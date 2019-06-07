Forum Main Moto-Related RedBud MX - Main Races Bench Racing

RedBud MX - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 7657

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

7/6/2019 9:30 AM



The broadcast starts in 30 minutes. 450s are first today.

MotoChris

Posts: 142

Joined: 12/12/2016

Location: Vilonia, AR USA

7/6/2019 9:31 AM

Holeshot!

hillbilly

Posts: 8453

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Afton, TN USA

7/6/2019 9:31 AM

Red buds

Last Braaap

Posts: 168

Joined: 4/19/2019

Location: AZE

7/6/2019 9:34 AM

Red Bud!?

BobPA

Posts: 6777

Joined: 10/31/2013

Location: PA, USA

7/6/2019 9:34 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/6/2019 9:41 AM

Just think, at this very instant, at least half the population at Red Bud is shirtless and yelling "Red Bud" at each other

Jason Anderson FTW

hillbilly

Posts: 8453

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Afton, TN USA

7/6/2019 9:35 AM

If someone has a link twitch won't kill I'd appreciate it.

Crushedankle@yahoo.com

Last few races they been on a mission to shutdown streams

MotoChris

Posts: 142

Joined: 12/12/2016

Location: Vilonia, AR USA

7/6/2019 9:36 AM

BobPA wrote:

Just think, at this very instant, at least half the population at Red Bud is shirtless and yelling "Red Bud" at each other

Half the population in my house are doing the same.

hillbilly

Posts: 8453

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Afton, TN USA

7/6/2019 9:37 AM

Last Braaap wrote:

Red Bud!?

Mine are,

loftyair

Posts: 2070

Joined: 7/3/2009

Location: riverside, CA USA

7/6/2019 9:44 AM

250 should always go first.

Reese95w

Posts: 9821

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

7/6/2019 9:47 AM

MotoChris wrote:

Holeshot!

I would have gotten the Holeshot but my bike would not start in the pits and I was waiting down on the start line while my mechanics frantically tried to get the bike started. The gate dropped t without me but my mechanics got my bike running and I joined the race just before the leaders came around to complete the first lap. It was just like what happened to Dungey a few years back.

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Brock183

Posts: 19

Joined: 6/12/2019

Location: AUS

7/6/2019 9:48 AM

If anyone has a stream link that would be appreciated!
Cheers from Australia!
Cheers from Australia!

feelit2morrow

Posts: 395

Joined: 4/4/2017

Location: IN, USA

7/6/2019 9:48 AM

BobPA wrote:

Just think, at this very instant, at least half the population at Red Bud is shirtless and yelling "Red Bud" at each other

Merica!!!

2018 CRF250R

thrillbillie91

Posts: 953

Joined: 2/12/2009

Location: GBR

7/6/2019 9:50 AM

Brock183 wrote:

If anyone has a stream link that would be appreciated!
Cheers from Australia!
Cheers from Australia!

same here , nice one in advance!

motoxxx599

Posts: 1879

Joined: 11/18/2008

Location: TX, USA

7/6/2019 9:51 AM

Is Savagy out

woody woodpecker

Posts: 1287

Joined: 7/28/2008

Location: Newry, GBR

7/6/2019 9:53 AM

Brock183 wrote:

If anyone has a stream link that would be appreciated!
Cheers from Australia!
Cheers from Australia!

You guys won't even pay for moto? I always try to stream and download stuff for free but the US nationals is well worth the price.

crusty_xx

Posts: 5327

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

7/6/2019 9:53 AM

motoxxx599 wrote:

Is Savagy out

Why would he be out?

Brock183

Posts: 19

Joined: 6/12/2019

Location: AUS

7/6/2019 9:55 AM

woody woodpecker wrote:

You guys won't even pay for moto? I always try to stream and download stuff for free but the US nationals is well worth the price.

