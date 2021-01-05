Salt Lake City 2 SX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Free practice starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Edited Date/Time:
Wow last race of sx season and I got the holeshot
So close!
www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord
podium
Going to be a late one
Mav can you post the free practice time sheets? I’m working an OT job.
Winning practice is still a win.
Who do you have? Jett or Hunter?
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
250 East Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Edited Date/Time:
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Look at Joe go! Confidence under that helmet ...
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
Think the Lawrence family has reservations to have Jett hold up Cooper?
Don't ever let facts get in the way of a great story
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
hubbardmx50 wrote:
Think the Lawrence family has reservations to have Jett hold up Cooper?
I think their goal is to finish 1-2.
250 West Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
P4 in West FP is P18 on the east coast...
Do they run a East and west heat race or are both combined?
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Who do you have? Jett or Hunter?
How pissed would Dad be if they took each other out??
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Who do you have? Jett or Hunter?
Black Diesel Bomber wrote:
How pissed would Dad be if they took each other out??
I bet they do take each other out.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
-MAVERICK- wrote:
250 East Heat Race
250 West Heat Race
250 East/West LCQ
Well that sucks if you’re on the west coast
450 Group A Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
I like this big flat track style turn.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Dimblewambie wrote:
Chick-fil-A or chipotle mostly you think?
No, probably the Outback Steakhouse for a Bloomin' Onion®.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”