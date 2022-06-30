Forum Main Moto-Related Red Bud: Red White & Blue Weekend 🇺🇸

Red Bud: Red White & Blue Weekend 🇺🇸

Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 638 34430 165

Posts: 35076

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

6/30/2022 8:13 PM
Edited Date/Time: 7/1/2022 6:22 PM

Photo

Post them up if you see anything. Happy 4th of July to our neighbors south of the border.

Star Racing Yamaha

Photo

Monster Kawasaki



Vincent Luhovey

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

J. Sloan

Vital MX member J. Sloan 15526 J. Sloan https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/15526/avatar/c50_279101061_10223904589995696_5610161963325855991_n_1655780324.jpg?1655779329 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/J-Sloan,15526/all 06/04/09 1 23 650 6

Posts: 673

Joined: 6/4/2009

Location: Whidbey Island, WA USA

6/30/2022 8:40 PM

God bless the greatest nation on planet earth.

|


Best Regards,

~ J. Sloan

Tater

Vital MX member Tater 14452 Tater /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tater,14452/all 03/08/09 1 188 2

Posts: 188

Joined: 3/8/2009

Location: Apple Valley, MN USA

6/30/2022 9:17 PM

Those US flag Yamaha graphics are almost reason enough that Star Racing should just be our MXdN team. 🔥

|

4DAIVIPAI2K5

Vital MX member 4DAIVIPAI2K5 55280 4DAIVIPAI2K5 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/55280/avatar/c50_43447403_10156610436370011_3589581336391712768_o_1543175046.jpg?1543174270 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/4DAIVIPAI2K5,55280/all 12/15/16 2 26 681 15 2

Posts: 707

Joined: 12/15/2016

Location: Coshocton, OH USA

7/1/2022 6:01 AM

The black number plates kill the flow of the graphics on cooper's bike

|

Instagram: logi.bear93
Youtube: Logi. Bear93

motomike137

Vital MX member motomike137 20053 motomike137 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20053/avatar/c50_mikees_1443200024.jpg?1443199461 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motomike137,20053/all 04/22/10 3 158 5545 66

Posts: 5703

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

7/1/2022 6:06 AM

J. Sloan wrote:

God bless the greatest nation on planet earth.

...more

Merica!

Can I get a REDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD BUDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD!!!!!!!!!

|

motomike137

Vital MX member motomike137 20053 motomike137 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20053/avatar/c50_mikees_1443200024.jpg?1443199461 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/motomike137,20053/all 04/22/10 3 158 5545 66

Posts: 5703

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

7/1/2022 6:08 AM

4DAIVIPAI2K5 wrote:

The black number plates kill the flow of the graphics on cooper's bike

...more

If he were running the red plate it would look saweet. I hope to see more improvement from him tomorrow!

|

Johnny Ringo

Vital MX member Johnny Ringo 50379 Johnny Ringo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50379/avatar/c50_126BFC3C_6B8E_4EB5_B80B_B3339E730344_1623157115.jpg?1623156596 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Johnny-Ringo,50379/all 01/11/16 2 63 3979 4

Posts: 4043

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: Tombstone, AZ USA

7/1/2022 9:16 AM

Photo
|

Alright Lunger, Let's Do It

uncledaddy69

Vital MX member uncledaddy69 27009 uncledaddy69 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/27009/avatar/c50_5D141F18_699C_4C72_9102_0E86E35E9487_1653858661.jpg?1653858063 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/uncledaddy69,27009/all 04/02/11 1 2 48

Posts: 50

Joined: 4/2/2011

Location: Huntington Beach, CA USA

7/1/2022 9:30 AM

The green hologram on Hombre’s bike 🥵🥵🥵

|

Schu125

Vital MX member Schu125 62649 Schu125 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62649/avatar/c50_23130844_10203779785532195_1376074674159726567_n_1521293599.jpg?1521293228 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Schu125,62649/all 03/17/18 3 7

Posts: 10

Joined: 3/17/2018

Location: Rome, NY USA

7/1/2022 9:43 AM

Trevor Schmidt's bike for this weekend. Repping the best track in NY, High Voltage Hills MX!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joey (@50fiddymx)


|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 638 34430 165

Posts: 35076

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/1/2022 2:02 PM

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 638 34430 165

Posts: 35076

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/1/2022 2:15 PM

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 638 34430 165

Posts: 35076

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/1/2022 2:17 PM

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GaryC1

Vital MX member GaryC1 56712 GaryC1 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56712/avatar/c50_Bike_1601416242.jpg?1601415870 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GaryC1,56712/all 03/13/17 27 213 6

