Salt Lake City 3 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

40 minutes until the broadcast starts!
I'm hoping for a close one between Shane and Sexton.
How bad is the track?
i'll recording it and put it online right after the race and post the link here to watch it
may upload takes awhile...cause HD should be around 8GB ...i'll not cuting out the commercials lol
track looks very bad in my opinion....but i'm not a pro racer lol
DanielMode wrote:
i'll recording it and put it online right after the race and post the link here to watch it
may upload takes awhile...cause HD should be around 8GB ...i'll not cuting out the commercials lol
Thats good to know, just incase I fall asleep.
Thanks.
DanielMode wrote:
track looks very bad in my opinion....but i'm not a pro racer lol
We in for a treat.
Marchbanks 250
DanielMode wrote:
i'll recording it and put it online right after the race and post the link here to watch it
may upload takes awhile...cause HD should be around 8GB ...i'll not cuting out the commercials lol
Boomslang wrote:
Thats good to know, just incase I fall asleep.
Thanks.
lol come on its 11 pm for me already
RacerX reporting 30 minute delay for track work
I hope they don't shorten the races to fit the original TV time slot.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
From flat tracking dust bowl to perfect porridge to mud fest, all in a week and a half.
Gotta love it. Let the mud chaos begin.
Hope someone pulls off on JT’s fantasy team, for the rant.
JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Dirt biking from 11 to late 50’s, loves wood riding on the old 525.
Didn't look all that bad:
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
DanielMode wrote:
i'll recording it and put it online right after the race and post the link here to watch it
may upload takes awhile...cause HD should be around 8GB ...i'll not cuting out the commercials lol
Boomslang wrote:
Thats good to know, just incase I fall asleep.
Thanks.
DanielMode wrote:
lol come on its 11 pm for me already
I had a late one last night....but once this starts Ill be good.
What country are you? Ohio....11pm me ol bollocks...
30 min delay here for track work— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 7, 2020
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
F#$ked by the fickle finger of fate....again..
Boomslang wrote:
Thats good to know, just incase I fall asleep.
Thanks.
DanielMode wrote:
lol come on its 11 pm for me already
Boomslang wrote:
I had a late one last night....but once this starts Ill be good.
What country are you? Ohio....11pm me ol bollocks...
good old Germany with good connection to Dayton Ohio area...kind like second family
We are about 10 min away from racing, the sun is out!— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 7, 2020
Probably just going to play some filler early
Blaire's really wearing a winter jacket in the sunny 60 degree weather right now?
Boomslang wrote:
Thats good to know, just incase I fall asleep.
Thanks.
DanielMode wrote:
lol come on its 11 pm for me already
Boomslang wrote:
I had a late one last night....but once this starts Ill be good.
What country are you? Ohio....11pm me ol bollocks...
May I suggest the Hair of the Dog. Great remedy for what ails ya.
I got me some Mookie fever....the whoops are calling him...
Track looks pretty decent to be honest. If the track crew get time to work on it again before the mains it might be fine
Please.....taking the face mask off when talking on camera!
I like this Sunday afternoon start time. Good time to relax and watch some racing
lol West Milton was just hometown of my buddy we first met lol...so i used it to confuse ya
recording is running
Will Christian has purddy eyes.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Pretty cool to have 3 different track conditions after 3 rounds. I'm guessing the dirt will be different again for round 4 after this rain. I'm glad they aren't in a dome.
DanielMode wrote:
lol come on its 11 pm for me already
Im good..coming alive...
That first corner berm is awesome!