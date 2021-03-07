RedBud National - Main Races Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
Holeshot
I’m comin’ in hot
Podium
Reeeeeeeed Buuuuuuuuud!
Could the Slot Car Track Era be over in AMA National Motocross?
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
It’s time boys
What's up everybody?
250 moto 1 here we go!
Hey! The 30 Second Girls are back!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Hampshire on the gas!!!
WOAH Dungey must be practicing, that was maybe his best performance yet.
Let's go Jett.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
WTF Cooper...
Cooper down.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Let’s hope Hunter can put this good start to use for a change!
I hope Hunter can stay with Jett and RJ!
Forkner down.
First to finish line points! Barely lol
If RJ would finish some of these moto's, he'd be right there.
Cooper was lucky not to lose more places.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Yeah lets split the view between a battle for the lead and a lonely JMart.
My god Jett is smooth...
Thats the RJ we know.
There it is
RJ washes out.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
And he hands it to Jett!
Was wanting to go get a snack, but was thinking...eeehhh, should probably wait until Hampshire dumps it.
Snack time.