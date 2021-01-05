Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 2 SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Salt Lake City 2 SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Related: 2021 Monster Energy Supercross Bench Racing Salt Lake City Supercross 2021
2021 Monster Energy Supercross Bench Racing Salt Lake City Supercross 2021
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 243 16 671 177 807 8065 107 6

Posts: 8873

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

5/1/2021 6:32 PM

Photo

The broadcast is on now!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 160 11945 22 1

Posts: 12107

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

5/1/2021 6:32 PM

Holeshot

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

711stretch

Vital MX member 711stretch 65205 711stretch https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65205/avatar/c50_IMG_20150328_084706936_1533255443.jpg?1533254875 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/711stretch,65205/all 08/02/18 2 41 28

Posts: 43

Joined: 8/2/2018

Location: Carlisle, PA USA

5/1/2021 6:32 PM

Podium

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 457 26075 121

Posts: 26541

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/1/2021 6:34 PM

Alex, where you at?

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

patrickadizzle

Vital MX member patrickadizzle 28499 patrickadizzle https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/28499/avatar/c50_s200x600_doggles_1377727881_1427776725.jpg?1427776346 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/patrickadizzle,28499/all 07/05/11 2 16 1552 2

Posts: 1568

Joined: 7/5/2011

Location: San Diego, CA USA

5/1/2021 6:34 PM

Lets go !!!! w00t

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 457 26075 121

Posts: 26541

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/1/2021 6:36 PM

Straight to racing or 30 minutes of filler?

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

patrickadizzle

Vital MX member patrickadizzle 28499 patrickadizzle https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/28499/avatar/c50_s200x600_doggles_1377727881_1427776725.jpg?1427776346 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/patrickadizzle,28499/all 07/05/11 2 16 1552 2

Posts: 1568

Joined: 7/5/2011

Location: San Diego, CA USA

5/1/2021 6:37 PM

30 minutes of filler likely

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 160 11945 22 1

Posts: 12107

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

5/1/2021 6:37 PM

So instead of 30 minutes of Indy Car post race we get 30 minutes of SX pre-race.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Brad460

Vital MX member Brad460 33992 Brad460 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33992/avatar/c50_7CCA6FB9_D6EA_46BD_95D3_6DAFA138E24E_1616944657.jpg?1616944013 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brad460,33992/all 05/15/12 2 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brad460,33992/setup 2 2646 91

Posts: 2648

Joined: 5/15/2012

Location: Richfield, WI USA

5/1/2021 6:37 PM
Edited Date/Time: 5/1/2021 6:37 PM

Reese95w wrote:

Holeshot

Red flag...restart..I fell

|

tickleme20

Vital MX member tickleme20 56790 tickleme20 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56790/avatar/c50_tickleicon1_1497894911.jpg?1497894639 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tickleme20,56790/all 03/19/17 478

Posts: 479

Joined: 3/19/2017

Location: Stephens City, VA USA

5/1/2021 6:37 PM

Kenny better get the holeshot, and slip Chase Sexton a fat check to pull an Alessi on Webb.

|

FerCzD

Vital MX member FerCzD 63630 FerCzD https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63630/avatar/c50_altas_montanas_logo2_1536283417.jpg?1536283287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FerCzD,63630/all 05/06/18 2 45 805

Posts: 850

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

5/1/2021 6:37 PM

Ready for the inagural RC comentary Bingo

Photo

|

nickp

Vital MX member nickp 67743 nickp /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/nickp,67743/all 12/14/18 76

Posts: 76

Joined: 12/14/2018

Location: Washington, DC USA

5/1/2021 6:38 PM

The only thing I like about this telecast is hearing Todd Harris in the Supercross promos

|

tickleme20

Vital MX member tickleme20 56790 tickleme20 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56790/avatar/c50_tickleicon1_1497894911.jpg?1497894639 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tickleme20,56790/all 03/19/17 478

Posts: 479

Joined: 3/19/2017

Location: Stephens City, VA USA

5/1/2021 6:39 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Straight to racing or 30 minutes of filler?

Best to get this shit out of the way now instead of playing it during crucial battles. So I hope anyway.

|

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 1 2 564

Posts: 566

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

5/1/2021 6:41 PM

Good speeches from both Webb and Kenny. Webb is just badass, he just wants to win no matter what.
I also don't think that was Kennys last opportunity, he has improved every year since 2019 so far. I hope we will see Tomac and Kenny for a couple more years.
Hope Kenny races outdoors but I wouldn't even be surprised if he starts riding SX only at some point.

|

gym_jackets

Vital MX member gym_jackets 60052 gym_jackets https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/60052/avatar/c50_red_number_1_sub10_1507931599.jpg?1507931064 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gym-jackets,60052/all 10/13/17 1 373

Posts: 374

Joined: 10/13/2017

Location: Chicago, IL USA

5/1/2021 6:42 PM

We just gonna say "Paige Ann" 20 times Todd?

|

levimx22

Vital MX member levimx22 27426 levimx22 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/27426/avatar/c50_98B27D9B_A1C2_40AF_822B_AE43D59670D6_1604168064.jpg?1604167361 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/levimx22,27426/all 04/25/11 3 13 444 8 1

Posts: 458

Joined: 4/25/2011

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

5/1/2021 6:43 PM

i like the opening ceremonies being shown on the broadcast. anyone else?

