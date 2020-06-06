Salt Lake City 3 SX Links

Edited Date/Time:
Round 13 - Salt Lake City 3 (Sunday, June 7th)
Animated Track Map
250 Entry List
450 Entry List
Injury Report (Racer X)
Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results
TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 11:30 AM Pacific, 2:30 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold and Video Pass at 2 PM Pacific, 5 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 2 PM Pacific, 5 PM Eastern
U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.
Schedule (Mountain Time):
Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Instagram
Vital MX Twitter
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
