Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 2 SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Salt Lake City 2 SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Related: 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Bench Racing Salt Lake City Supercross 2021
2021 Monster Energy Supercross Bench Racing Salt Lake City Supercross 2021
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 243 16 671 177 806 8058 107 6

Posts: 8864

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

5/1/2021 11:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/1/2021 11:00 AM

Photo

Free practice starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

gambler8

Vital MX member gambler8 14220 gambler8 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gambler8,14220/all 02/18/09 1 35 26

Posts: 36

Joined: 2/18/2009

Location: Eastern, TN USA

5/1/2021 11:02 AM

Wow last race of sx season and I got the holeshot

|

gt80rider

Vital MX member gt80rider 9842 gt80rider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9842/avatar/c50_banksy_future_cancelled_1585596805.jpg?1585596398 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gt80rider,9842/all 04/19/08 4 23 42 5147 3

Posts: 5189

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

5/1/2021 11:03 AM

So close!

|

www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 456 26050 121

Posts: 26515

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/1/2021 11:03 AM

gambler8 wrote:

Wow last race of sx season and I got the holeshot

You holeshot practice. grin

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

711stretch

Vital MX member 711stretch 65205 711stretch https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65205/avatar/c50_IMG_20150328_084706936_1533255443.jpg?1533254875 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/711stretch,65205/all 08/02/18 2 40 28

Posts: 42

Joined: 8/2/2018

Location: Carlisle, PA USA

5/1/2021 11:03 AM

podium

|

ElliotB16

Vital MX member ElliotB16 72295 ElliotB16 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/72295/avatar/c50_9B6F737D_C9B5_41AA_8695_DC5A89B4BD6B_1561024491.jpg?1561024465 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ElliotB16,72295/all 06/10/19 3 538

Posts: 541

Joined: 6/10/2019

Location: Cairo, GA USA

5/1/2021 11:15 AM

Going to be a late one

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 243 16 671 177 806 8058 107 6

Posts: 8864

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

5/1/2021 11:19 AM

Mav can you post the free practice time sheets? I’m working an OT job.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

wildbill

Vital MX member wildbill 251 wildbill https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/251/avatar/c50_gp3_1.1.jpg?1330817289 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/wildbill,251/all 08/15/06 12 4 157 3760 81

Posts: 3917

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

5/1/2021 11:26 AM

Winning practice is still a win.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 456 26050 121

Posts: 26515

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/1/2021 11:33 AM

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 456 26050 121

Posts: 26515

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/1/2021 11:34 AM

GD2 wrote:

Mav can you post the free practice time sheets? I’m working an OT job.

Sure, no problem.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 456 26050 121

Posts: 26515

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/1/2021 11:44 AM

Who do you have? Jett or Hunter?

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 456 26050 121

Posts: 26515

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/1/2021 11:54 AM

250 East Free Practice

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 456 26050 121

Posts: 26515

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/1/2021 12:00 PM
Edited Date/Time: 5/1/2021 12:07 PM

Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Press516

Vital MX member Press516 65822 Press516 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65822/avatar/c50_IMG_2240_2_1603906420.jpg?1603906050 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Press516,65822/all 09/11/18 11 1406 10 1

Posts: 1418

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

5/1/2021 12:05 PM

Look at Joe go! Confidence under that helmet ...

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

hubbardmx50

Vital MX member hubbardmx50 54950 hubbardmx50 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54950/avatar/c50_FB10AA5C_3451_44B6_BDD9_E02AE927BD01_1605071831.jpg?1605071017 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hubbardmx50,54950/all 11/17/16 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hubbardmx50,54950/setup 27 967 5 1

Posts: 994

Joined: 11/17/2016

Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA USA

5/1/2021 12:08 PM

Think the Lawrence family has reservations to have Jett hold up Cooper?

|

Don't ever let facts get in the way of a great story

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 456 26050 121

Posts: 26515

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/1/2021 12:10 PM

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

dirtworldmx

Vital MX member dirtworldmx 16626 dirtworldmx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16626/avatar/c50_20190202_161050_1549146344.jpg?1549145472 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dirtworldmx,16626/all 08/21/09 4 24 1480 5

Posts: 1504

Joined: 8/21/2009

Location: TX, USA

5/1/2021 12:12 PM

hubbardmx50 wrote:

Think the Lawrence family has reservations to have Jett hold up Cooper?

