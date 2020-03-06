Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Salt Lake City 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8308

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/3/2020 1:15 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/3/2020 1:15 PM

45 minutes until qualifying starts!

RABnasty

Posts: 185

Joined: 4/26/2012

Location: Temecula, CA USA

6/3/2020 1:18 PM

Holeshot 😎

Dimblewambie

Posts: 556

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

6/3/2020 1:23 PM

Got a good jump, can't thank my sponsors.

Question

Question

Posts: 2341

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

6/3/2020 1:23 PM

RABnasty wrote:

Holeshot 😎


Sorry I have to push you in the hay bales wink
MZ193

Posts: 503

Joined: 12/14/2018

Location: ITA

6/3/2020 1:24 PM

It's gonna be a looong night Ralph

Reese95w

Posts: 10117

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/3/2020 1:54 PM

Vital running really slow today?

MZ193

Posts: 503

Joined: 12/14/2018

Location: ITA

6/3/2020 1:57 PM

Reese95w wrote:

Vital running really slow today?

Same here.

Shenzi

Posts: 2251

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: SWFL, FL USA

6/3/2020 2:04 PM

not showing on my App until 7:30pm Eastern?

peelout

Posts: 16619

Joined: 1/6/2011

Location: Ogden, UT USA

6/3/2020 2:05 PM

go PB163

Excaliburbmx

Posts: 1670

Joined: 6/21/2014

Location: Indianapolis, IN USA

6/3/2020 2:11 PM

Seems like just yesterday

aeffertz

Posts: 4549

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

6/3/2020 2:14 PM

Shenzi wrote:

not showing on my App until 7:30pm Eastern?

Yep, they only broadcast the final sessions of qualifying since the RDL crew isn't there.

colintrax

Posts: 3809

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: Taylorsville, GA USA

6/3/2020 2:15 PM

Shenzi wrote:

not showing on my App until 7:30pm Eastern?

Same here

SPODEBOY

Posts: 513

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Apple Valley, CA USA

6/3/2020 2:15 PM

Yup it's 4:30 Pac Time

Indian_Dunes_4ever

Posts: 1088

Joined: 4/1/2019

Location: In your head, CA USA

6/3/2020 2:17 PM

Let the whining begin!!!!


lol.


I'm excited for this right handed start tonight!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21095

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/3/2020 2:28 PM

250 Group A Free Practice

Photo

Indian_Dunes_4ever

Posts: 1088

Joined: 4/1/2019

Location: In your head, CA USA

6/3/2020 2:40 PM

Looks to be another fast track.... How low can they go....

I'm calling 43.

I'm calling 43.

oldfarp

Posts: 8

Joined: 6/1/2020

Location: Northville, MI USA

6/3/2020 2:41 PM

Dumb question cause I'm outta the loop, but is Forkner sitting out the rest of the rounds?

Also is there any updates on Michael Mosiman?

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21095

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/3/2020 2:42 PM

450 Group A Free Practice

Photo

Press516

Posts: 972

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

6/3/2020 2:43 PM

Qualy going to be fun... how many will be within 1 second of each other in 450? 10???

MX304

Posts: 49

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

6/3/2020 2:47 PM

oldfarp wrote:

Dumb question cause I'm outta the loop, but is Forkner sitting out the rest of the rounds?

Also is there any updates on Michael Mosiman?

Forkner is racing the other Coast isn't he?

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21095

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/3/2020 2:51 PM

View this post on Instagram

@ElHombre21 tops 450SX free practice ✊ #SXRound12 #SupercrossLIVE

A post shared by Supercross LIVE! (@supercrosslive) on

DKON

Posts: 246

Joined: 2/27/2019

Location: San Diego, CA USA

6/3/2020 2:59 PM

Oh, nice...sub 50 second lap times again...lol. Get ready for a 25-26 lap main!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21095

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/3/2020 3:06 PM

450 Group B Free Practice

Photo

Reese95w

Posts: 10117

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/3/2020 3:06 PM

/\ Laps times got into the low 40's during practice last Sunday so it would seem they have changed the track some, it's raining, or they watered the hell out of it and it has not dried out yet. /\

sandtrack315

Posts: 698

Joined: 7/19/2013

Location: Philadelphia, PA USA

6/3/2020 3:08 PM

Is the track at Salt Lake always this quick?

stangkag

Posts: 1189

Joined: 9/28/2011

Location: Maybell, CO USA

6/3/2020 3:17 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

450 Group A Free Practice

Photo

Dang! Look at them huskies 1 2 3 nice to see all 3 up front so far.

ElliotB16

Posts: 308

Joined: 6/10/2019

Location: Cairo, GA USA

6/3/2020 3:18 PM

sandtrack315 wrote:

Is the track at Salt Lake always this quick?

Small stadium

EvelMX11

Posts: 39

Joined: 11/14/2019

Location: Penn Yan, NY USA

6/3/2020 3:18 PM

Photo
DKON

Posts: 246

Joined: 2/27/2019

Location: San Diego, CA USA

6/3/2020 3:20 PM

sandtrack315 wrote:

Is the track at Salt Lake always this quick?

I'd have to go back and look, but if you look at the track maps for the next rounds, it looks like the tracks get longer and more technical, I'd be that Sundays lap times are in the mid 50's.

GD2

Posts: 8308

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/3/2020 3:31 PM

250 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

