Salt Lake City 1 SX - Afternoon Program Bench Racing

Bench Racing Salt Lake City Supercross 2020
GD2

Administrator

5/31/2020 11:20 AM
Edited Date/Time: 5/31/2020 11:20 AM

About 40 minutes until the broadcast starts.

ocscottie

5/31/2020 11:21 AM

Boom goes the dynamite!

nickp

5/31/2020 11:24 AM

Supercross is back! finally some sort of sporting event to watch

observeroffacts

5/31/2020 11:26 AM

It's happening! It's actually happening!!

Reese95w

5/31/2020 11:28 AM

Man that Drone Racing that's on right now on NBCSN is some lame ass $%#&!

Justin_P

5/31/2020 11:35 AM

What happened to Broc Tickle?

kongols

5/31/2020 11:36 AM

Justin_P wrote:

What happened to Broc Tickle?

Broke his hand, some say.

kongols

5/31/2020 11:42 AM

20 minutes, ladies and gentlmen. I`m giddy like a schoolgirl before prom.

Justin_P

5/31/2020 11:42 AM

Justin_P wrote:

What happened to Broc Tickle?

kongols wrote:

Broke his hand, some say.

🤦🏻‍♂️

-MAVERICK-

Moderator

5/31/2020 11:46 AM

woody woodpecker

5/31/2020 11:46 AM

Anyone streaming?

aeffertz

5/31/2020 11:47 AM

^Yes

So pumped!

Indian_Dunes_4ever

5/31/2020 11:49 AM

All I'm asking for is everyone to stay safe/unhurt and some real good racing action.

Let's go!

Rickyisms

5/31/2020 11:52 AM

aeffertz wrote:

^Yes

So pumped!

Could you email me a link? heidenthaljesse@gmail.com

str8line

5/31/2020 11:52 AM

Indian_Dunes_4ever wrote:

All I'm asking for is everyone to stay safe/unhurt and some real good racing action.

Let's go!


Tickle already hurt. Sucks. Really hope he's the first and last hurt today.
str8line

5/31/2020 11:54 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:


That actually looks like a racy track.
woody woodpecker

5/31/2020 11:56 AM

aeffertz wrote:

^Yes

So pumped!

DM please?

ocscottie

5/31/2020 12:00 PM

Its ON!

Hoseclamp

5/31/2020 12:00 PM

Anybody else having trouble? Tv says nbcsn is currently unavailable. All my other channels seem to be working ok.

Motofinne

5/31/2020 12:00 PM

It's still a bit surreal that we'll see racing in a few minutes.

DKON

5/31/2020 12:01 PM

Aghhhhhhh.....so stoked!!

kongols

5/31/2020 12:01 PM

Here we go!

ocscottie

5/31/2020 12:03 PM

Hoseclamp wrote:

Anybody else having trouble? Tv says nbcsn is currently unavailable. All my other channels seem to be working ok.

Mine came on like 10min before the program started, i was stressing.

FerCzD

5/31/2020 12:04 PM

I missed bench racing not going to lie. Drop the gate!!

Buckland

5/31/2020 12:04 PM

My sound is horrible

aeffertz

5/31/2020 12:05 PM

Other than the background looking empty I really don't even notice there not being any crowd noise.

Tarz483

5/31/2020 12:06 PM

Looks like there isnt gonna be much passing on this track

MX-Files

5/31/2020 12:08 PM

Do others have announcer audio? I only have track...no Ralph and RC

ayearinmx

5/31/2020 12:09 PM

i love these afternoon races.... gonna be fun watching them at a reasonable hour

RalphS

5/31/2020 12:10 PM
Edited Date/Time: 5/31/2020 12:11 PM

Is this heat sponsored by Honda? 8 in the top 10

