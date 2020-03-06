Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Salt Lake City 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8318

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

6/3/2020 6:15 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/3/2020 6:15 PM

Photo

45 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Dimblewambie

Posts: 562

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

6/3/2020 6:15 PM

I got a first place hole shot tonight

Mantis Toboggan, M.D

Johnny Depp

Posts: 4611

Joined: 10/16/2014

Location: Buda, TX USA

6/3/2020 6:17 PM

In

brycepdh

Posts: 344

Joined: 11/3/2017

Location: Tasmania, AUS

6/3/2020 6:17 PM

Photo
plowboy

Posts: 5729

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/3/2020 6:17 PM

My starts are hampered by my shit stain internet.

Brad460

Posts: 2613

Joined: 5/15/2012

Location: Richfield, WI USA

6/3/2020 6:19 PM

How cool is this...supercross already?! Then again Sunday...like a dream come true.

Markturbo

Posts: 381

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

6/3/2020 6:20 PM

Wooooooo starts at 11PM here. Will probably fall asleep, work tomorrow, hopefully find an upload of it somewhere tomorrow.

plowboy

Posts: 5729

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/3/2020 6:21 PM

I predict another Tomac win. That oughta jinx him.

js451

Posts: 356

Joined: 10/23/2017

Location: AUS

6/3/2020 6:26 PM

Anyone got a twitch link?

aeffertz

Posts: 4593

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

6/3/2020 6:30 PM

'Bout time to put my current project to rest for the night, get some food and get ready for the race! 100 internet points if you can guess which helmet this is.

Photo

gregyou

Posts: 102

Joined: 1/26/2020

Location: AUS

6/3/2020 6:31 PM

plowboy wrote:

I predict another Tomac win. That oughta jinx him.

You want to jinx him?

Reese95w

Posts: 10125

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/3/2020 6:37 PM

plowboy wrote:

I predict another Tomac win. That oughta jinx him.

gregyou wrote:

You want to jinx him?

Photo
FerCzD

Posts: 416

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

6/3/2020 6:41 PM
Edited Date/Time: 6/3/2020 9:55 PM

Didn't see qualifying today, don't even know who's fastest. But gut feeling, calling for a CW1 win. Stamp it!

plowboy

Posts: 5729

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

6/3/2020 6:41 PM

plowboy wrote:

I predict another Tomac win. That oughta jinx him.

gregyou wrote:

You want to jinx him?

Reese95w wrote: Photo

No, just the opposite....but if I think he's gonna win...it'll jinx himsad

GeorgiePorgie

Posts: 7020

Joined: 3/4/2012

Location: OH, USA

6/3/2020 6:43 PM

If I put tomac as top block for fantasy, he won’t scrape top 5. I don’t wanna do that to him.

js451

Posts: 356

Joined: 10/23/2017

Location: AUS

6/3/2020 6:50 PM

Any links?

kkawboy14

Posts: 10540

Joined: 6/5/2015

Location: TX, USA

6/3/2020 6:52 PM

aeffertz wrote:

'Bout time to put my current project to rest for the night, get some food and get ready for the race! 100 internet points if you can guess which helmet this is.

Photo

Moto Cross helmet!

Reese95w

Posts: 10125

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/3/2020 6:54 PM

Are the 250 West riders hanging out in Salt Lake City now? Can they watch from the stadium if they maintain social distancing?

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 21112

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/3/2020 6:55 PM

aeffertz wrote:

'Bout time to put my current project to rest for the night, get some food and get ready for the race! 100 internet points if you can guess which helmet this is.

Photo

Airoh?

Idp57

Posts: 361

Joined: 12/4/2013

Location: Arlington Heights, IL USA

6/3/2020 6:57 PM

aeffertz wrote:

'Bout time to put my current project to rest for the night, get some food and get ready for the race! 100 internet points if you can guess which helmet this is.

Photo

That's looking a lot like Arioh helmet smile

fullysicmate

Posts: 1361

Joined: 1/4/2013

Location: QLD, AUS

6/3/2020 7:00 PM

How about the shit going down outside the stadium......I just had a look on Snapchat to see if anyone was posting the track and there 1 video from the pits that’s looking through the fence at the protesters outside.......fuuuucccck

Markturbo

Posts: 381

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

6/3/2020 7:01 PM

Track dirt looks good

Philly215

Posts: 170

Joined: 2/20/2012

Location: Ithaca, NY USA

6/3/2020 7:02 PM

That was awful Ralph. Like the kid that can’t read in class. Sp sp spit it out junior.

Hcallz5

Posts: 1381

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

6/3/2020 7:03 PM

They should just put a huge bowl turn in instead of some of the lower stadium seats.

Spudinki45

Posts: 41

Joined: 2/16/2019

Location: Chandler, AZ USA

6/3/2020 7:03 PM

Geez Ralph nearly gave me a heart attack thought the race was gonna get cancelled

TheLostOtter

Posts: 44

Joined: 12/3/2013

Location: AZ, USA

6/3/2020 7:03 PM

That's incredible, Ralph

reded

Posts: 3531

Joined: 3/26/2011

Location: KS, USA

6/3/2020 7:03 PM

WTF Ralph? Read much?

reded

Posts: 3531

Joined: 3/26/2011

Location: KS, USA

6/3/2020 7:04 PM

Hcallz5 wrote:

They should just put a huge bowl turn in instead of some of the lower stadium seats.

Haha, me too!

Reese95w

Posts: 10125

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/3/2020 7:04 PM

Ralph has a big zit on his face tonight.

Dimblewambie

Posts: 562

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

6/3/2020 7:04 PM

Track is looking much better tonight. Let’s go racing!

