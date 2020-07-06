Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 3 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Salt Lake City 3 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

GD2

Posts: 8335

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/7/2020 1:20 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/7/2020 1:20 PM

Photo

40 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Boomslang

Boomslang

Posts: 1800

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/7/2020 1:24 PM

I'm hoping for a close one between Shane and Sexton.

How bad is the track?

DanielMode

DanielMode

Posts: 29

Joined: 2/18/2017

Location: West Milton <> Minden GER, OH USA

6/7/2020 1:28 PM

i'll recording it and put it online right after the race and post the link here to watch it
may upload takes awhile...cause HD should be around 8GB ...i'll not cuting out the commercials lol

DanielMode

DanielMode

Posts: 29

Joined: 2/18/2017

Location: West Milton <> Minden GER, OH USA

6/7/2020 1:28 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/7/2020 1:29 PM

track looks very bad in my opinion....but i'm not a pro racer lol

Boomslang

Boomslang

Posts: 1800

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/7/2020 1:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/7/2020 1:30 PM

DanielMode wrote:

i'll recording it and put it online right after the race and post the link here to watch it
may upload takes awhile...cause HD should be around 8GB ...i'll not cuting out the commercials lol

Thats good to know, just incase I fall asleep.

Thanks.

Boomslang

Boomslang

Posts: 1800

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/7/2020 1:31 PM

DanielMode wrote:

track looks very bad in my opinion....but i'm not a pro racer lol

We in for a treat.

Kyle_McNab

Kyle_McNab

Posts: 701

Joined: 1/19/2018

Location: Crofton, MD USA

6/7/2020 1:33 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/7/2020 1:37 PM

Marchbanks 250

Kyle_McNab

Kyle_McNab

Posts: 701

Joined: 1/19/2018

Location: Crofton, MD USA

6/7/2020 1:36 PM

DanielMode

DanielMode

Posts: 29

Joined: 2/18/2017

Location: West Milton <> Minden GER, OH USA

6/7/2020 1:38 PM

DanielMode wrote:

i'll recording it and put it online right after the race and post the link here to watch it
may upload takes awhile...cause HD should be around 8GB ...i'll not cuting out the commercials lol

Boomslang wrote:

Thats good to know, just incase I fall asleep.

Thanks.

lol come on its 11 pm for me already laughing

Racerman967

Racerman967

Posts: 199

Joined: 1/1/2019

Location: Littleton, CO USA

6/7/2020 1:40 PM

RacerX reporting 30 minute delay for track work

Reese95w

Reese95w

Posts: 10147

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/7/2020 1:43 PM

Racerman967 wrote:

RacerX reporting 30 minute delay for track work

I hope they don't shorten the races to fit the original TV time slot.

Drtbykr

Drtbykr

Posts: 1873

Joined: 10/29/2006

Location: Fredericton, CAN

6/7/2020 1:44 PM

From flat tracking dust bowl to perfect porridge to mud fest, all in a week and a half.

Gotta love it. Let the mud chaos begin.

Hope someone pulls off on JT’s fantasy team, for the rant.

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21144

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/7/2020 1:48 PM

Didn't look all that bad:

Boomslang

Boomslang

Posts: 1800

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/7/2020 1:51 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/7/2020 1:54 PM

DanielMode wrote:

i'll recording it and put it online right after the race and post the link here to watch it
may upload takes awhile...cause HD should be around 8GB ...i'll not cuting out the commercials lol

Boomslang wrote:

Thats good to know, just incase I fall asleep.

Thanks.

DanielMode wrote:

lol come on its 11 pm for me already laughing

I had a late one last night....but once this starts Ill be good.

What country are you? Ohio....11pm me ol bollocks...

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21144

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/7/2020 1:53 PM

Racerman967 wrote:

RacerX reporting 30 minute delay for track work

Boomslang

Boomslang

Posts: 1800

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/7/2020 1:56 PM

Racerman967 wrote:

RacerX reporting 30 minute delay for track work

F#$ked by the fickle finger of fate....again..

DanielMode

DanielMode

Posts: 29

Joined: 2/18/2017

Location: West Milton <> Minden GER, OH USA

6/7/2020 1:57 PM

Boomslang wrote:

Thats good to know, just incase I fall asleep.

Thanks.

DanielMode wrote:

lol come on its 11 pm for me already laughing

Boomslang wrote:

I had a late one last night....but once this starts Ill be good.

What country are you? Ohio....11pm me ol bollocks...

good old Germany with good connection to Dayton Ohio area...kind like second family

Racerman967

Racerman967

Posts: 199

Joined: 1/1/2019

Location: Littleton, CO USA

6/7/2020 2:00 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/7/2020 2:03 PM

aeffertz

aeffertz

Posts: 4649

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

6/7/2020 2:03 PM

Probably just going to play some filler early

aeffertz

aeffertz

Posts: 4649

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

6/7/2020 2:04 PM

Blaire's really wearing a winter jacket in the sunny 60 degree weather right now? grin

Ingjr1

Ingjr1

Posts: 85

Joined: 5/30/2019

Location: Spring Hill, FL USA

6/7/2020 2:05 PM

Boomslang wrote:

Thats good to know, just incase I fall asleep.

Thanks.

DanielMode wrote:

lol come on its 11 pm for me already laughing

Boomslang wrote:

I had a late one last night....but once this starts Ill be good.

What country are you? Ohio....11pm me ol bollocks...

May I suggest the Hair of the Dog. Great remedy for what ails ya.

Boomslang

Boomslang

Posts: 1800

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/7/2020 2:06 PM

I got me some Mookie fever....the whoops are calling him...

RustyTrowel

RustyTrowel

Posts: 47

Joined: 10/17/2018

Location: GBR

6/7/2020 2:06 PM

Track looks pretty decent to be honest. If the track crew get time to work on it again before the mains it might be fine

kkawboy14

kkawboy14

Posts: 10571

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: TX, USA

6/7/2020 2:07 PM

Please.....taking the face mask off when talking on camera!

slowgti

slowgti

Posts: 667

Joined: 1/14/2016

Location: Monroe, GA USA

6/7/2020 2:08 PM

I like this Sunday afternoon start time. Good time to relax and watch some racing

DanielMode

DanielMode

Posts: 29

Joined: 2/18/2017

Location: West Milton <> Minden GER, OH USA

6/7/2020 2:08 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/7/2020 2:09 PM

lol West Milton was just hometown of my buddy we first met lol...so i used it to confuse ya devil tongue cheerful w00t

recording is running

Reese95w

Reese95w

Posts: 10147

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/7/2020 2:08 PM

Will Christian has purddy eyes.

dirtworldmx

dirtworldmx

Posts: 1271

Joined: 8/21/2009

Location: TX, USA

6/7/2020 2:08 PM

Pretty cool to have 3 different track conditions after 3 rounds. I'm guessing the dirt will be different again for round 4 after this rain. I'm glad they aren't in a dome.

Boomslang

Boomslang

Posts: 1800

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

6/7/2020 2:10 PM

DanielMode wrote:

lol come on its 11 pm for me already laughing

Boomslang wrote:

I had a late one last night....but once this starts Ill be good.

What country are you? Ohio....11pm me ol bollocks...

Ingjr1 wrote:

May I suggest the Hair of the Dog. Great remedy for what ails ya.

Im good..coming alive...

aeffertz

aeffertz

Posts: 4649

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

6/7/2020 2:11 PM

That first corner berm is awesome!

