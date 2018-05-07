Forum Main Moto-Related RedBud MX & MXGP of Asia Links

Round 7 - RedBud

Animated Track Map

TV Schedule
Qualifiers LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 10:10 AM Eastern
All Motos LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 1 PM Eastern
NBC Sports Gold

Racer X - Injury Report

Live Timing
Results + Standings

Schedule (Eastern):


Round 13 - MXGP of Asia

Track Info

MXGP-TV (Livestream)

Entry Lists
Live Timing
Results + Standings

Schedule (Eastern):
SAT 07 JUL, 2018
00:00 - Studio Show
03:15 - LIVE MX2 qualifying
04:00 - LIVE MXGP qualifying

SUN 08 JUL, 2018
01:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 1
02:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 1
04:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 2
05:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 2


What's up with the 30 minute intermission between the 1st motos and the 2nd motos at RedBud?

Some sort of Live TV scheduling issue?

