page

cwel11

Vital MX member cwel11 77733 cwel11 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77733/avatar/c50_1A02327C_1430_4558_9506_9A770261143D_1580653465.jpg?1580652510 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cwel11,77733/all 12/04/19 2 122 11

Posts: 124

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Orangeville, PA USA

6/10/2020 4:04 PM

Drtbykr wrote:

If 94 podiums, that will be confusing.

Just crossed my mind too. Kinda blows the whole excuse train up

|

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 137 4571 23 1

Posts: 4712

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

6/10/2020 4:05 PM

mx_phreek wrote:

Ffs stream dropped already

Struggle bus today.

Also 4 minutes in, already saw the Dylan and Christian crash 2 times.

|

Hcallz5

Vital MX member Hcallz5 40143 Hcallz5 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40143/avatar/c50_unnamed_1472013346.jpg?1472012471 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hcallz5,40143/all 08/20/13 6 1392

Posts: 1398

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

6/10/2020 4:07 PM

Whoops were bigger in the mud wassat

|

2019 TX300
'10 200 XC-w

avidchimp

Vital MX member avidchimp 11013 avidchimp https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11013/avatar/c50_118709250_1230137971.jpg?1294185205 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/avidchimp,11013/all 07/09/08 12 10 3288 11 1

Posts: 3300

Joined: 7/9/2008

Location: Studio City, CA USA

6/10/2020 4:07 PM

mx_phreek wrote:

Ffs stream dropped already

aeffertz wrote:

Struggle bus today.

Also 4 minutes in, already saw the Dylan and Christian crash 2 times.

Fuck the gold app. Total dogshit...

|

Moto Obsessed

Vital MX member Moto Obsessed 68037 Moto Obsessed https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68037/avatar/c50_VintageKid_1555729921.jpg?1555729833 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Moto-Obsessed,68037/all 12/27/18 1 36 1018 1

Posts: 1054

Joined: 12/27/2018

Location: NC, USA

6/10/2020 4:08 PM

Mosiman trying to punt dudes to the cheap seats in the heat race... this is like the 3rd time at least

|

mx_phreek

Vital MX member mx_phreek 17303 mx_phreek https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17303/avatar/c50_94724070_1293893912.jpg?1294193329 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mx-phreek,17303/all 10/07/09 4 33 1295 76

Posts: 1328

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

6/10/2020 4:08 PM

This stream dropping on gold is gonna piss me off something rotten

|

Moto Obsessed

Vital MX member Moto Obsessed 68037 Moto Obsessed https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/68037/avatar/c50_VintageKid_1555729921.jpg?1555729833 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Moto-Obsessed,68037/all 12/27/18 1 36 1018 1

Posts: 1054

Joined: 12/27/2018

Location: NC, USA

6/10/2020 4:09 PM

Ohhhhhhhhhhh

|

gym_jackets

Vital MX member gym_jackets 60052 gym_jackets https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/60052/avatar/c50_red_number_1_sub10_1507931599.jpg?1507931064 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gym-jackets,60052/all 10/13/17 1 216

Posts: 217

Joined: 10/13/2017

Location: Chicago, IL USA

6/10/2020 4:09 PM

That tuff block saved Ferandis' season

|

Markturbo

Vital MX member Markturbo 56618 Markturbo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56618/avatar/c50_HRC_1552216038.jpg?1552215729 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Markturbo,56618/all 03/08/17 5 388 1

Posts: 393

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

6/10/2020 4:09 PM

Karmas a bitch lol frenchy

|

RoflCopter726

Vital MX member RoflCopter726 17655 RoflCopter726 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17655/avatar/c50_head_1455297511.jpg?1455297123 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RoflCopter726,17655/all 11/04/09 1 12 1346 22

Posts: 1358

Joined: 11/4/2009

Location: FM, USA

6/10/2020 4:09 PM

Damn son

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 4 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

The Latest