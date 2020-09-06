Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 4 SX Links

Salt Lake City 4 SX Links

Round 14 - Salt Lake City 4 (Wednesday, June 10th)
Photo
Animated Track Map

250 Entry List
450 Entry List
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 1:30 PM Pacific, 4:30 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 4 PM Pacific, 7 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 4 PM Pacific, 7 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Mountain Time):
Photo
Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

That layout leaves very little time to clear a first turn crash.

got directly the same thought 0_o

Beautiful day in SLC.

Photo

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

