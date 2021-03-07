Forum Main Moto-Related RedBud National - Main Races Bench Racing

RedBud National - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8936

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

7/3/2021 9:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/3/2021 9:30 AM

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

MXerDW

Posts: 4828

Joined: 8/2/2006

Location: San Diego, CA USA

7/3/2021 9:32 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/3/2021 9:33 AM

SEE ARE125

Posts: 4902

Joined: 3/28/2012

Location: TN, USA

7/3/2021 9:36 AM

I'm comin' in hot

|

msj2189

Posts: 16

Joined: 1/5/2013

Location: IN, USA

7/3/2021 10:00 AM

Ryan625

Posts: 1020

Joined: 9/14/2019

Location: Lynnwood, WA USA

7/3/2021 10:01 AM

Reeeeeeeed Buuuuuuuuud!

|

Reese95w

Posts: 12425

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

7/3/2021 10:04 AM

Could the Slot Car Track Era be over in AMA National Motocross?

|

EnvyXx

Posts: 147

Joined: 9/8/2017

Location: Sulphur, LA USA

7/3/2021 10:04 AM

It's time boys

BobPA

Posts: 7377

Joined: 10/31/2013

Location: PA, USA

7/3/2021 10:08 AM

Reese95w wrote:

Could the Slot Car Track Era be over in AMA National Motocross?

Unadilla just filled their water truck...

Pembroke36

Posts: 804

Joined: 6/22/2014

Location: Brick, NJ USA

7/3/2021 10:09 AM

What's up everybody?

Ryan625

Posts: 1020

Joined: 9/14/2019

Location: Lynnwood, WA USA

7/3/2021 10:11 AM

250 moto 1 here we go!

|

Reese95w

Posts: 12425

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

7/3/2021 10:11 AM

Hey! The 30 Second Girls are back!

Press516

Posts: 1542

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

7/3/2021 10:11 AM

Hampshire on the gas!!!

150ripper

Posts: 354

Joined: 12/30/2018

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

7/3/2021 10:11 AM

WOAH Dungey must be practicing, that was maybe his best performance yet.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 27584

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/3/2021 10:11 AM

Let's go Jett.

Press516

Posts: 1542

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

7/3/2021 10:12 AM

WTF Cooper...

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 27584

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/3/2021 10:12 AM

Cooper down.

aeffertz

Posts: 5846

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

7/3/2021 10:14 AM

Let's hope Hunter can put this good start to use for a change!

Ryan625

Posts: 1020

Joined: 9/14/2019

Location: Lynnwood, WA USA

7/3/2021 10:15 AM

I hope Hunter can stay with Jett and RJ!

aeffertz

Posts: 5846

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

7/3/2021 10:15 AM

Forkner down.

ProKawi24

Posts: 737

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

7/3/2021 10:15 AM

First to finish line points! Barely lol

Press516

Posts: 1542

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

7/3/2021 10:16 AM

If RJ would finish some of these moto's, he'd be right there.

Reese95w

Posts: 12425

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

7/3/2021 10:16 AM

Cooper was lucky not to lose more places.

Motofinne

Posts: 9467

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

7/3/2021 10:17 AM

Yeah lets split the view between a battle for the lead and a lonely JMart.

Press516

Posts: 1542

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

7/3/2021 10:17 AM

My god Jett is smooth...

Press516

Posts: 1542

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

7/3/2021 10:19 AM

Thats the RJ we know.

xrmark

Posts: 895

Joined: 9/9/2019

Location: Lake Elsinore, CA USA

7/3/2021 10:20 AM

There it is

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 27584

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/3/2021 10:20 AM

RJ washes out.

Ryan625

Posts: 1020

Joined: 9/14/2019

Location: Lynnwood, WA USA

7/3/2021 10:20 AM

And he hands it to Jett!

Motofinne

Posts: 9467

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

7/3/2021 10:20 AM

Press516 wrote:

Thats the RJ we know.

...more

Was about to say that, RJ did an RJ. But this is not over yet, his close enough to make it a battle.

byke

Posts: 1047

Joined: 8/12/2015

Location: Auburn, CA USA

7/3/2021 10:21 AM

Was wanting to go get a snack, but was thinking...eeehhh, should probably wait until Hampshire dumps it.
Snack time.

Snack time.

