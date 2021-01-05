Salt Lake City 2 SX - Night Show Bench Racing

The broadcast is on now!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Alex, where you at?
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Lets go !!!!
Straight to racing or 30 minutes of filler?
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
30 minutes of filler likely
So instead of 30 minutes of Indy Car post race we get 30 minutes of SX pre-race.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Kenny better get the holeshot, and slip Chase Sexton a fat check to pull an Alessi on Webb.
Ready for the inagural RC comentary Bingo
The only thing I like about this telecast is hearing Todd Harris in the Supercross promos
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Straight to racing or 30 minutes of filler?
Best to get this shit out of the way now instead of playing it during crucial battles. So I hope anyway.
Good speeches from both Webb and Kenny. Webb is just badass, he just wants to win no matter what.
I also don't think that was Kennys last opportunity, he has improved every year since 2019 so far. I hope we will see Tomac and Kenny for a couple more years.
Hope Kenny races outdoors but I wouldn't even be surprised if he starts riding SX only at some point.
We just gonna say "Paige Ann" 20 times Todd?
i like the opening ceremonies being shown on the broadcast. anyone else?
Lets gooooo! Allways hyped to see season finals live, and some champs crowned.
Great opening ceremonies!
COWBOY AP7
I can't believe its the last race already. Too bad the points race wasn't closer but it's been a pretty good season overall.
Haha, Lawrence Brothers are hilarious. Hope they'll finish 1-2 today!
Great to hear from the hunter brothers again >.>
"THE DEPTH IS PRETTY DEEP" AMIRITE
FerCzD wrote:
Ready for the inagural RC comentary Bingo
Reese95w wrote:
How can you not have "Long Legs" on that card?
tickleme20 wrote:
And "Learning Lesson," that's my favorite.
Both words are there:
https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Moto-Related,20/You-asked-for-it-Just-in-Time-for-SLC2-the-GOAT-Bingo-Game,1390384
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
abu garcia sponsoring mookie is awesome
Shitty choppy audio/video on the app for the second week in a row.
I like these intros. Good job SLC, crowd is loud.
10' 200 XC-w
96' XR600r