I think their goal is to finish 1-2.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 456 26050 121

Posts: 26515

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/1/2021 12:14 PM

250 West Free Practice

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Bidirella

Vital MX member Bidirella 50934 Bidirella /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Bidirella,50934/all 02/11/16 18 1011

Posts: 1029

Joined: 2/11/2016

Location: NZL

5/1/2021 12:14 PM

P4 in West FP is P18 on the east coast...

Do they run a East and west heat race or are both combined?

|

Black Diesel Bomber

Vital MX member Black Diesel Bomber 25221 Black Diesel Bomber https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25221/avatar/c50_Screen_Shot_2017_06_28_at_10.14.33_PM_1498713892.jpg?1498713476 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Black-Diesel-Bomber,25221/all 01/10/11 1 4 189 2161 1 3

Posts: 2351

Joined: 1/10/2011

Location: Hollow Barrels, CA USA

5/1/2021 12:18 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Who do you have? Jett or Hunter?

Photo

How pissed would Dad be if they took each other out??

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 456 26050 121

Posts: 26515

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/1/2021 12:20 PM

Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 160 11935 22 1

Posts: 12096

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

5/1/2021 12:20 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Who do you have? Jett or Hunter?

Photo

Black Diesel Bomber wrote:

How pissed would Dad be if they took each other out??

I bet they do take each other out.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 456 26050 121

Posts: 26515

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/1/2021 12:21 PM

Bidirella wrote:

P4 in West FP is P18 on the east coast...

Do they run a East and west heat race or are both combined?

250 East Heat Race
250 West Heat Race
250 East/West LCQ

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Mr. Afterbar

Vital MX member Mr. Afterbar 71379 Mr. Afterbar /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mr-Afterbar,71379/all 05/13/19 4 1207 1

Posts: 1220

Joined: 5/13/2019

Location: Green Bay, WI USA

5/1/2021 12:22 PM

Bidirella wrote:

P4 in West FP is P18 on the east coast...

Do they run a East and west heat race or are both combined?

They are separate. Will be all West guys transferring from the LCQ.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 456 26050 121

Posts: 26515

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/1/2021 12:24 PM

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Bidirella

Vital MX member Bidirella 50934 Bidirella /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Bidirella,50934/all 02/11/16 18 1011

Posts: 1029

Joined: 2/11/2016

Location: NZL

5/1/2021 12:27 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

250 East Heat Race
250 West Heat Race
250 East/West LCQ

Well that sucks if you’re on the west coast

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 456 26050 121

Posts: 26515

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/1/2021 12:28 PM

450 Group A Free Practice

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Dimblewambie

Vital MX member Dimblewambie 56011 Dimblewambie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56011/avatar/c50_BCA9F880_0F19_4EB8_B3E7_32F3A36A801B_1604686045.jpg?1604685867 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dimblewambie,56011/all 01/28/17 23 1163 1

Posts: 1186

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

5/1/2021 12:35 PM

Reese95w wrote:

I bet they do take each other out.

Chick-fil-A or chipotle mostly you think?

|

Mantis Toboggan, M.D

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 160 11935 22 1

Posts: 12096

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

5/1/2021 12:36 PM

I like this big flat track style turn.

Photo

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 160 11935 22 1

Posts: 12096

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

5/1/2021 12:38 PM

Dimblewambie wrote:

Chick-fil-A or chipotle mostly you think?

No, probably the Outback Steakhouse for a Bloomin' Onion®.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 2 SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The Latest