Regan Duffy Recounts Near Death Experience and Updates on Current Condition

Straight from Regan Duffy himself, here's the play-by-play of what happened on October 17th and the following circumstances that almost cost him his life. He also updates on his current condition and possibly returning to racing.
Man, that shit is scary. Glad to hear he's on the path to recovery.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Wow! Heal up, Regan. Glad you're still with us.
Wow! Never heard of anyone surviving a torn aorta, other than Gary Wells. Nice job and best of luck to you in the future.
Man that gave me chills reading that. Wow. Lucky dude right there! Props to him for wanting to continue to ride!
What a story!!! Heal up!!! You’ll be out there again!!,!
Wow....that's similar to what happened to Nathan Woods, but with a pretty miraculous outcome. Unbelievable...someone was watching over him for sure...young man has a lot to live for.
Yet again, another story to show us how life can quickly change in a heart beat. Glad to hear he’s doing better, scary ass story.
Holy SHIT!
Curious if wears any kind of protection..
Wow 😮😮😮, amazing how the body can recover some times 👍
Glad that he is already thinking of mx again
Now a member of the Orange brigade
Is it wrong that i read that twice and laughed both times.
But seriously , the fact he can even post about it is a huge thing.
Would have been watching him here in the first GP here in a few weeks, had this not happened.
If he gets another shot, that would be great.
Absolutely insane that he's recovered to the state he's in given the extent of the injuries. Modern medical care really is something else.