|

Sandwarrior752

Vital MX member Sandwarrior752 44379 Sandwarrior752 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/44379/avatar/c50_752_1582910229.jpg?1582909548 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sandwarrior752,44379/all 09/12/14 21 16 4 37 4403 14

Posts: 4441

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

5/1/2021 6:43 PM

Lets gooooo! Allways hyped to see season finals live, and some champs crowned.

|

Brad460

Vital MX member Brad460 33992 Brad460 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/33992/avatar/c50_7CCA6FB9_D6EA_46BD_95D3_6DAFA138E24E_1616944657.jpg?1616944013 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brad460,33992/all 05/15/12 2 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brad460,33992/setup 2 2646 91

Posts: 2648

Joined: 5/15/2012

Location: Richfield, WI USA

5/1/2021 6:44 PM

Great opening ceremonies!

|

tickleme20

Vital MX member tickleme20 56790 tickleme20 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56790/avatar/c50_tickleicon1_1497894911.jpg?1497894639 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tickleme20,56790/all 03/19/17 478

Posts: 479

Joined: 3/19/2017

Location: Stephens City, VA USA

5/1/2021 6:45 PM

COWBOY AP7

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 160 11945 22 1

Posts: 12107

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

5/1/2021 6:45 PM

FerCzD wrote:

Ready for the inagural RC comentary Bingo

Photo

How can you not have "Long Legs" on that card?

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 457 26075 121

Posts: 26541

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/1/2021 6:47 PM

Reese95w wrote:

How can you not have "Long Legs" on that card?

Words are generated at random from a list of 100+ words.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

tickleme20

Vital MX member tickleme20 56790 tickleme20 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56790/avatar/c50_tickleicon1_1497894911.jpg?1497894639 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tickleme20,56790/all 03/19/17 478

Posts: 479

Joined: 3/19/2017

Location: Stephens City, VA USA

5/1/2021 6:48 PM

FerCzD wrote:

Ready for the inagural RC comentary Bingo

Photo

Reese95w wrote:

How can you not have "Long Legs" on that card?

And "Learning Lesson," that's my favorite.

|

Markturbo

Vital MX member Markturbo 56618 Markturbo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56618/avatar/c50_HRC_1552216038.jpg?1552215729 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Markturbo,56618/all 03/08/17 5 498 1

Posts: 504

Joined: 3/8/2017

Location: CAN

5/1/2021 6:48 PM

I can't believe its the last race already. Too bad the points race wasn't closer but it's been a pretty good season overall.

|

Mavetism

Vital MX member Mavetism 70794 Mavetism https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70794/avatar/c50_47585767_1749117031903971_728190879709280703_n_1559692238.jpg?1559692125 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mavetism,70794/all 04/15/19 1 2 564

Posts: 566

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

5/1/2021 6:48 PM

Haha, Lawrence Brothers are hilarious. Hope they'll finish 1-2 today!

|

Harv379

Vital MX member Harv379 55900 Harv379 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/55900/avatar/c50_IMG_9502_1616702114.jpg?1616701622 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Harv379,55900/all 01/22/17 4 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Harv379,55900/setup 2 245 138

Posts: 248

Joined: 1/22/2017

Location: UT, USA

5/1/2021 6:49 PM

Great to hear from the hunter brothers again >.>

|

tickleme20

Vital MX member tickleme20 56790 tickleme20 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56790/avatar/c50_tickleicon1_1497894911.jpg?1497894639 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tickleme20,56790/all 03/19/17 478

Posts: 479

Joined: 3/19/2017

Location: Stephens City, VA USA

5/1/2021 6:50 PM

"THE DEPTH IS PRETTY DEEP" AMIRITE

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 457 26075 121

Posts: 26541

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

5/1/2021 6:50 PM

FerCzD wrote:

Ready for the inagural RC comentary Bingo

Photo

Reese95w wrote:

How can you not have "Long Legs" on that card?

tickleme20 wrote:

And "Learning Lesson," that's my favorite.

Both words are there:

https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Moto-Related,20/You-asked-for-it-Just-in-Time-for-SLC2-the-GOAT-Bingo-Game,1390384

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

levimx22

Vital MX member levimx22 27426 levimx22 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/27426/avatar/c50_98B27D9B_A1C2_40AF_822B_AE43D59670D6_1604168064.jpg?1604167361 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/levimx22,27426/all 04/25/11 3 13 444 8 1

Posts: 458

Joined: 4/25/2011

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

5/1/2021 6:51 PM

abu garcia sponsoring mookie is awesome

|

buck nutty

Vital MX member buck nutty 51426 buck nutty /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/buck-nutty,51426/all 03/14/16 8 88

Posts: 96

Joined: 3/14/2016

Location: CAN

5/1/2021 6:51 PM

Shitty choppy audio/video on the app for the second week in a row.

|

Hcallz5

Vital MX member Hcallz5 40143 Hcallz5 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40143/avatar/c50_unnamed_1472013346.jpg?1472012471 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hcallz5,40143/all 08/20/13 6 1721

Posts: 1727

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

5/1/2021 6:52 PM

I like these intros. Good job SLC, crowd is loud.

|

10' 200 XC-w
96' XR600r

Forum Main Moto-Related Salt Lake City 2 SX - Night Show Bench Racing

The Latest