Salt Lake City 1 SX - Afternoon Program Bench Racing

About 40 minutes until the broadcast starts.
Boom goes the dynamite!
Supercross is back! finally some sort of sporting event to watch
It’s happening! It’s actually happening!!
Man that Drone Racing that's on right now on NBCSN is some lame ass $%#&!
What happened to Broc Tickle?
20 minutes, ladies and gentlmen. I`m giddy like a schoolgirl before prom.
Anyone streaming?
^Yes
So pumped!
All I'm asking for is everyone to stay safe/unhurt and some real good racing action.
Let's go!
aeffertz wrote:
^Yes
So pumped!
Could you email me a link? heidenthaljesse@gmail.com
Indian_Dunes_4ever wrote:
All I'm asking for is everyone to stay safe/unhurt and some real good racing action.
Let's go!
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Its ON!
Anybody else having trouble? Tv says nbcsn is currently unavailable. All my other channels seem to be working ok.
It's still a bit surreal that we'll see racing in a few minutes.
Aghhhhhhh.....so stoked!!
Here we go!
Hoseclamp wrote:
Anybody else having trouble? Tv says nbcsn is currently unavailable. All my other channels seem to be working ok.
Mine came on like 10min before the program started, i was stressing.
I missed bench racing not going to lie. Drop the gate!!
My sound is horrible
Other than the background looking empty I really don’t even notice there not being any crowd noise.
Looks like there isnt gonna be much passing on this track
Do others have announcer audio? I only have track...no Ralph and RC
i love these afternoon races.... gonna be fun watching them at a reasonable hour
Is this heat sponsored by Honda? 8 in the top 10