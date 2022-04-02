Forum Main Moto-Related Regan Duffy Recounts Near Death Experience and Updates on Current Condition

Regan Duffy Recounts Near Death Experience and Updates on Current Condition

ML512

2/4/2022 8:15 AM
Straight from Regan Duffy himself, here's the play-by-play of what happened on October 17th and the following circumstances that almost cost him his life. He also updates on his current condition and possibly returning to racing.




-MAVERICK-

2/4/2022 8:25 AM

Man, that shit is scary. Glad to hear he's on the path to recovery.

tingo

2/4/2022 8:28 AM

Wow! Heal up, Regan. Glad you're still with us.

Bauer

2/4/2022 8:29 AM

Wow! Never heard of anyone surviving a torn aorta, other than Gary Wells. Nice job and best of luck to you in the future.

eric513anderson

2/4/2022 8:43 AM

Man that gave me chills reading that. Wow. Lucky dude right there! Props to him for wanting to continue to ride!

Talisker

2/4/2022 8:44 AM

What a story!!! Heal up!!! You’ll be out there again!!,!

Natester551v

2/4/2022 9:12 AM

Wow....that's similar to what happened to Nathan Woods, but with a pretty miraculous outcome. Unbelievable...someone was watching over him for sure...young man has a lot to live for.

Jordan421

2/4/2022 9:18 AM

Yet again, another story to show us how life can quickly change in a heart beat. Glad to hear he’s doing better, scary ass story.

mxfuture

2/4/2022 9:23 AM
Holy SHIT!

Curious if wears any kind of protection..

shuggs

2/4/2022 9:27 AM

Wow 😮😮😮, amazing how the body can recover some times 👍

Glad that he is already thinking of mx again

philG

2/4/2022 9:41 AM

Wow! Never heard of anyone surviving a torn aorta, other than Gary Wells. Nice job and best of luck to you in the future.

Is it wrong that i read that twice and laughed both times.

But seriously , the fact he can even post about it is a huge thing.

Would have been watching him here in the first GP here in a few weeks, had this not happened.

If he gets another shot, that would be great.

thatswhathappens

2/4/2022 10:14 AM

Absolutely insane that he's recovered to the state he's in given the extent of the injuries. Modern medical care really is something else.

