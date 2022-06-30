Red Bud: Red White & Blue Weekend 🇺🇸

Probably an unpopular opinion but I think the Star bikes look awful. The lines and flow don't work at all and nothing blends well together, it looks so disjointed across every part. Andersons and Savatgys Kawis though are the exact opposite and look absolutely amazing! The flag blends out from the shround really well and the shading adds a really nice finish. Would maybe like a touch more of the blue of the flag but overall the Kawi looks mint!