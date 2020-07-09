Forum Main Moto-Related Red Bud 2 - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Red Bud 2 - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2
9/7/2020 5:30 AM
Free practice starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links

Race Links
Forty

9/7/2020 5:30 AM

Yeah

Mummy_Napkin

9/7/2020 5:31 AM

Whats the track looking like rain wise?

MXerDW

9/7/2020 5:38 AM

Photo
FerCzD

9/7/2020 5:42 AM

I can get used to MX on Mondays

davis224

9/7/2020 5:43 AM

Track must not be bad, 250B running 2:10s

MXerDW

9/7/2020 5:46 AM

Photo
FerCzD

9/7/2020 5:59 AM

Good to see 250 Mexican champion Tre Fierro giving it a shot. I'll follow him closely today.

GD2

9/7/2020 6:01 AM

Thanks for posting those first two, Dwayne. I had to step out for a second.

rpawley

9/7/2020 6:08 AM

What happened to AC? Time was 42nd?

MXerDW

9/7/2020 6:09 AM
Grant took over


Grant took over
GD2

9/7/2020 6:09 AM

450 A Qualifying 1:
Photo

rpawley

9/7/2020 6:11 AM
GD2

9/7/2020 6:12 AM

Full Session:
Photo

420Racing

9/7/2020 6:12 AM

rpawley wrote:

What happened to AC? Time was 42nd?

RacerX Twitter said he tipped over a couple of times.

MXerDW

9/7/2020 6:13 AM

Good morning Grant, you had said starts in 30 minutes and practice was already under way. So I thought I would help a brother out.

Hegz

9/7/2020 6:13 AM
RacerX Twittter said AC tipped over on his fast laps

GD2

9/7/2020 6:16 AM
MXerDW wrote:

Good morning Grant, you had said starts in 30 minutes and practice was already under way. So I thought I would help a brother out.

Yeah, that was my bad. I scheduled the thread to publish last night and had a brain fart on the time. Thanks for covering.

KDXGarage

9/7/2020 6:22 AM

As I think of Eli racing today, the old song "Make the World Go Away" plays in my head. PLEASE erase Friday's bad memories! :-)

MXerDW

9/7/2020 6:22 AM
Hey Grant, just started the combined overall points sheet yesterday

hod928

9/7/2020 6:23 AM

Anyone know what time qualifying starts on NBC gold?

NoonMoon

9/7/2020 6:24 AM

rpawley wrote:

What happened to AC? Time was 42nd?

420Racing wrote:

RacerX Twitter said he tipped over a couple of times.

He saw Barcia on a heater and got scared an' moved over.

Spudinki45

9/7/2020 6:26 AM

hod928 wrote:

Anyone know what time qualifying starts on NBC gold?

In about 50 minutes at 10:15 EST

GD2

9/7/2020 6:26 AM

MXerDW wrote:

Hey Grant, just started the combined overall points sheet yesterday

Sweet! I'll send you mine next week so we can compare.

scrubbin

9/7/2020 6:26 AM

hod928 wrote:

Anyone know what time qualifying starts on NBC gold?

It said 10:10 EST

420Racing

9/7/2020 6:26 AM

hod928 wrote:

Anyone know what time qualifying starts on NBC gold?

Mine says 10:10 est

GD2

9/7/2020 6:28 AM
Yep. Qualifying livestream starts at 10:10 Eastern, 9:10 Central, 7:10 Pacific.

GD2

9/7/2020 6:28 AM

450 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

GuyB

9/7/2020 6:35 AM

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
qontusolsson

9/7/2020 6:38 AM

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE1k7LdJovR/?igshid=8bov1svsr5du