NBC Gold doesn't stream to Australia

crusty_xx

Posts: 5327

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

7/6/2019 9:56 AM

Brock183 wrote:

If anyone has a stream link that would be appreciated!
Cheers from Australia!
Cheers from Australia!

woody woodpecker wrote:

You guys won't even pay for moto? I always try to stream and download stuff for free but the US nationals is well worth the price.

It's not available in Australia officially
But it is available for the 3 MX fans in Luxembourg

crusty_xx

Posts: 5327

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

7/6/2019 10:00 AM

Brock183 wrote:

If anyone has a stream link that would be appreciated!
Cheers from Australia!
Cheers from Australia!

woody woodpecker wrote:

You guys won't even pay for moto? I always try to stream and download stuff for free but the US nationals is well worth the price.

Brock183 wrote:

NBC Gold doesn't stream to Australia

Probably too late now but you can stream by using a VPN.
I'm traveling a lot and most of the weekends I'm not in a supported country. I use Opera browser which has an integrated VPN function (set to a location in Europe).
Works without any problem and fluid

Reese95w

Posts: 9821

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

7/6/2019 10:02 AM

Brock183 wrote:

If anyone has a stream link that would be appreciated!
Cheers from Australia!
Cheers from Australia!

woody woodpecker wrote:

You guys won't even pay for moto? I always try to stream and download stuff for free but the US nationals is well worth the price.

Brock183 wrote:

NBC Gold doesn't stream to Australia

woody woodpecker

Posts: 1287

Joined: 7/28/2008

Location: Newry, GBR

7/6/2019 10:02 AM

Brock183 wrote:

NBC Gold doesn't stream to Australia

Wow I think I probably did read that but totally forgot. Strange how it's available in UK and not for you guys, that's super shitty, I guess they don't want your money?

Brock183

Posts: 19

Joined: 6/12/2019

Location: AUS

7/6/2019 10:02 AM

crusty_xx wrote:

Probably too late now but you can stream by using a VPN.
I'm traveling a lot and most of the weekends I'm not in a supported country. I use Opera browser which has an integrated VPN function (set to a location in Europe).
Works without any problem and fluid

Yeah I could, though I'm also a cheap mofo.

Frère Jacques

Posts: 165

Joined: 10/6/2018

Location: BEL

7/6/2019 10:03 AM

woody woodpecker wrote:

You guys won't even pay for moto? I always try to stream and download stuff for free but the US nationals is well worth the price.

Brock183 wrote:

NBC Gold doesn't stream to Australia

crusty_xx wrote:

Probably too late now but you can stream by using a VPN.
I'm traveling a lot and most of the weekends I'm not in a supported country. I use Opera browser which has an integrated VPN function (set to a location in Europe).
Works without any problem and fluid

you should be able to get the VPN and stream it on your computer because they don't require location services. On your phone, they require you to show them your location so a VPN won't work.

mx_phreek

Posts: 1163

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

7/6/2019 10:05 AM

Has is started for anyone else yet? Says coverage to begin shortly for me

woody woodpecker

Posts: 1287

Joined: 7/28/2008

Location: Newry, GBR

7/6/2019 10:06 AM

mx_phreek wrote:

Has is started for anyone else yet

Yup a while ago

tcallahan707

Posts: 1489

Joined: 4/5/2016

Location: Morrison, CO USA

7/6/2019 10:09 AM

mx_phreek wrote:

Has is started for anyone else yet? Says coverage to begin shortly for me

Same

tcallahan707

Posts: 1489

Joined: 4/5/2016

Location: Morrison, CO USA

7/6/2019 10:11 AM

Another NBC Gold disappointment...

YamahaJT1

Posts: 1084

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: VA, USA

7/6/2019 10:13 AM

ELI!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 15710

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

7/6/2019 10:14 AM

Fuck, Musquin.

YamahaJT1

Posts: 1084

Joined: 3/17/2015

Location: VA, USA

7/6/2019 10:15 AM

Marv... Damn!

