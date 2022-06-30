Red Bud: Red White & Blue Weekend 🇺🇸

Edited Date/Time:
Post them up if you see anything. Happy 4th of July to our neighbors south of the border.
Star Racing Yamaha
Monster Kawasaki
Vincent Luhovey
God bless the greatest nation on planet earth.
Those US flag Yamaha graphics are almost reason enough that Star Racing should just be our MXdN team. 🔥
The black number plates kill the flow of the graphics on cooper's bike
The black number plates kill the flow of the graphics on cooper's bike
If he were running the red plate it would look saweet. I hope to see more improvement from him tomorrow!
The green hologram on Hombre’s bike 🥵🥵🥵
Trevor Schmidt's bike for this weekend. Repping the best track in NY, High Voltage Hills MX!
Probably an unpopular opinion but I think the Star bikes look awful. The lines and flow don't work at all and nothing blends well together, it looks so disjointed across every part. Andersons and Savatgys Kawis though are the exact opposite and look absolutely amazing! The flag blends out from the shround really well and the shading adds a really nice finish. Would maybe like a touch more of the blue of the flag but overall the Kawi looks mint!
Honda bringing the heat!!!
That Rockstar Husky!
All of those bikes look awesome, by the way!
Moreeee!!!
Honda bringing the heat!!!
Agreeeed! Whew they look great.
Hondas with gold rims are so badass.
Star woulda nailed it if they ditched the black fender and shroud for blue w the flag on the shroud too, woulda flowed good. Maybe gold rims to make the blue pop, but I like the blue rims too.