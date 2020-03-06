Salt Lake City 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
45 minutes until qualifying starts!
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot 😎
Got a good jump, can’t thank my sponsors.
Mantis Toboggan, M.D
It's gonna be a looong night Ralph
Vital running really slow today?
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
not showing on my App until 7:30pm Eastern?
The Journey is the Destination
go PB163
Seems like just yesterday
Yup it's 4:30 Pac Time
Let the whining begin!!!!
lol.
I'm excited for this right handed start tonight!
(The preceding post by Indian Dunes 4ever is heavily laced with Cognitive Bias)
250 Group A Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Looks to be another fast track.... How low can they go....
I'm calling 43.
(The preceding post by Indian Dunes 4ever is heavily laced with Cognitive Bias)
Dumb question cause I'm outta the loop, but is Forkner sitting out the rest of the rounds?
Also is there any updates on Michael Mosiman?
450 Group A Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Qualy going to be fun... how many will be within 1 second of each other in 450? 10???
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
View this post on Instagram
@ElHombre21 tops 450SX free practice ✊ #SXRound12 #SupercrossLIVE
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Oh, nice...sub 50 second lap times again...lol. Get ready for a 25-26 lap main!
450 Group B Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
/\ Laps times got into the low 40's during practice last Sunday so it would seem they have changed the track some, it's raining, or they watered the hell out of it and it has not dried out yet. /\
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Is the track at Salt Lake always this quick?
-MAVERICK- wrote:
450 Group A Free Practice
Dang! Look at them huskies 1 2 3 nice to see all 3 up front so far.
It aint nothing but a little bit of this and a little bit of Braaaap!!!
sandtrack315 wrote:
Is the track at Salt Lake always this quick?
Small stadium
sandtrack315 wrote:
Is the track at Salt Lake always this quick?
I'd have to go back and look, but if you look at the track maps for the next rounds, it looks like the tracks get longer and more technical, I'd be that Sundays lap times are in the mid 50's.
250 B Qualifying 1:
