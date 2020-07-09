Red Bud 2 - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Free practice starts in 30 minutes!
Yeah
Whats the track looking like rain wise?
I can get used to MX on Mondays
Track must not be bad, 250B running 2:10s
Good to see 250 Mexican champion Tre Fierro giving it a shot. I'll follow him closely today.
Thanks for posting those first two, Dwayne. I had to step out for a second.
What happened to AC? Time was 42nd?
450 A Qualifying 1:
Full Session:
Good morning Grant, you had said starts in 30 minutes and practice was already under way. So I thought I would help a brother out.
RacerX Twittter said AC tipped over on his fast laps
Yeah, that was my bad. I scheduled the thread to publish last night and had a brain fart on the time. Thanks for covering.
As I think of Eli racing today, the old song "Make the World Go Away" plays in my head. PLEASE erase Friday's bad memories! :-)
Hey Grant, just started the combined overall points sheet yesterday
Anyone know what time qualifying starts on NBC gold?
Sweet! I'll send you mine next week so we can compare.
Yep. Qualifying livestream starts at 10:10 Eastern, 9:10 Central, 7:10 Pacific.
450 B Qualifying 1:
Youtube.com/user/qontusolsson