Posts: 240

Joined: 3/13/2017

Location: Belfast, GBR

7/1/2022 2:20 PM

Probably an unpopular opinion but I think the Star bikes look awful. The lines and flow don't work at all and nothing blends well together, it looks so disjointed across every part. Andersons and Savatgys Kawis though are the exact opposite and look absolutely amazing! The flag blends out from the shround really well and the shading adds a really nice finish. Would maybe like a touch more of the blue of the flag but overall the Kawi looks mint!

|

Johnny Ringo

Vital MX member Johnny Ringo 50379 Johnny Ringo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50379/avatar/c50_126BFC3C_6B8E_4EB5_B80B_B3339E730344_1623157115.jpg?1623156596 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Johnny-Ringo,50379/all 01/11/16 2 63 3979 4

Posts: 4043

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: Tombstone, AZ USA

7/1/2022 2:45 PM

Honda bringing the heat!!!

|

Alright Lunger, Let's Do It

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 638 34430 165

Posts: 35076

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/1/2022 3:08 PM

Photo
Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Hi Side

Vital MX member Hi Side 40445 Hi Side /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hi-Side,40445/all 09/19/13 1 78 482 11

Posts: 560

Joined: 9/19/2013

Location: NC, USA

7/1/2022 3:32 PM

That Rockstar Husky!

|

Saul Rosenburg

Vital MX member Saul Rosenburg 88486 Saul Rosenburg /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Saul-Rosenburg,88486/all 05/28/22 105

Posts: 105

Joined: 5/28/2022

Location: Smyrna, GA USA

7/1/2022 3:52 PM

Where do you get your stats?

All of those bikes look awesome, by the way!

|

ML512

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 504 72 1991 386 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 645 11851 1 756 120 28

Posts: 12496

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

7/1/2022 4:39 PM

Moreeee!!!



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ken Roczen (@kenroczen94)





View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Davey Coombs (@dcracerx)



Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
|

vdrsnk04

Vital MX member vdrsnk04 65727 vdrsnk04 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65727/avatar/c50_271D0675_7412_4B90_A97C_97FC9A67147C_1610128396.jpg?1610127935 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/vdrsnk04,65727/all 09/05/18 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/vdrsnk04,65727/setup 21 492 13 1

Posts: 513

Joined: 9/5/2018

Location: IL, USA

7/1/2022 4:39 PM

Johnny Ringo wrote:

Honda bringing the heat!!!

...more

Agreeeed! Whew they look great.

|

2015 Husqvarna FE501s
2020 KTM 300xc
2022 Honda CRF250R

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 638 34430 165

Posts: 35076

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/1/2022 4:42 PM

Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 638 34430 165

Posts: 35076

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/1/2022 4:43 PM

Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 638 34430 165

Posts: 35076

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/1/2022 4:46 PM

Photo
Photo
Photo

DeCal Works has them without the RedBull logos.

Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 50 12 638 34430 165

Posts: 35076

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/1/2022 6:15 PM

Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Hcallz5

Vital MX member Hcallz5 40143 Hcallz5 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40143/avatar/c50_BE693C70_1654382922.jpg?1654382038 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hcallz5,40143/all 08/20/13 6 1932

Posts: 1938

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

7/1/2022 6:36 PM



|

21.5 350 XC-F
96' XR600r

Sully

Vital MX member Sully 607 Sully https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/607/avatar/c50_1500x500_1597648698.jpg?1597648340 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Sully,607/all 08/24/06 3 9 5254 7

Posts: 5263

Joined: 8/24/2006

Location: JPN

7/1/2022 6:38 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote: Photo
...more

Hondas with gold rims are so badass.

|

Moto88

Vital MX member Moto88 49803 Moto88 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Moto88,49803/all 12/06/15 23 265

Posts: 288

Joined: 12/6/2015

Location: TX, USA

7/1/2022 9:42 PM

Star woulda nailed it if they ditched the black fender and shroud for blue w the flag on the shroud too, woulda flowed good. Maybe gold rims to make the blue pop, but I like the blue rims too.

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Red Bud: Red White & Blue Weekend 🇺🇸

The Latest